Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Secures New Diamond Drill Rig to Advance Mankayan

BSX:AU
Blackstone Minerals
A diversified developer of battery-grade nickel and copper-gold assets in Southeast Asia

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Completes Share Purchase Plan

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced High Grade Cu-Au at Surface Delivers New Targets at Mankayan

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Secures $22.6m for Mankayan Copper-Gold Drilling

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Trading Halt

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Scoping Study Highlights Potential of Tennant Creek Project

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Drill Contract Awarded for Mt Hope Maiden Program

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a trenching and channel sampling program at its wholly-owned, road-accessible Havens Steady VMS Property ("Havens Steady" or the "Property") in central Newfoundland. This milestone follows confirmation of a Junior Exploration Assistance ("JEA") grant, and receipt of a provincial permit authorizing ten mechanical trenches and four ground supported drill holes.

Work is now underway at the Main Mineralized Zone ("MMZ"), where recent grab sampling confirmed high-grade lead-zinc-silver mineralization. Channel sampling of existing outcrop exposure will generate inaugural grade over width data for the MMZ zone, and will be followed by mechanized trenching to expose bedrock across key areas of the MMZ in addition to the highly-prospective northeastern extension area. The channel and trenching program will result in high-confidence targets slated to be drilled in 2025.

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) ("Questcorp" or the "Company") is excited to announce a strategic engagement with GRA Enterprises LLC, operating as the National Inflation Association ("NIA"), to deliver a dynamic marketing and communications campaign aimed at boosting investor awareness and market visibility.

Under the terms of the agreement (the "NIA Agreement"), which commences July 28, 2025, Questcorp will pay a one-time fee of US$30,000 for a three-month initial campaign, with the option for renewal. The NIA will leverage its expansive distribution channels-including targeted email lists, website features, and blog content-to highlight Questcorp's compelling growth story and project developments.

Anax Metals Limited (ANX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B June 25

Blackstone Minerals
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2025

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Appointment of Managing Director

Scoping Study Highlights Potential of Tennant Creek Project

