Blue Sky Uranium Closes 3rd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces that it has closed final tranche of the private placement through the issuance of 1,851,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $111,060 (the " Offering "). In total, the Company has issued 29,212,633 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,752,758 .

Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.075 per share for three (3) years from the date of issue, expiring August 16, 2028 for this final tranche.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital.

Finder's fees of $714 are payable in cash on a portion of the Offering from this tranche to parties at arm's length to the Company. In addition, 11,900 non-transferable finder's warrants are being issued for this tranche (the " Finder's Warrants "). Each Finder's Warrant entitles a finder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.06 per share for three (3) years from the date of issue, expiring on August 16, 2028 . In total, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $4,822.86 and issued 80,381 Finder's Warrants for this Offering.

Certain insiders of the Company participated in this tranche of the Offering for $21,000 in Units. Such participation represents a related-party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "), but the transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of the transaction, nor the consideration paid, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. In total, insiders participated in the Offering for $117,000 in Units.

This Offering is subject to regulatory approval and all securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering in this 3 rd and final tranche are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws expiring on December 16, 2025 . The proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company's recently optioned Corcovo project has potential to host an in-situ recovery (" ISR ") uranium deposit. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2025/15/c9631.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Argentina’s emerging uranium resource developer

