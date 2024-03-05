- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Blackstone Receives R&D Refund and Firms Up Cash Position
Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received A$4.25 million from the Australian Research and Development Tax Incentive Scheme for the 2023 financial year.
Following the receipt of the $4.25m, the $2.8m advance received in July 2023 (see ASX announcement 18 July 2023) was fully repaid to Asymmetric Innovation Finance.
In addition to the R&D refund, the company recently received $2m in cash from the sale of its shareholding in NiCo Resources Ltd (ASX: NC1), which together with the net R&D refund adding a total of $3.45 million to our cash position.
Blackstone’s Managing Director Scott Williamson commented“the additional funding firms up our cash position and allows Blackstone to focus on advancing the joint venture partner search whilst finalising the studies and permitting activities at the Ta Khoa Project in Vietnam”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Blackstone Minerals
Overview
As the world moves closer to a sustainable net-zero future, the need for battery metals continues to mount and nickel may soon be among the metals to see a supply crunch. Though its roots are in the stainless steel sector, it's also a critical component of lithium-ion batteries.
Given that many nations are aiming to replace combustion vehicles with electric cars by 2030, the metal is already experiencing a massive spike in demand. Benchmark Minerals expects the need for battery-grade nickel will increase about 950 percent by 2040.It's imperative to ramp up global nickel production but the resource sector, for its part, must do so with a much-reduced carbon footprint to influence the sustainability of the entire value chain. Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX, OTC:BLSTF, FRA:B9S) recognizes this. As a vertically integrated producer of low-cost, low-carbon nickel, the company aims to become a leading source of low CO2 emission nickel sulphide. Its flagship Ta Khoa Project in Vietnam is representative of that goal.
With over 20 active mines and a burgeoning technology sector, Vietnam is on the road to becoming a hub of electric vehicle production and innovation, with low labor costs and regulated electricity pricing further driving its growth. Steadily increasing foreign direct investment in the region is indicative of this as the country seeks to attract $50 billion in new foreign investment by 2030.
Blackstone is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this, thanks to two factors. US President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which came into force in August 2022, represents the largest investment into climate action in United States history. A similar initiative is rolling out in the European Union (EU), which maintains a Free Trade Agreement with Vietnam — something multiple partners of the company have expressed interest in.
Blackstone's Ta Khoa Project consists of two streams, the Ta Khoa Nickel Mine and the Ta Khoa Refinery. Recent milestones point to Blackstone’s commitment to advancing this game-changing project.
These milestones include a memorandum of understanding with Cavico Laos Mining to collaborate in a number of areas associated with CLM’s nickel mine in Lao People's Democratic Republic and supply of nickel products for Blackstone’s Ta Khoa Refinery in Vietnam. Blackstone also partnered with Arca Climate Technologies to further investigate the carbon capture potential at the Ta Khoa Project through carbon mineralisation, and explore opportunities to utilise Arca’s carbon capture technologies within the project.
In a bid to collaborate on the supply of renewable wind energy to the Ta Khoa Project, Blackstone signed a direct power purchase agreement with Limes Renewables Energy.
Blackstone received AU$2.8 million as an advance from a research & development (R&D) lending fund backed by Asymmetric Innovation Finance and Fiftyone Capital. The advanced payment reflects the significant investment by Blackstone to develop the Ta Khoa Refinery process and Blackstone’s unique strategy to convert nickel concentrate blends into battery products in the form of precursor cathode active material (pCAM).
In addition to Ta Khoa, the company also maintains the Gold Bridge cobalt and gold project near Vancouver, Canada.In December 2023, Blackstone entered into an option agreement with CaNickel Mining to acquire the Wabowden nickel project located in the world-class Thompson Nickel Belt in Manitoba, Canada.
Company Highlights
- The global nickel market is currently entering a structural deficit, with demand expected to grow 950 percent by 2040.
- Blackstone Minerals is well-positioned to address this deficit as a vertically integrated producer of low-cost, low-carbon nickel.
- Blackstone's flagship project Ta Khoa is a brownfield project situated in Vietnam, one of the lowest capital cost countries in the world and an emerging hub for the electric vehicle market with vast reserves of nickel.
- Vietnam is an increasingly attractive region for investment with direct foreign investments that grew from $1.3 billion in 2000 to $15.6 billion in 2020.
- The Ta Khoa project also has infrastructure advantages, via the existing Ban Phuc mine, and processing facilities, access to low-cost and underutilized hydroelectricity, a trained labor force and support from the local government.
- Blackstone Minerals’ downstream pre-feasibility study confirms a technically and economically robust hydrometallurgical refining process to upgrade nickel sulphide concentrate to produce battery-grade nickel
- Blackstone’s key nickel and cobalt feedstocks for the Ta Khoa Refinery Pilot program were delivered to the metallurgical laboratory in Western Australia as of April 2022.
