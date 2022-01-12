Gold Investing News
Blue Star Gold Corp. is pleased to announce the signing of an additional Mineral Exploration Agreement with Nunavut Tunngavik Inc and the staking of additional claims resulting in the continued consolidation of the Roma Project. Additionally, the Company provides an update on the initial geochemical surveying completed at the Roma Project, located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt Nunavut.Highlights:Blue Star ...

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an additional Mineral Exploration Agreement (MEA) with Nunavut Tunngavik Inc (NTI) and the staking of additional claims resulting in the continued consolidation of the Roma Project. Additionally, the Company provides an update on the initial geochemical surveying completed at the Roma Project, located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt (HLGB), Nunavut.

Highlights:

  • Blue Star increases Roma Project area by 89% to a total of 145.2 square kilometres
  • Blue Star is the dominant landholder in the highly prospective HLGB, now controlling over 50 km of the prospective terrain of the Belt with its Ulu, Hood River and Roma Projects combined
    • Agnico Eagle controls the ground contiguous to both the Hood River and Roma Projects, and is the only other significant landholder in the Belt (see Figure 1)
  • In addition to drill ready targets at Roma Main, five new prospective target areas at North Roma and four new target areas at South Roma have been identified following the recently completed geochemical sampling program

CEO, Grant Ewing, stated, "Our Ulu Project hosts the high-grade Flood Zone deposit and is a great core asset for Blue Star however we are also taking advantage of opportunities that are accretive to the project as a whole. Consolidating a significant land position in the north part of the High Lake Greenstone Belt immediately adjacent to the High Lake VMS deposit and having drill ready targets transforms Blue Star into a regional player."

Roma Project Summary

Following the increase in landholdings announced today, the Roma Project area now encompasses 145.2 square kilometres of highly prospective mineral claims in the HLGB. At Roma Main there is a mineralized quartz vein measuring up to 3.0m wide traceable for approximately two kilometres. Results include grab samples to 126 g/t gold and an intersection of 12.38 g/t gold over 2.31m from limited drilling. At Roma Fold, there is a mineralized 1.0 - 2.5m wide quartz vein traceable for 350m in an anticlinal sequence of basalt and sediments. Surface sampling returned gold values up to 5.6 g/t gold but this showing was never drilled.

The structural setting and mineralization style of Roma Fold are similar to the high-grade mineralization that occurs at the Flood Zone deposit on the Company's Ulu Project located 48 kilometres due south (see News Release dated February 18, 2021 for more details).

"Last explored roughly 25 years ago, the limited Roma field program in 2021 conducted familiarization traverses, mineralized showing checks and undertook some preliminary geochemical surveying. Given the limited work, the Roma Main showing is considered drill-ready and the initial geochemical surveys are indicative of additional previously unsampled potential target areas. I am excited that such a limited work program indicates solid potential for near term discovery on the Roma Project," commented Darren Lindsay, Vice President Exploration.

2021 Exploration Program

Blue Star initiated its 2021 exploration program on June 23 with a geophysics campaign, a drill campaign starting on July 16th, and surface exploration on August 1st and successfully completed all phases of the program in September.

The Exploration campaign evaluated several high priority targets in the area of the known high-grade Flood Zone Gold Deposit on the Ulu Project, and on high potential targets along the Ulu fold hinge. Numerous priority targets exist along the 5 km long Ulu Anticline which extends from the Flood Zone Deposit onto the contiguous Hood River Project up to the North Fold Nose Zone.

Targets considered high priority on the Hood River and Roma Projects had basic initial exploration campaigns to better understand host geology, confirm structures and existing anomalous zones and undertake initial geochemical surveys to determine potential to generate additional targets of interest.

Objectives of the 2021 program include better understanding the controls of higher-grade zones within the hosting structures, evaluating additional structures on and adjacent to the Ulu fold hinge, and defining additional targets for potential near-term discovery.

The balance of the assay results from the program will be reported as they are received. The slow turnaround of assays results from the lab is an issue facing the entire sector due to COVID related disruptions and the high level of mineral exploration in Canada.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/109762_2cd629fe749a3b19_003.jpg

Figure 1: Location map of the consolidated Roma Project Area.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/109762_2cd629fe749a3b19_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/109762_2cd629fe749a3b19_004.jpg

Figure 2: Initial geochemical survey results (a) North Roma and, (b) South Roma Project Area indicating 'open' anomalous trends.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/109762_2cd629fe749a3b19_004full.jpg

 

See the Company's website for a detailed discussion of the Roma geochemical results.

