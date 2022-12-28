GamingInvesting News

"Bleach: Brave Souls" New Year's Campaign Round 1 Begins Saturday, December 31st & 2,023 Chances to Win Prizes in the Brave Souls New Year Giveaway

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will hold the New Year's Campaign Round 1 as a big thank you to all players starting from Saturday, December 31, 2022 . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Bleach: Brave Souls will hold the New Year's Campaign Round 1 as a big thank you to all players starting from Saturday, December 31, 2022. Users can look forward to Spirits Are Forever With You (SAFWY) collaboration versions of Toshiro Hitsugaya, Kaname Tosen, and Sajin Komamura debut in the SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons and various other year-end campaigns.

Users can look forward to Spirits Are Forever With You (SAFWY) collaboration versions of Toshiro Hitsugaya, Kaname Tosen, and Sajin Komamura debut in the SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons and various other year-end campaigns.

In addition, in celebration of the SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons, there will be a special RT campaign where 2,023 people will have a chance to win prizes. Be sure to check it out.

SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2H4XOm6lGqk

2023 Will be Selected to Win in Brave Souls New Year Giveaway RT Campaign Begins

To celebrate the release of the SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons, we have another Brave Souls New Year Giveaway lined up full of awesome prizes for 2,023 lucky winners.

How to Enter

1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls Twitter ( @Bleachbrs_en ) account.

2. RT the Brave Souls New Year Giveaway campaign tweet from the official Brave Souls Twitter.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform:

iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre:

3D Action

Price:

Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account:

@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram:

@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright:

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot


© KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-new-years-campaign-round-1-begins-saturday-december-31st--2-023-chances-to-win-prizes-in-the-brave-souls-new-year-giveaway-301710524.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