Key Projects
Ta Khoa
Blackstone holds a 90 percent interest in the Ta Khoa Nickel-Copper-PGE Project, located 160 kilometers west of Hanoi in the Son La Province of Vietnam. It includes an existing modern nickel mine built to Australian Standards, which is currently under care and maintenance. The Ban Phuc nickel mine successfully operated as a mechanized underground nickel mine from 2013 to 2016.
Blackstone intends to complement the existing mine through the installation of a large concentrator, refinery and precursor facility, supporting integrated on-site production of nickel, cobalt and manganese precursor products for the Asia-Pacific market. One of Blackstone's key Research and Development objectives with Ta Khoa is to develop a flowsheet that will support this production.
To fulfill this goal, Blackstone is focusing on a partnership model, collaborating with groups committed to sustainable mining. It is also working to minimize its carbon footprint and implement a vertically integrated supply chain.
In addition to the early development of the King Snake and Ban Chang Massive Sulphide deposits, Blackstone plans to produce crystal nickel and cobalt sulphide intermediate products. Staged development of the refinery, meanwhile, predicts an initial train capacity of 200,000 tonnes annually in the first year, with a planned expansion to 400,000 by the second.
The mine is expected to begin production in 2025 and then ramp up to 8 million tons per annum (Mtpa) of nickel sulphide by 2027. Pilot Plant testing and definitive feasibility studies are also underway. Five groups visited the project in 2022 as part of the partnership due diligence process, accompanied by meetings with government representatives, Austrade, Australian department of foreign affairs and trade, financial institutions and other important stakeholders
Project Highlights:
- Multiple Massive Sulphide Deposits: The Ta Khoa project features several incredibly promising deposits including King Snake (up to 4.3 percent nickel and 18.2 grams per ton (g/t) PGE), Sui Phong (2.95 meters @ 2.42 percent nickel, 0.52 percent copper, 0.06 percent cobalt and 0.05 g/t PGE), and Ban Chang. The project is also the site of the Ban Phuc nickel mine, which was operated from 2013 to 2016 by Asia Mineral Resources, along with several exploration targets that have yet to be tested.
- Experienced Leadership: Internally, Blackstone’s owners’ team brings over 50 years of experience in leadership roles at major nickel mines and refineries globally. This experience has been complemented by ALS Group, Wood, Future Battery Industries CRC, Curtin University and the Electric Mining Consortium.
- Large Reserve and Mining Inventory: The entirety of Ta Khoa is estimated to contain probable reserves of 48.7 Mt at 0.43 percent nickel for 210 kilotons (kt) of nickel and a mining inventory of 64.5 Mt at 0.41 percent nickel for 265 kt nickel. This excludes Ban Khoa and other developing prospects.
- A Long-lived Project: The Ta Khoa mine is expected to produce a yearly average of 18 kt of annual nickel concentrate over its ten-year lifespan. Blackstone believes the refinery can potentially extend its life past ten years.
- An Established Mining Operation: Existing infrastructure onsite includes a 450 ktpa Mill and mining camp. The mine will also benefit from a highly supportive community and favorable government legislation — Blackstone is committed to collaborating with community stakeholders in the project's development.
- Feed Flexibility: Ta Khoa's refinery will offer multiple feed options, including nickel concentrate, mixed hydroxide precipitate, nickel matte and black mass. This flexibility greatly improves the security and greatly reduces the risk of the project overall.
- Valued Partnerships: Blackstone is collaborating with multiple industry leaders and groups in the development of Ta Khoa
- Compelling Pre-feasibility Study: The financial outcomes of a base case pre-feasibility study on the project are promising. Based on a conservative NCM811 precursor price forecast, Ta Khoa displays an exceptional internal return rate on capital invested.
- Integrated Vertical Strategy: Blackstone is constructing both the Ta Khoa mine and refinery against a highly supportive ESG, macroeconomic and fiscal backdrop. This along with Ta Khoa's low capital intensity gives the company a significant advantage over competitors. Said low intensity is the result of multiple factors, including competitive labor costs, favorable regulations and low-cost renewable hydroelectric power.
- A Leader in Low Emissions: Independent assessments from Digbee, Minviro and Circulor, alongside an audit from the Nickel Institute, have confirmed that Ta Khoa will be the lowest-emitting flowsheet in the industry, at 9.8 kilograms of CO2 per kilogram of precursor with opportunities for even further reduction.