Qualified Person

Darren Lindsay, P. Geo. and Vice President Exploration for Blue Star, is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a gold company focused on exploration and development within Nunavut, Canada. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Property lease, an advanced gold project, and the highly prospective Hood River Property that is contiguous to the Ulu mining lease. With the recently expanded Roma Project, Blue Star now controls approximately 27,000 hectares of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu lease), and numerous high-grade gold occurrences and priority targets occur throughout the Ulu, Hood River and Roma Projects.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU, on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP0, and on the OTC under the symbol: BAUFF. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Grant Ewing, P. Geo., CEO
Telephone: +1 778-379-1433
Email: info@bluestargold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding prospective income and revenues, anticipated levels of capital expenditures for fiscal year, expectations of the effect on our financial condition of claims, litigation, environmental costs, contingent liabilities and governmental and regulatory investigations and proceedings, and estimates of mineral resources and reserves on our properties.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices and the value of financial assets, strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and our success in integrating acquired businesses into our operations, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the mining industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the regulatory bodies in Nunavut, changes in the price of fuel and other key materials and disruptions in supply chains for these materials, closures or slowdowns and changes in labour costs and labour difficulties, including stoppages affecting either our operations or our suppliers' abilities to deliver goods and services to us, as well as natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods and earthquakes or man-made or other disruptions of our equipment, and inaccuracies in estimates of mineral resources and/or reserves on our mineral properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109762

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Blue Star Gold TSXV:BAU Gold Investing
BAU:CA
Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
Blue Star Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placements of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Common Shares and Warrant Extension

Blue Star Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placements of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Common Shares and Warrant Extension

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases of November 4, 2021 and November 17, 2021, and subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "FT Private Placement") of flow-through common shares (the "FT Shares") by issuing 296,000 FT Shares at a price of $0.72 per FT Share raising gross proceeds of $193,680.

The Company also announces that, subject to the approval of the Exchange, it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Share Private Placement") of common shares (the "Shares") by issuing 735,294 Shares at a price of $0.68 per Share, raising gross proceeds of $500,000.

Keep reading... Show less
Blue Star Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow Through Shares and Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Non-Flow Through Shares

Blue Star Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow Through Shares and Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Non-Flow Through Shares

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of November 4, 2021 and subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered flow-through private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 1,944,445 flow-through common shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.72 raising total gross proceeds of $1,400,000. The Company paid finder's fees of $84,000 and 20,833 common shares ("Finder's Shares") at a price of $0.72 to Glores Securities and Qwest Investment Fund Management.

The FT Shares and Finder's Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada and, where applicable, the Exchange. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for exploration and development of the Company's projects in Nunavut.

Keep reading... Show less
Blue Star Gold Commences Trading on OTCQB

Blue Star Gold Commences Trading on OTCQB

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective November 16, 2021, the Company's common shares (the "Shares") have been approved to commence trading on the OTCQB® Venture market ("OTCQB") under the symbol, BAUFF. The Company's Shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol, BAU. The Company has chosen to trade on this US marketplace to provide current and future US-based investors with greater access, ease of trading, home country disclosure, current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Listing on the OTCQB® venture exchange marketplace is an important milestone for the Company," said Grant Ewing, CEO of the Company. "Qualifying for OTCQB® is a natural step for the Company towards broadening exposure of Blue Star's activities in the U.S. It also demonstrates our commitment to increasing the investor base while providing our current and future U.S. investors convenient access to the same ease of trading, timely news and information enjoyed by investors in Canada."

Keep reading... Show less
blue star gold stock

Blue Star Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow Though Shares

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of flow-through common shares of the Company at a price of $0.72 per share to raise up to $2,000,000 in gross proceeds.

The flow-through shares will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada and the Exchange hold period. Finders' fees may be payable to qualified parties. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for exploration of the Company's projects in Nunavut.

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:BAU

Blue Star Gold Drills 2.18 m of 11.1 g/t Gold and 1.54 m of 5.5 g/t Gold at Ulu Project

Further Confirmation of Discovery of New Vein Systems at Gnu Zone

 Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to provide results from an additional five drill holes from the 2021 exploration program at its Ulu Project located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut.

