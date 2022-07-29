GamingInvesting News

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will debut the Thousand-Year Blood War Step-Up Summons -Essence- scheduled for Sunday, July 31st . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more details.

Bleach: Brave Souls will debut the Thousand-Year Blood War Step-Up Summons -Essence- scheduled for Sunday, July 31st. In addition, there will be a Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons that guarantees a 5 star Thousand-Year Blood War character held at the same time. Also, be sure to check out the official Brave Souls YouTube channel for the latest information and introduction videos for the new characters.

New Character Introduction Video
https://youtu.be/7NVFEkBIt9U

The new Summons will feature the following 5 star characters:
Yhwach (Thousand-Year Blood War The End ver.)
Sosuke Aizen (Thousand-Year Blood War The Agony ver.)
Shigekuni Genryusai Yamamoto (Thousand-Year Blood War The Fire ver.)

Get a 5 Star Character in the Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons

The Free Thousand-Year Blood War Campaign is scheduled to begin Sunday, July 31st . The Thousand-Year Blood War Free Summons will begin at the same time.

This is an opportunity players will not want to miss out on as everyone gets one free Summons that guarantees a Thousand-Year Blood War character.

Also, be sure to check out the official Brave Souls YouTube channel for the latest information and introduction videos for the new characters.

*See the in-game notifications about the Thousand-Year Blood War Campaign for more information.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform:

iOS /Android™/PC/PS4

Smartphone Support:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+

PC (Steam) Support:

Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
(64-bit OS Required)

PC (Bluestacks) Support:

Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)
*Not compatible with Mac/Linux.
*The game might not run on some computers.

Genre:

3D Action

Release Date:

July 23, 2015

Price:

Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account:

@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram:

@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright:

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames

Download here :

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-thousand-year-blood-war-step-up-summons--essence--debuts-301595865.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