- Promising Pilots: With the support of ALS and process engineering partner Wood, Blackstone recently completed a 12-month programme of work that developed a scaled version of its concentrate to sulphate flowsheet. The refinery, which processed more than 9 tonnes of concentrate and MHP, successfully achieved battery-grade nickel sulphate of 99.95 percent, with a nickel recovery rate of 97 percent.
- Current Roadmap: Blackstone's next priority is to complete a series of definitive feasibility studies. Once those are complete, it will focus on fully integrating the mine into the electric vehicle consumer supply chain and finalizing its refining partnership structure.
Gold Bridge
The Gold Bridge Project is located approximately 200 kilometers northwest of Vancouver, BC. It comprises 365 square kilometers of 100 percent Blackstone-owned mining claims located in the Cordilleran Terranes of BC. It includes several, high-grade hydrothermal gold, cobalt, nickel and copper deposits and targets the historic Little Gem and Jewel mines.
Project Highlights:
- Significant Potential: Blackstone's geological model for the Jewel mine suggests it may have a similar geological setting to the world-class Bou-Azzer primary cobalt district in Morocco. There is potential for multiple similar deposits throughout the project.
- Favorably Located Anomalies: Having completed an extensive maiden exploration program, Blackstone has identified multiple large-scale IP anomalies at Little Gem, Erebor, Jewel and Roxey.
- A Nascent Venture: Blackstone is currently actively seeking joint venture partners for the Gold Bridge project.
Management Team
Hamish Halliday - Non-executive Chairman
Hamish Halliday is a geologist with over 20 years of corporate and technical experience. He is also the founder of Adamus Resources Limited, an AU$3 million float that became a multimillion-ounce emerging gold producer.
Scott Williamson - Managing Director
Scott Williamson is a mining engineer with a commerce degree from the West Australian School of Mines and Curtin University. He has over 10 years of experience in technical and corporate roles in the mining and finance sectors.
Dr. Frank Bierlein - Non-executive Director
Dr. Frank Bierlein is a geologist with 30 years of technical and corporate experience, focusing on grassroots to mine-stage mineral exploration, target generation, project management and oversight, due diligence studies, mineral prospectivity analysis, metallogenic framework studies and mineral resources market and investment analysis.
Alison Gaines - Non-executive Director
Alison Gaines has over 20 years of experience as a director in Australia and internationally. She has experience in the roles of board chair and board committee chair, particularly remuneration and nomination and governance committees. She is also the managing director of Gaines Advisory P/L and was recently global CEO of international search and board consulting firm Gerard Daniels, with a significant mining and energy practice.
Gaines has a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Arts (hons) from the University of Western Australia, a Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from Australian National University and an honorary doctorate of the University and Master of Arts (Public Policy) from Murdoch University. She is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and holds the INSEAD certificate in corporate governance. She is currently the governor of the College of Law Ltd, and non-executive director of Tura New Music.
Dan Lougher - Non-executive Director
Daniel Lougher’s career spans more than 40 years involving a range of exploration, feasibility, development, operations and corporate roles with Australian and international mining companies including a period of eighteen years spent in Africa with BHP Billiton, Impala Plats, Anglo American and Genmin. He was the managing director and chief executive officer of the successful Australian nickel miner Western Areas Ltd until its takeover by Independence Group.
Lougher also holds a first class mine manager’s certificate of competency (WA) and is a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Lougher is the chair of the company’s technical committee and nomination committee.
Jamie Byrde - CFO and Company Secretary
Jamie Byrde has over 16 year's experience in corporate advisory, public and private company management since commencing his career with big four and mid-tier chartered accounting firms positions. Byrde specializes in financial management, ASX and ASIC compliance and corporate governance of mineral and resource focused public companies. He is also currently company secretary for Venture Minerals Limited.
Dr. Stuart Owen - Executive
Dr. Stuart Owen holds a Bsc and PhD in geology with over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration. He was senior geologist in the team that discovered the Paulsens Mine (+1Moz) and as an exploration manager at Adamus discovered the Southern Ashanti Gold deposits (+2Moz). Finally, at Venture, he discovered the Mt Lindsay Tin-Tungsten-Magnetite deposits.
Tessa Kutscher - Executive
Tessa Kutscher is an executive with more than 20 years of experience in working with C-Level executive teams in the fields of business strategy, business planning/optimisation and change management. After starting her career in Germany, she has worked internationally across different industries, such as mining, finance, tourism and tertiary education.
Kutscher holds a master’s degree in literature, linguistics and political science from the University of Bonn, Germany and a master’s degree in teaching from Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich.
Andrew Strickland - Executive
Andrew Strickland is an experienced study and project manager, a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, University of WA MBA graduate, with undergraduate degrees in chemical engineering and extractive metallurgy from Curtin and WASM.
