BLUENERGIES ANNOUNCES SHARES FOR SERVICES AND OPTION GRANT

TSXV: BLU
BluEnergies Ltd. (TSXV: BLU) ("BLU" or the "Company") announces that it intends to enter into a shares for services agreement (the "Agreement") with an advisor to the Company for past services rendered to the Company in the amount of $325,073. Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), an aggregate of 216,715 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $1.50 per Share, being the closing price of the Company's common shares on January 15, 2026, are proposed to be issued in connection with the Agreement. The Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws and Exchange policies.
The Company also announces the issuance of 2,300,000 stock options with an exercise price of C$1.50 per share for the purchase of up to 2,300,000 shares of the Company, expiring January 15, 2031. The stock options are being issued to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company and are subject to approval by regulatory authorities.
About BluEnergies Ltd.
BluEnergies Ltd. is a Canadian-based international oil and gas exploration and development company with a focus on operations in West Africa. For additional information on BluEnergies Ltd., please refer to the Company's website, www.blu-energies.com.
