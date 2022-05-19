GamingInvesting News

BLOCKLORDS an upcoming asset powered economy game built by gamers for gamers, today announced they have chosen Immutable X the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum, to hyper-scale its medieval metaverse with fully gas-free and carbon-neutral NFTs. The partnership will ensure BLOCKLORDS' player community will have a robust NFT experience while immersing themselves in a fun and dynamic game that will stand the test of time.

BLOCKLORDS is led by its creator, David Johansson , who has previously built successful titles in the gaming world, such as Liberators and Seascape Network . It's operated by a growing team of artists, designers, and developers from highly reputable gaming studios like EA , Ubisoft, Paradox, and Creative Assembly.

The multiplayer game is built for ambitious strategy players looking to have a more exciting and innovative experience in a shared universe, allowing players to earn and make a living whilst having fun. BLOCKLORDS will offer in-game heroes as economic assets, with the earnings being used for rental, lending, and trading. Plus, BLOCKLORDS players will have the freedom to forge their destinies by farming, fighting, and ruling of their kingdoms to the highest level, making it the first of its kind for Web3.

The partnership with Immutable X is crucial in BLOCKLORDS' long term growth plan to scale mainstream adoption. Immutable X was built by Immutable, who founded the successful, and Ethereum's first, trading card game Gods Unchained, with StarkWare 's bleeding-edge zk-rollup technology. The Layer 2 protocol will ensure that all NFT activities within BLOCKLORDS' medieval metaverse are entirely gas-free and carbon neutral. Plus, BLOCKLORDS will be able to enjoy an astounding transaction speed of 9,000 TPS without compromising its players' digital assets with Ethereum's battle-tested security.

""There's a lot of noise, buzzwords, and companies taking advantage of web3. For us, gamers are our priority, which is why it's our mission to set an example, educating newcomers and inspiring others to adopt new technology with community in mind. It's this exact reason that we've chosen to partner with IMX, being mindful of a sustainable future where gamers always come first." Said BLOCKLORDS CEO David Johansson .

"We're excited about our new partnership with BLOCKLORDS to power the NFT experience within their innovative and new medieval metaverse," said Robbie Ferguson , Co-Founder and President of Immutable. "BLOCKLORDS is the perfect use case for Immutable's fast, gas-free and carbon-neutral Immutable X protocol, and we look forward to supporting them on their journey to mainstream adoption."

About Blocklords

BLOCKLORDS is an expansive, medieval MMO strategy game featuring a fully player-owned economy. Players have the choice to play a variety of different roles, all with distinct yet very intertwined responsibilities within the BLOCKLORDS universe. Designed on strong franchise/brand foundations, BLOCKLORDS is an immersive multiplayer experience with an innovative approach to narrative that will enable players to craft their unique stories in a shared universe. Players will be able to forge their destinies by farming, fighting and ruling their way across the medieval metaverse and be given the freedom to shape their kingdoms to the highest level. Making it the first of its kind for web3.

About Immutable X

Immutable X, powering the world of NFTs , is the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs to enable gas-free minting and trading, while not compromising the security of the most used blockchain globally for NFTs, Ethereum. The solution, powered by StarkWare's innovative technology, offers instant trade confirmation, massive scalability (up to 9,000 transactions per second), and fantastic developer and user experience. Immutable X has announced integrations with established marketplaces such as OpenSea and Mintable, and is powering some of the largest NFT plays across consumer apps (TikTok), DeFi (SuperFarm), and gaming (GameStop, Highrise, ESL Gaming, Ember Sword, Planet Quest, Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, GreenPark Sports, Illuvium, MyCryptoHeroes+).