Keep reading... Show less
Kenorland Minerals Begins Drilling at Regnault, Quebec

Kenorland Minerals Begins Drilling at Regnault, Quebec

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: NWRCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ( "Kenorland" or "the Company" ) is pleased to announce the commencement of the Q1 2022 winter exploration program at the Regnault gold discovery within the Frotet Project ( "the Project" ), located in northern Quebec and held under joint venture ( "the Joint Venture" ) with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ( "SMMCL" ).

Keep reading... Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 8.3 Grams per Tonne Gold Over 4.7 Metres Including 22.1 Grams per Tonne Over 1.1 Metres in 460 Meter Step-Over at Its Jupiter Zone, Einarson

Snowline Gold Intersects 8.3 Grams per Tonne Gold Over 4.7 Metres Including 22.1 Grams per Tonne Over 1.1 Metres in 460 Meter Step-Over at Its Jupiter Zone, Einarson

  • Diamond drill hole J-21-020 returned 8.3 g/t Au over 4.7 m in the first drill test of a new, covered target area at Jupiter
  • Quartz breccia hosts fine-grained visible gold assayed 22.1 g/t Au over 1.1 m within above 4.7 m interval
  • Hole J-21-020 was collared 1.1 km north of high-grade (>20 g/t Au) hits in holes J-21-010, 011, 012 & 013, demonstrating scale of mineralizing system
  • Assays still pending for all 4 holes at Snowline's Valley zone bulk-tonnage target 32 km south of Jupiter, each of which intersected visible gold and extensive zones of sheeted veins

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce receipt of remaining assay results from Phase I drilling at the Jupiter zone on its district-scale Einarson gold project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Among these results, hole J-21-020 returned 8.3 gt Au over 4.7 meters, including 22.1 gt Au over 1.1 meters in a quartz-carbonate vein breccia carrying visible gold. True widths for this intersection are not known but are estimated at approximately 90% of the reported interval

Figure 1 - J-21-020, from 106.0 m to 111.4 m downhole, as previously shown in a September 3, 2021 Company release. The wide, stylolitic, acicular arsenopyrite-bearing quartz carbonate vein breccia from 108.9 m to 110.0 m downhole returned 22.1 g/t Au over 1.1 m. Instances of fine-grained visible gold were observed at 109.6 m and 109.8 m downhole. This sits within a broader zone of mineralized quartz carbonate veins and pyrite- and arsenopyrite-bearing siltstones from 106.0 m to 110.7 m downhole which averaged 8.3 g/t Au (including the above interval). Intersections are perpendicular to the core axis and thus suggest a close approximation of true widths, although the geometry of the mineralization is not yet known

Keep reading... Show less
Collective Mining Extends the Olympus Target to the North with Assay Results From Sampling of up to 112 g/t Gold and 544 g/t Silver

Collective Mining Extends the Olympus Target to the North with Assay Results From Sampling of up to 112 g/t Gold and 544 g/t Silver

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further high-grade gold and silver vein grab sample assay results from it's grassroot generated Olympus target ("Olympus") within the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), Colombia. The Company currently has two diamond drill rigs operating at Olympus with a third rig anticipated to commence drilling in approximately one week as part of its minimum 20,000 metre program for 2022.

Highlights (Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2)

Keep reading... Show less
Endurance Reports New Drill Discovery of 15.7 GPT Gold over 24.8 Metres Including 29.96 GPT Gold over 4.1 M on the Reliance Property

Endurance Reports New Drill Discovery of 15.7 GPT Gold over 24.8 Metres Including 29.96 GPT Gold over 4.1 M on the Reliance Property

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report a new drill discovery at the Eagle South area of the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Highlights for the reported diamond drill hole DDH 21-020 include:

Keep reading... Show less

Notice of Release of Barrick's Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Barrick will release its Q4 2021 results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EST, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q4 2021 on January 19, 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
Moneta Confirms New Gold Discovery at Halfway

Moneta Confirms New Gold Discovery at Halfway

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce partial assay results confirming the new gold discovery at the Halfway zone from sixteen (16) drill holes, located within the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project. The drilling is part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

Drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization over a strike length of 700 m and a width of 300 m to the east of the Windjammer South open pit gold resource within the Halfway area. Today's results confirm significant extensions of gold mineralization to the current gold resource at Windjammer South.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×