Before joining Blackstone, Strickland was a senior study manager for GR Engineering Services where he was responsible for delivering a series of scoping, PFS and DFS studies for both Australian and international projects. Over his career, he has held a variety of project development roles across both junior to mid-tier developers (including Straits Resources, Perseus Mining and Tiger Resources) and major multi-operation producers (South32).
Graham Rigo - Executive
Graham Rigo is an experienced study manager with over a decade of on-site production experience, holding undergraduate degrees in chemical engineering and finance from Curtin University, WA.
Before joining Blackstone, Rigo was a study manager for Ausenco where he was responsible for delivering a series of scoping, PFS and DFS studies for both Australian and international projects over a range of different commodities.
Rigo has over 11 years of site experience in nickel and cobalt hydromet production experience, in supervisory/superintendent level roles as well as process engineer experience.
Lon Taranaki - Executive
Lon Taranaki is an international mining professional with over 25 years of extensive experience in all aspects of resources and mining, feasibility, development and operations. Taranaki is a qualified process engineer from the University of Queensland Australia. He holds a Master of Business Administration, and is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Taranaki has established his career in Asia where he has successfully worked (and lived) across multiple jurisdictions and commodities ranging from technical, mine management and executive management roles.
Prior to joining Blackstone in February 2022, Taranaki was the chief executive officer of Minegenco, a renewable-energy-focused independent power producer. Preceding this, he was managing director of his private consultancy, AMG Mining Global, where he was providing services to the mining industry in Singapore, Guyana, Indonesia and Cambodia. Additionally, Taranaki has held various senior positions with Sakari Resources, PTT Asia Pacific Mining, Straits Resources, Sedgmans and BHP Coal.
Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Visits Blackstone's Projects
Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that His Excellency, Mr Andrew Goledzinowski, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam visited Son La Province and met with Son La Provincial Peoples Committee and toured the Company’s mining and refining projects (“Ta Khoa Project”) in Northern Vietnam to highlight the key role the Ta Khoa project plays in the global transition to net zero.
Blackstone was invited to join the official meeting between the Ambassador and the Chairman of the Son La Provincial Peoples Committee (“Son La PPC”), Hoang Quoc Khanh in which the two discussed the current status of the Ta Khoa Project and the importance to both countries to develop this globally significant project. Both the Ambassador and the Chairman confirmed that the Australian Government and the Son La PPC are very supportive of the project.
Figure 1: His Excellency, Mr Andrew Goledzinowski, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam formally meets Chairman of the Son La Provincial Peoples Committee, Hoang Quoc Khanh
The Ambassador, accompanied by Son La PPC, Vice Chairman, Dang Ngoc Hau visited the Ban Phuc Nickel Mine (“BPNM”) with the first official duty to open the Blackstone Mining Information Centre. The Company together with the Son La PPC agreed that more effort was needed to promote the benefits of mining and to show case Australia’s high standard mining practices’ that are applied to the Ta Khoa Project. The Company intends to operate mine site tours for all stakeholders to promote the benefits of mining, show case high environmental standards and educate on the Ta Khoa Project.
Figure 2: Opening of the Blackstone Information Centre
The Ambassador then undertook a site visit of the Ban Phuc Nickel Mine, inspecting;
- the impressive core shed, the store for over 130,000 metres of core,
- the lower portal and existing BPNM concentrator, and
- the pilot plant facility which undertook the metallurgical testwork for the definitive feasibility study (“DFS”).
Figure 3: Site visit of the Ban Phuc Nickel Mine
The visit was concluded with a boat trip from BPNM in Bac Yen District to the Ta Khoa Refinery location in Phu Yen District. The Company was able to highlight to the Ambassador and the Son La PPC representatives the huge benefit of using the Da River for managing logistics. Barging is not only a lower cost transportation method, it also enables a lower carbon footprint and most importantly it eliminates the interaction with the community which has been deemed a high risk activity.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Nickel and the Battery Boom in 2024
Table of Contents
Nickel Price 2023 Year-End Review
Nickel Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Nickel in 2024
Nickel Price 2023 Year-End Review
Nickel soared to its highest price ever in 2022, breaking through US$100,000 per metric ton (MT).
2023 was a different story. As governments worked to combat inflation and investors faced considerable uncertainty, commodities saw a great deal of volatility. Nickel was no exception, especially in the first half of the year.
Ultimately the base metal couldn't hold onto 2022's momentum and has spent the last 12 months trending downward. Read on to learn what trends impacted the nickel sector in 2023, moving supply, demand and pricing.
How did nickel perform in 2023?
Nickel price from January 2, 2023, to December 29, 2023.
