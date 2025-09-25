Blue Sky Uranium Announces Registration of Mining Rights Transfer for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Registration of Mining Rights Transfer for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Río Negro Provincial Mining Authority has formally registered the transfer of mining concessions from Minera Cielo Azul S.A . (" MCA ") to Ivana Minerales S.A. (" IMSA ") the joint venture company (" JVCO ") established to advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project in the Province of Río Negro, Argentina .

The registration, completed on June 10, 2025 , is another significant milestone in the advancement of the Ivana Project. This formal recognition by the provincial authority completes the legal process for the transfer of mining rights to IMSA in accordance with the requirements of the Argentine Mining Code and provincial regulations. The issuance of official titles in the name of IMSA is pending and expected imminently.

Nikolaos Cacos , President & CEO of the Company stated, "We established IMSA to align the interests and expertise of Blue Sky Uranium and its local partners. The JVCO structure will be most effective in advancing the project through each stage of the project development, as demonstrated by the completion of this step of registering the mining rights. Meanwhile, IMSA is operating the ongoing drilling program which is delivering data to support engineering and other studies for the planned pre-feasibility study."

About Ivana Minerales S.A.

Ivana Minerales S.A. is the operating company for the joint-venture between Blue Sky and its partner Abatare Spain, S.L.U. (" COAM ") to advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium deposit in Rio Negro Province of Argentina . The activities of IMSA are subject to the earn-in transaction (the " Agreement ") in which COAM will fund cumulative expenditures of US$35 million to acquire a 49.9% indirect equity interest in the Ivana deposit, and then has the further right to earn up to an 80% equity interest in IMSA by completion of a feasibility study and funding the costs and expenditures up to US$160,000,000 to develop and construct the project to commercial production, subject to the terms and conditions in the Agreement. For additional details, please refer to the News Release dated February 27, 2025 , as well as the Company's latest Financial Statements and MD&A available at www.blueskyuranium.com .

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company's recently optioned Corcovo project has demonstrated potential to host an in-situ recovery uranium deposit. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements that, other than statements of historical fact, address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's planned exploration campaigns. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: uncertainty relating to mineral resources; risks related to heavy metal and transition metal price fluctuations, particularly uranium and vanadium; risks relating to the dependence of the Company on key management personnel and outside parties; the potential impact of global pandemics; risks and uncertainties related to governmental regulation and the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, including in respect of the Company's planned exploration program described in this news release. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-sky-uranium-announces-registration-of-mining-rights-transfer-for-ivana-uranium-vanadium-project-argentina-302566522.html

SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/25/c8947.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Blue Sky UraniumBSK:CATSXV:BSKEnergy Investing
BSK:CA
Blue Sky Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Blue Sky Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK)

Blue Sky Uranium

Keep reading...Show less

Argentina’s emerging uranium resource developer

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 3rd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 3rd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Expands the Principal Target at the Corcovo Uranium Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Expands the Principal Target at the Corcovo Uranium Project, Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Extends Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Extends Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Acquires Key Subsurface Data for Corcovo Uranium Project, Mendoza Province, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Acquires Key Subsurface Data for Corcovo Uranium Project, Mendoza Province, Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained an additional substantial historic subsurface dataset for its Corcovo Uranium Project an "in situ" recovery (" ISR ") high potential target, located in the Western Malargüe Mining District, Mendoza Province Argentina . This dataset was originally generated by operators in the oil & gas (" O&G ") with concession holdings in the area. The new data package includes complete information from 449 historical O&G wells ranging from more than 500 metres up to 750 metres in depth within the Corcovo concession area, featuring geophysical logging data such as gamma-ray, spontaneous potential (SP), and other parameters, compiled in the O&G industry standard format for well log data (Log ASCII Standard or " LAS " format). In addition, the Company received 34 2D seismic lines, covering the entire Corcovo project area ( Figure 1 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Closes 2nd Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 2nd Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Update: Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements  to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Update: Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements  to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF FSE: C 9O0) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated September 16, 2025, and to clarity the press release issued earlier today, it has entered into definitive agreements with arm's length parties to acquire up to a 100% interest in each of the Wheel Anne Claims and the Green Vein Mesa Claims (each of the properties are located in Emery County, Utah, United States).

"The quick execution of the agreements shows the Company's commitment and excitement to these assets and to our already significant portfolio of low-risk uranium assets in world renowned uranium basins" state Greg Cameron, CEO of Terra. "Our plan is to have our team on the ground in Utah in the coming weeks working closely with our local partner."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF FSE: C 9O0) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated September 16, 2025, it has entered into definitive agreements with arm's length parties to acquire up to a 100% interest in each of the Wheel Anne Claims and the Green Vein Mesa Claims (each of the properties are located in Emery County, Utah, United States).

"The quick execution of the agreements shows the Company's commitment and excitement to these assets and to our already significant portfolio of low-risk uranium assets in world renowned uranium basins" state Greg Cameron, CEO of Terra. "Our plan is to have our team on the ground in Utah in the coming weeks working closely with our local partner."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Standard Uranium Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement and Announces LIFE Offering

Standard Uranium Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement and Announces LIFE Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche ("Tranche 2") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement Offering") for gross proceeds of $484,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES UPDATED PEA FOR GOLDFIELDS, SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES UPDATED PEA FOR GOLDFIELDS, SASKATCHEWAN

Ausenco-led study delivers after-tax NPV of C$1.25 billion at spot gold price; Permitting underway

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from an independent Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("Updated PEA") for its 100% owned Goldfields Gold Project ("Goldfields" or the "Project") located in northern Saskatchewan .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Aventis Energy (" Aventis " or the " Company ") (CSE:AVE | FRA:C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is pleased to announce an update from its 2025 exploration program at the Corvo Uranium Project (" Corvo ", or the " Project "), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Standard Uranium Ltd. (" Standard ") (CSE: STND). From July 4 to July 16, 2025, the Company completed a detailed mapping and sampling program across historical uranium showings and zones of interest on the Project.

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stallion Uranium Appoints Peter Dembicki to Board of Directors, Initiates Haystack Intelligent Targeting Study

Stallion Uranium Appoints Peter Dembicki to Board of Directors, Initiates Haystack Intelligent Targeting Study

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion ") ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: B76 ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Peter Dembicki to its Board of Directors, bringing significant capital markets and governance expertise to the Company. In tandem with this strategic addition, Stallion has also initiated the Haystack Intelligent Targeting Study leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to refine drill targeting across its large-scale uranium exploration portfolio in the Athabasca Basin.

Peter Dembicki; Strengthening Corporate Oversight and Market Expertise:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Blue Sky Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Blue Sky Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold Commences Underground Drill Program at True North Gold Project

Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved

CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Cerro Chacon Gold Drilling to Commence Mid-October

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Commences Underground Drill Program at True North Gold Project

uranium investing

Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved

Precious Metals Investing

CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Precious Metals Investing

Cerro Chacon Gold Drilling to Commence Mid-October

Base Metals Investing

Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

Precious Metals Investing

ACP Patent Claims - Exploration Target Defined

Silver Investing

Chris Marcus: Silver Price Breakout? What's Happening, What's Next