BLOCKSMITH&Co., a subsidiary of fellow game development studio KLab  is collaborating with game developer Thirdverse Group to release the new Web3 game CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS-.

Captain Tsubasa is a soccer manga series created by Yoichi Takahashi that began serialization in publisher Shueisha's manga anthology Weekly Shonen Jump in 1981. It has had a profound influence on Japanese soccer fans. The series' sequel depicted the growth of main character Tsubasa Ozora and his friends. More than 70 million Captain Tsubasa books and paperbacks have been sold in Japan. Globally popular, its issues have been translated into 20 countries and published in many countries.

Game Overview

CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS- is a new blockchain-based game inspired by the manga series Captain Tsubasa, which was first serialized in the manga anthology Weekly Shonen Jump by publisher Shueisha in 1981. Captain Tsubasa has significantly influenced football players and enthusiasts not only in Japan , but around the world.

Players of CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS- can train characters from the original Captain Tsubasa comics and compete against other players. The game's main feature is that players can collect items through matches with other players, then exchange them for rewards such as new lead and support characters.

Comment from author of Captain Tsubasa

"Being a part of a game using new technologies, such as the blockchain and NFTs, is something new. Although the game is still in the works, I have high expectations for the experience it will bring for players. I hope that everyone will be able to enjoy this new game," said Yoichi Takahashi , author of Captain Tsubasa.

The goal of this project is to achieve a blockchain game model that users will enjoy for years to come. To achieve this, CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS- is being developed by some of the leading game studios in Japan , utilizing well-known Japanese IP to bring a classic character into the world of Web3.

Click here for more detail: https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/news/detail/66

CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS- is set to launch by the end of 2022. For more information about the game, please visit the following website and social media channels:

About BLOCKSMITH&Co.

BLOCKSMITH&Co. is a subsidiary of Tokyo -based game developer KLab, responsible for the development and distribution of KLab's Web3 services.

About Thirdverse

Thirdverse Inc. is a virtual reality game development, distribution and management company paving the path to the metaverse.

×