Chart via Trading Economics.
Nickel opened 2023 at US$31,238.53 on January 2, riding on the back of momentum that started in Q4 2022, and flirted with the US$31,000 mark again on January 30. As January closed, the metal began to retreat, and by March 22 nickel had reached a quarterly low of US$22,499.53. It made slight gains in April and May, but spent the rest of the year in decline, reaching a yearly low of US$15,843 on November 26. In the final month of the year, the nickel price largely fluctuated between US$16,000 and US$17,000 before closing the year at US$16,375, much lower than where it started.
Despite nickel's return to normal price levels, 2022's rise to more than US$100,000 made more headlines this past year. The substantial increase came after a short squeeze, and the London Metal Exchange (LME) was criticized by some market participants for halting trading and canceling US$12 billion in contracts.
In June 2023, Jane Street Global Trading and hedge fund Elliott Associates filed a lawsuit for US$472 million in compensation for the canceled trades, stating that the LME acted unlawfully. However, judgment came down in favor of the LME on November 29. Elliott Associates has been granted permission to appeal the decision, which it intends to do.
Indonesian supply growth weighs on nickel price
At the end of 2022, analysts were predicting that nickel would enter oversupply territory due to increased production, primarily from Indonesia and China. Speaking to the Investing News Network (INN) at the time, Ewa Manthy of ING commented, "We believe rising output in Indonesia will pressure nickel prices next year."
This prediction came true — production surpluses continued to be a theme in 2023, weighing on prices.
Indonesia continued its aggressive increase in nickel production, more than doubling the 771,000 MT it produced in 2020. A forecast from an Indonesian government official in early December indicates the country is on track to reach production in the 1.65 million to 1.75 million MT range, further adding to a growing supply glut.
In an email to INN, Jason Sappor of S&P Global Commodity Insights said nickel was the worst-performing metal in 2023 due to expanding supply. “We consequently expect the global primary nickel market surplus to expand to 221,000 MT in 2023. This would be the largest global primary nickel market surplus in 10 years, according to our estimates,” he said.
The reason for Indonesia's higher output in recent years is that the country has been working to gain greater value through the production chain, and in 2020 strictly regulated export of raw nickel ore. This decision forced refining and smelting initiatives in the country to ramp up rapidly and brought in foreign investment.
In H2, Indonesia's attempts to combat illegal mining led to delays in its mining output quota application system. While the country originally said it would begin to process applications again in 2024, lack of supply forced steel producers to purchase nickel ore from the Philippines to meet demand, and Indonesia ultimately issued temporary quotas for Q4.
Nickel demand hampered by weak Chinese recovery
Supply is only part of the problem for nickel. Coming into 2023, Manthy suggested demand would be impacted by China’s zero-COVID policy, which had been affecting the country's real estate sector. “China’s relaxation of its COVID policy would have a significant effect on the steel market, and by extension on the nickel market,” she said.
This idea was echoed by analysts at FocusEconomics, who noted, “The resilience of the Chinese economy and the country’s handling of new COVID-19 outbreaks are key factors to watch.”
While China ended its zero-COVID policy in December 2022, the year that followed was less than ideal for the country, with sharp declines in real estate sales and two major developers seeing continued troubles. In August, China Evergrande Group (HKEX:3333) filed for bankruptcy in the US, and at the end of October, Country Garden Holdings (OTC Pink:CTRYF,HKEX:2007) defaulted on its debt. Because the Chinese real estate sector is a major driver of steel demand, this has had a dramatic impact on nickel and is one of the primary causes for its price retreat.
There have also been wider implications for the Chinese economy. Deflation has been triggered in the country as its outsized property sector implodes, with downstream effects for the more than 50 million people employed in the construction industry. Some, including the International Monetary Fund and Japanese officials, have compared the situation in China to Japan in the 1990s, when that country’s housing bubble burst and created economic turmoil.
With uncertainty rife, China’s central bank still isn’t ready to begin cuts on its key five year loan prime interest rate, but it has been working to improve market liquidity to stimulate real estate sector growth. In aid of that, it cut the reserve requirement ratio by 25 basis points twice in 2023, lowering the amount of cash reserves banks have to keep on hand.
So far, these stimulus efforts haven’t had much effect on the real estate market, and its continued struggles have ensured that commodities attached to the sector, including nickel, are still trading at depressed prices. China has vowed to continue to work on its fiscal policy by removing purchasing restrictions on home buying and providing better access to funding for real estate developers.
EVs not boosting nickel price just yet
Nickel is one of many metals that has been labeled as critical to the transition to a low-carbon future. It’s essential as a cathode in the production of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, and when INN spoke to Rodney Hooper of RK Equity at the end of 2022, he noted that people were initially quite conservative on their estimates of EV sales.
