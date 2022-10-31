GamingInvesting News

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, has reached a total of 70 million downloads worldwide.

Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, has reached a total of 70 million downloads worldwide. Starting on Monday, October 31st, various campaigns will kick off in-game to celebrate this milestone. The celebration will include a login bonus, special orders, packs, and more to enjoy. Now is a great chance to check out the exciting 3D action of the Bleach: Brave Souls game.

Bleach: Brave Souls is an exciting 3D action game based on the animation series BLEACH, an adaption of the mega-hit manga series. Build a team using players' favorite characters from the BLEACH universe and join the fray!

New In-Game Campaigns Begin to Celebrate 70 Million Downloads

Starting today, Monday, October 31st in celebration of Brave Souls reaching 70 million downloads worldwide, the 70 Million Downloads Celebration Campaign begins. As a huge thank-you to the community for supporting the game the celebration will include a login bonus, special orders, packs, and more to enjoy.

BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War Tie-In Campaign

To celebrate the upcoming premiere of the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War, a present campaign will be held starting Tuesday, October 11th .

The first present players will receive is a special accessory based on BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War collaboration.

In addition, from Monday, October 31st , Yhwach Awakened will appear as a boss in the high-difficulty multiplayer function Epic Raid where up to 6 players can challenge a mighty enemy.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls


Platform:

iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre:

3D Action

Release Date:

July 23, 2015

Price:

Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account:

@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram:

@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright:

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot


© KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

