Boss Energy

Quarterly Cashflow Report - June 2024

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Boss Energy Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
BOE:AU
Boss Energy Limited
Boss Energy (ASX:BOE)

Boss Energy Limited


Boss Energy

Production Ramp-Up Proceeding to Plan with Technology Proven at Commercial Scale

Honeymoon on track to meet FY25 production target of 850,000lbs of U308 as set out in Feasibility Study; Construction of second and third NIMCIX production columns on schedule

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to report on the June 2024 quarter, during which the Company achieved a number of milestones including first production at Honeymoon and at its 30 per cent-owned Alta Mesa Project in South Texas.
Toro Energy

Wiluna Uranium Project Update

Pilot plant design close to completion with start-up aimed for H2 2024

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to announce that the Company is continuing to advance its plans to begin operation of a pilot plant for its Wiluna Uranium Project in the second half of 2024.

C29 Metals

License Applications Lodged Around Ulytau Uranium Project

C29 Metals expands Ulytau Uranium Project with new licence applications (252km²), strong local support, and a Social Support Agreement signed. Drilling Approvals Advancing.

C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) (C29, or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has lodged two (2) new licence applications with the Kazakhstan ministry of Natural Resources. The licenses are designed to cover ~18km of additional prospective strike that the C29 geologists have interpreted as potentially being in the same mineralised trend that hosts the high grade Ulytau Uranium Project and may contain further high-grade uranium mineralisation.
Global Atomic Announces Private Placement of up to C$15.0 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Global Atomic Corporation (" Global Atomic " or the " Company ") (TSX: GLO, OTCQX: GLATF, FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of up to C$15,000,000 from the sale of up to 11,111,111 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of C$1.35 per Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as a finder in connection with the Offering.

Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 30 June 2024

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 June 2024 (the “Quarter”).
Acquisition of Uranium Exploration Projects in Namibia

Acquisition of Uranium Exploration Projects in Namibia

NGX Limited (NGX or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into earn-in joint venture agreements to acquire two uranium exploration project applications in Namibia. These projects enhance the Company’s focus on clean energy minerals in Africa and are complementary to NGX’s existing graphite assets in Malawi.

  • NGX has entered into two binding earn-in joint venture agreements for two Exclusive Prospecting Licence applications (EPL) in Namibia
  • Both EPLs are located in the Erongo Region of Namibia, one of the world’s best-known uranium districts with multiple operating mines in the area
  • The acquisition of these uranium project applications enhances the Company’s focus on clean energy minerals in Africa and are complementary to NGX’s existing natural graphite assets in Malawi
  • The Company’s downstream strategy and anode qualification program from its natural graphite project base in Malawi are continuing, with ongoing testwork programs and the recent appointments of two highly experienced commercial and technical experts

Figure 1: Regional Map of EPL9921 & EPL9629 applications including neighboring major uranium mines in the area

Boss Energy Limited