However, that's now begun to change. “That’s all turned on its head now. EVs represent a big percentage of nickel demand, and they will continue to rise going forward," Hooper explained at the time.
While the EV outlook remains bright, the sector hasn’t grown fast enough to make up for declining steel sector demand for nickel. And with limited charging infrastructure, range concerns and the effects of higher-for-longer interest rates, EV sales slowed in 2023. The slowdown is welcome news for battery makers as it will allow them time to build out factories and further develop technology, but it’s not good for investors and producers of nickel looking for pricing gains.
Investor takeaway
2023 wasn’t a great year for nickel. It faced increasing supply against lowered demand from both the Chinese real estate sector and slower EV sales. The rebound in the Chinese economy that was hoped for after COVID-19 restrictions were removed never occurred, and instead it has regressed further, pushing into deflationary territory.
Nickel investors may feel a little stung at the close of the year, especially as uncertainty in the market persists.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Nickel Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Nickel in 2024
Nickel started 2023 high after a rally at the end of 2022, but supply and demand pressures saw the base metal's price decline throughout the year to close nearly 50 percent lower at US$16,375 per metric ton (MT).
Production has increased rapidly in recent years, and oversupply played a big role in nickel's 2023 price dynamics. Indonesia in particular has ramped up its output and now accounts for more than 50 percent of global nickel supply.
Excess supply was compounded by weak demand out of China, which has continued to struggle since ending its zero-COVID policy in January. China's central bank is now working to stimulate the economy to prevent runaway deflation.
What does 2024 have in store for nickel? The Investing News Network (INN) spoke to experts about what could happen to the metal in the next year in terms of supply, demand and price. Read on to learn their thoughts.
Experts call for another nickel surplus in 2024
Nickel is coming into the year with a holdover surplus from 2023. This glut has mainly come from an increase in Class 2, lower-purity nickel produced in Indonesia, but it's also been driven by an increase in the production of Class 1, higher-purity product from China. The former category, which includes nickel pig iron and ferronickel, is used in products such as steel, while the latter is necessary to create nickel sulfate and nickel cathodes for electric vehicles (EVs).
Against that backdrop of higher supply, both nickel products have also faced decreased demand.
The resulting oversupply concerns have been reflected in core metals markets, and Ewa Manthey, commodities strategist at ING, told INN that nickel has the largest short position of the six London Metal Exchange (LME) base metals.
“This buildup is making nickel vulnerable to violent price spikes should inventors unwind their short positions,” she said. This type of situation occurred in 2022, when the nickel price catapulted rapidly to over US$100,000 before the exchange canceled billions of dollars in trades and suspended nickel trading. The LME’s approach to the situation has been criticized, but was recently ruled lawful by London’s High Court of Justice.
The International Nickel Study Group (INSG), an intergovernmental body consisting of government and industry representatives, met in October to discuss the current state and outlook for the nickel market.
At the time, the group forecast that surplus conditions would continue into 2024, with oversupply reaching 239,000 MT on the back of increases in nickel pig iron output from Indonesia. Meanwhile, decreases in nickel pig iron production from China are expected to be offset by increases in nickel cathode and nickel sulfate production.
Even though the INSG expects demand to grow from 3.195 million MT in 2023 to 3.474 million MT in 2024, production is still anticipated to be higher, rising from from 3.417 million MT in 2023 to 3.713 million MT in 2024.
Chinese recovery needed to buoy nickel price
At the outset of 2023, experts thought Chinese demand for nickel would increase as the country ended its strict zero-COVID policy. China's construction industry is a key consumer of nickel, which is used to make stainless steel.
However, the recovery was slower than predicted, and demand from the real estate sector never materialized.
“China’s flagging recovery following COVID lockdowns has hurt the country’s construction sector and has weighed on demand for nickel this year,” Manthey explained to INN.
While the lack of recovery in China’s real estate sector negatively impacted nickel demand and pricing through 2023, according to Fitch Ratings’ China Property Developers Outlook 2024, the country has been targeting construction and development policy in higher-tier cities and injecting liquidity in the market. This has largely been a balancing act as it tries to stem deflation in its market and battles with inflation globally.
If China's efforts to provide real estate sector support are successful that could be a boon for the nickel price. But as 2024 begins, more economists are forecasting a continued downtrend in the Chinese economy.
Even so, the INSG's October forecast indicated that demand for stainless steel was set to grow in the second half of 2023, and the group was calling for further growth in 2024.
EV demand for nickel rising slowly but surely
While the Chinese real estate market is a key factor in nickel demand, it's not the only one.