To learn more about Immutable X visit: https://www.immutable.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Immutable
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/immutablex
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/immutable-1/

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

vivo S15 Pro Incorporates Pixelworks Visual Processing for Superior Mobile Gaming

Elevates Gaming Performance of vivo S15 Pro with Immersive Visual Quality and Advanced Game Display Filters

Pixelworks, Inc . (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that the latest vivo S15 Pro smartphone incorporates Pixelworks X5 Plus visual processor, providing users with authentic and silky-smooth visual quality for mobile gaming. Coupled with newly introduced game display filters, users can now further personalize the immersive viewing experience to enhance their competitive skills and enjoyment in the gaming world.

Americas Cardroom Invites Players to its 21st Anniversary Celebration from May to October

US-facing poker site Americas Cardroom is turning 21 and inviting all players to a special party featuring lots of giveaways, huge tourneys with low buy-ins and a lot more. It's called the 21 st Anniversary Celebration and it runs May through October.

"We're sure our players remember turning 21 and the excitement it brought with their newfound freedom," stated Chris Moneymaker , Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "We know you'll find equal excitement in our Anniversary Celebration whether it's at the Preparty, Party or Afterparty section."

FSP, the Top Brand of Power Supply in Five Application Fields

-Edge Computing/Medical/Smart Energy/Gaming/PD Charger-

FSP Group, the world's leading high-performance ODM & Modified STD power supply manufacturer, today unveils the next wave of products designed with bleeding-edge technology that outperforms their rivals.

New NFT Game - MetaSpets will rise to offer players real values and benefits even while the market is in a bad shape.

This is the statement of Mr. Tom Bui , BA in Game Design at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco , U.S., working on many game projects for 9 years. He is the founder of Wise Balance and MetaSpets, a Play & Earn NFT game. Through MetaSpets, the Wise Balance team will revive the community's trust in the GameFi.

- In recent years, the trend of Game-Fi or NFT Game has become one of the world's popular keywords, especially in Southeast Asian countries. This is considered a money-spinner job and financial stability during the pandemic.

Gamelancer records $182,010 in monthly recurring OTT video revenue in the month of April

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is excited to announce it has generated $181,010 in monthly recurring revenue from its curated, in-house produced online video content. With custom Gamelancer video featuring Robolox, Minecraft, GTA and its branded "Egirl" content, Gamelancer now produces 8 custom video content series featured on various OTT video platforms, with recently acquired JoyBox Media launching 2 OTT video content series in the month of May.

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Gamelancer Gaming Corp.)

OTT, or "over-the-top" media is a service which provides internet streaming of custom TV shows or movies for subscribers of the platform to view. Gamelancer curates custom short-form video content which is submitted to OTT platforms, which are subsequently featured on the platform for subscribers to view. Gamelancer therein received a 50% revenue split with the OTT platform hosting the content.

"Gamelancer's growing network of over 28,000,000 followers and subscribers on Tiktok, Snapchat, and Instagram, constitute the largest GenZ social media network in gaming. Our audience increasingly views our video content on subscription-based OTT platforms, which charge viewers a fee and generate advertising revenue, providing Gamelancer with a vital monthly recurring revenue stream. Our OTT video revenue continues to demonstrate that Gamelancer is a new media company, focused on short-form video content and direct media sales. Gamelancer will continue to build multiple short-form video series', featuring content derived from our daily videos posted across our 27 channels. Our walled-garden approach to owned and operated channels on platforms such as Tiktok, allows us to host hundreds of daily short-form videos and choose the best material to build into TV-style series." – Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1 billion monthly video views across its 27 owned and operated channels. With over 28,000,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information relating to the future business of the Company, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

G FUEL and Capcom Partner Up to Celebrate 35 Years of Mega Man with Brand-New Flavor, Blue Bomber Slushee!

Pre-order your G FUEL Blue Bomber Slushee Collector's Box at GFUEL.com while supplies last!

Celebrating 35 years of robot-blasting adventures with Capcom's Mega Man™ G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports ® — today announced its new flavor, Blue Bomber Slushee, is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com ! Fans can pick up the flavor in a limited-edition Collector's Box, which includes a 40-serving tub and an exclusive Shaker Cup modeled after the Blue Bomber's signature Mega Buster arm cannon!

