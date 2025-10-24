Blue Star Gold Announces Third Tranche Issuance of Shares Pursuant to Loan Agreement

Blue Star Gold Announces Third Tranche Issuance of Shares Pursuant to Loan Agreement

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU,OTC:BAUFF) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases of October 25, 2023 and October 25, 2024, it has issued 98,452 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.37 per Share which represents the third and final tranche of Shares owing pursuant to a renewal agreement (the "Agreement") entered into with Dr. Georg Pollert, a director of the Company and a controlling shareholder, in relation with a loan in the principal amount of $2,537,434 (the "Loan"), being $2,435,542 as original principal and $101,892.40 as accrued interest. The Loan has a term of three years and bears interest at 3% per annum.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company agreed to issue an aggregate of 295,354 Shares of the Company to Dr. Pollert as a loan bonus payable in three tranches. The Company completed the first issuance of 98,451 Shares on October 25, 2023 and the second issuance of 98,451 Shares on October 25, 2024.

The Shares are subject to a four-month and one day hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada and the Exchange Hold Period.

The issuance of the Shares pursuant to the Loan is considered a related party transaction (as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101")). The Company relied on certain exemptions from the requirement to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval, namely sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the issuance of Shares exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a mineral exploration and development company focused in Nunavut, Canada. Blue Star's landholdings total 300 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Project, comprised of the Ulu Mining Lease and Hood River Property, and the Roma Project. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu Mining Lease), and numerous high-potential exploration targets (gold and critical minerals) occur throughout the Company's extensive landholdings, providing Blue Star with excellent resource growth potential. The site of the future deep-water port at Grays Bay is 40 - 100 km to the north of the properties, and the proposed route corridor for the all-weather Grays Bay Road passes close by the Roma and Ulu Gold Projects.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU, the U.S. OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol: BAUFF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP0. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Grant Ewing, P. Geo., CEO
Telephone: +1 778-379-1433
Email: info@bluestargold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271720

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Blue Star GoldTSXV:BAUGold Investing
BAU:CA
The Conversation (0)
blue star

Blue Star Gold

Highly Prospective Gold Assets in Nunavut

Highly Prospective Gold Assets in Nunavut Keep Reading...
Blue Star Gold Intercepts 15.00 g/t Gold over 17.65 m

Blue Star Gold Intercepts 15.00 g/t Gold over 17.65 m

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces the first drill results from its 2022 exploration program on the Ulu, Hood River and Roma projects located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. Assays from the initial Flood Zone drill hole are... Keep Reading...
Blue Star Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through, Charitable Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Common Shares

Blue Star Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through, Charitable Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Common Shares

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of June 2, 2022, and subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private... Keep Reading...
Blue Star Gold Commences Drill Program at its Ulu Gold Project

Blue Star Gold Commences Drill Program at its Ulu Gold Project

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that its drill program has commenced, with the first drill hole on the Flood Zone now completed. The exploration program consists of a multi-prong approach including airborne and ground... Keep Reading...
Blue Star Gold Mobilizes 2022 Exploration Program

Blue Star Gold Mobilizes 2022 Exploration Program

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that it has mobilized its summer exploration program. The program will entail a multi-prong exploration effort across its Ulu, Hood River, and Roma projects with two key focuses: infill and... Keep Reading...
Blue Star Gold Announces $6M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Star Gold Announces $6M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to $6,000,000. Pursuant to the offering, the Company will... Keep Reading...
Golconda Gold (TSXV:GG)

Gold and Crypto: Redefining the Future of Finance

Gold is making a powerful comeback as a cornerstone of the global financial system—but it’s not alone. Digital assets and cryptocurrencies are rapidly transforming how capital moves across markets. Instead of competing, gold and crypto are increasingly converging, opening new opportunities for... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG)

Lahontan Closes Strategic York Claims Purchase at Santa Fe

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF)(FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the Purchase (the "Purchase") of 27 unpatented lode mining claims (the "York claims") from Emergent Metals Corp ("Emergent"). The York claims are contiguous... Keep Reading...
Finger flipping block from "RESTART" to "START" on orange background.

Barrick’s Mali Gold Mine Restarts Under State Control

Barrick Mining's (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) Loulo-Gounkoto mine in Mali has resumed operations for the first time in over nine months, following a court-ordered takeover by the West African nation’s military-led government, according to a Bloomberg report.The Loulo-Gounkoto complex had been shuttered... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Commences Phase 2 Hydrology Program, Geotechnical Evaluation and Seismic Survey on the Tonopah West Project

Blackrock Silver Commences Phase 2 Hydrology Program, Geotechnical Evaluation and Seismic Survey on the Tonopah West Project

These Programs Support the Advancement of Tonopah West Towards the Permitting of an Exploration Decline to Enable Test Mining and the Extraction of a Bulk SampleHIGHLIGHTS:The Phase 2 hydrology program will consist of placing 5 additional piezometers, a dewatering well and a groundwater... Keep Reading...
Augustus Minerals

High stakes and blue sky as Augustus lines up for PNG golden prize

There’s a big play happening up in PNG with a potentially huge prize and the $9m ASX listed Augustus Minerals is in the thick of it. After years of dispute, court cases and controversy, the gold-rich Mt Kare project, that sits about 600kms north-west of Port Moresby, is about to be awarded to... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Announces Filing of Tonopah West Technical Report

Blackrock Silver Announces Filing of Tonopah West Technical Report

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report titled "Mineral Resource Estimate Update, Tonopah West Silver-Gold Project" effective August 25, 2025, and dated October 22, 2025 (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Financing to $12.5 Million

1911 Gold to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - QIM

Feysville Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Related News

uranium investing

Thor Energy Plans to Recover Uranium, Critical Minerals from Colorado Mine Waste

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Financing to $12.5 Million

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Precious Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - QIM

Precious Metals Investing

Feysville Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Battery Metals Investing

NAE Raises $3.75m to Advance Wagyu and Lammerlaw

uranium investing

Queensland Uranium and Rare Earth Acquisition Completed