The expanding EV sector is also a growing purchaser of nickel. “Global nickel consumption is expected to increase due to recovery of the stainless steel sector and increased usage of nickel in EV batteries,” Manthey said. “Batteries now account for almost 17 percent of total nickel demand, behind stainless steel.”
As a cathode material in EV batteries, nickel has become a critical component in the transition away from fossil fuels, which the expert anticipates will help its price in the future.
“The metal’s appeal to investors as a key green metal will support higher prices in the longer term,” she said.
While demand for battery-grade nickel is predicted to grow over the next few years as the metal is used in the prolific nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cathodes, manufacturers and scientists have been working to find alternatives that don’t rely on nickel and cobalt due to environmental and human rights concerns, as well as the high costs of these cathodes.
Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries have become a contender in recent years, growing in popularity in Asia and seeing uptake from major EV producers like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), owing to their longer lifespans and lower production costs. However, because of their lower range, LFP batteries have low demand in regions such as North America, where the ability to drive long distances is an important factor in purchase decisions.
This means that for now, NMC batteries will remain an essential part of the EV landscape.
EV demand has also declined recently as the industry faces headwinds that have soured consumer interest, including charging infrastructure shortfalls, inconsistent supply chains and elevated interest rates. These factors are already starting to have an impact, with Ford (NYSE:F) and GM (NYSE:GM), among others, cutting production forecasts for 2024.
What will happen to the nickel price in 2024?
Following its near 50 percent drop in 2023, the nickel price is expected to be rangebound for most of 2024.
“While LME nickel prices are expected to find support from a weaker US dollar in 2024 as the Fed eases monetary policy, we expect prices to remain subdued next year as further primary nickel output growth from Indonesia and China keeps the market in a surplus for the third consecutive year,” said Jason Sappor of S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Manthey agreed that the price is likely to stay flat. “We see prices averaging US$16,600 in Q1, with prices gradually moving up to average US$17,000. We forecast an average of US$16,813 in 2024,” she said. Manthey also noted that nickel is set to remain elevated compared to average levels before the short squeeze in March 2022.
Sappor suggested that the nickel surplus and the metal's rangebound price may prompt producers to reduce their output. “Nickel prices have sunk deeper into the global production cost curve, raising the possibility that the market could be hit by price-supportive mine supply curtailments,” he said.
At this time there is no indication that producers will ease production next year, and Vale (NYSE:VALE), one of the world’s top nickel miners, is expecting its Indonesian subsidiary to produce slightly more versus 2023.
Investor takeaway
Much like the rest of the mining industry, nickel is being affected by broad macroeconomic forces in the post-COVID era. Higher interest rates are stymying investment across the mining industry, while also lowering demand for big-ticket items like real estate and cars, which help to drive demand for metals.
For nickel, this means another year of oversupply. A potential rebound in the Chinese real estate market and increased demand from upfront tax credits for EVs could shift its trajectory, but the headwinds in 2024 look to be strong.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Blackstone Minerals, Falcon Gold and FPX Nickel are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.Additional information on Nickel stocks investing — FREE
Top 5 Canadian Nickel Stocks of 2024
Nickel has been trending down since early 2023, and bearish sentiment still pervades the market in 2024. Supply is expected to outflank demand over the short term, but the longer-term outlook for the metal is strong.
The Investing News Network (INN) spoke to analysts to get their thoughts on the biggest nickel trends to watch for in 2024, and what they think will affect the market moving forward. They discussed factors such as oversupply, weaker-than-expected demand from China and doubts about the London Metal Exchange after it suspended trading last year.
Demand from the electric vehicle industry is one reason nickel's future looks bright further into the future.
“Global nickel consumption is expected to increase due to recovery of the stainless steel sector and increased usage of nickel in electric vehicle batteries. Batteries now account for almost 17 percent of total nickel demand, behind stainless steel," Ewa Manthey, commodities strategist at financial services firm ING, told INN in the lead-up to 2024. “The metal’s appeal to investors as a key green metal will support higher prices in the longer term."
Below INN has listed the top nickel stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE by share price performance so far this year. All year-to-date and share price data was obtained on February 22, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener. The top nickel stocks listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.
1. EV Nickel (TSXV:EVNI)
Year-to-date gain: 96.67 percent; market cap: C$53.03 million; current share price: C$0.59
EV Nickel’s primary project is the 30,000 hectare Shaw Dome asset in Ontario. It includes the high-grade W4 deposit, which has a resource of 2 million metric tons at 0.98 percent nickel for 43.3 million pounds of Class 1 nickel across the measured, indicated and inferred categories. Shaw Dome also holds the large-scale CarLang A zone, which has a resource of 1 billion metric tons at 0.24 percent nickel for 5.3 billion pounds of Class 1 nickel across indicated and inferred categories.
EV Nickel is also working on integrating carbon capture and storage technology for large-scale clean nickel production, with majority funding from the Canadian government and Ontario's provincial government. In late 2023, the company announced it was moving its carbon capture research and development to the pilot plant stage.
The Canadian nickel exploration company's share price started off the year at C$0.30 before steadily climbing to reach a year-to-date high of C$0.69 on February 12.
2. Fathom Nickel (CSE:FNI)
Year-to-date gain: 34.78 percent; market cap: C$19.53 million; current share price: C$0.115
Exploration-stage Fathom Nickel says its mission is to target magmatic nickel sulfide discoveries to support the global electric vehicle market. The company’s Saskatchewan-focused portfolio includes the Albert Lake project, which holds nickel, copper and platinum-group metals (PGMs), and the Gochager Lake nickel-copper project. The 90,000 hectare Albert Lake project hosts the historic and past-producing Rottenstone deposit.
Fathom kicked off its winter exploration program at Albert Lake during the first week of February. According to the company, the first hole will target a "very strong, very prominent conductor dominating the northeastern section of the figure." Fathom will also aim to further test and potentially find the source of a multi-element soil geochemical anomaly at the Tremblay-Olson claims area. It plans to complete five to seven drill holes to that end.
The company’s share price has moved from C$0.12 at the start of the year to a year-to-date high of C$0.21.
3. Sama Resources (TSXV:SME)
Year-to-date gain: 20 percent; market cap: C$25.31 million; current share price: C$0.12
Sama Resources’ focus is on the Samapleu nickel-copper-PGMs project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, which includes the Samapleu and Grata deposits. Samapleu is a joint venture between Sama (70 percent) and Ivanhoe Electric (30 percent); Ivanhoe Electric has the option to purchase up to a 60 percent interest in the project.
In the first few weeks of the year, Sama has already dropped a few press releases. The company shared highlights from its ongoing 3,800 meter winter drilling program at the Yepleu prospect. Importantly, the work has confirmed that newly discovered nickel-copper-PGMs mineralization measures 500 by 400 meters, is near surface and open in all directions. Drill results from the program so far include drill hole S-349, which intersected 53 meters of combined mineralization layers grading 0.29 percent nickel, including 2.6 meters at 1.31 percent nickel and 0.95 percent copper.
Sama’s share price started off the year at C$0.11 before jumping to a year-to-date high of C$0.14 on February 12.
4. FPX Nickel (TSXV:FPX)
Year-to-date gain: 13.33 percent; market cap: C$93.15 million; current share price: C$0.34
FPX Nickel is developing its flagship development-stage Baptiste nickel project in the Decar Nickel District of BC. The property is host to four targets, including the Baptiste deposit and the Van target, the former of which is the company’s primary target. The company is targeting both the stainless steel and battery-grade nickel markets.
FPX Nickel is currently conducting environmental baseline activities, and preparing for a feasibility study at Baptiste. In late January, the company announced a C$14.4 million strategic investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining (TSE:5713).
Through CO2 Lock, its majority owned subsidiary, FPX Nickel is pursuing carbon capture and storage technology as a means of lowering the carbon footprint associated with mining battery metals. In late February, CO2 Lock completed the first-ever successful injection of CO2 into a brucite-rich ultramafic mineral project as a part of a comprehensive field program taking place at its SAM site in Central BC. “This achievement marks a significant milestone in the development of CO2 Lock's innovative in-situ CO 2 mineralization technology,” states a press release.
Shares moved from a year-to-date low of C$0.27 in mid-January to a year-to-date high of C$0.40 on February 5.
5. Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC)
Year-to-date gain: 11.2 percent; market cap: C$240.57 million; current share price: C$1.39
Canada Nickel Company has honed its efforts on its wholly owned flagship Crawford nickel sulfide project in Ontario’s productive Timmins Mining Camp. A bankable feasibility study demonstrates a large-scale nickel deposit with a mine life of 41 years, an after-tax net present value of US$2.5 billion and an internal rate of return of 17.1 percent. The company has said it is targeting both the electric vehicle and stainless steel markets.
A few big-name companies hold significant ownership positions in Canada Nickel, including Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM), which holds an 11 percent stake, and Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF), which has a 7.6 percent stake. In February of this year, battery and electronic materials manufacturer Samsung SDI (KRX:006400) made an equity investment of US$18.5 million for an 8.7 percent ownership stake in the company.
Canada Nickel’s share price was trading at C$1.14 before jumping to a year-to-date high of C$2.24 on January 16.
In early February, the company shared that its wholly owned subsidiary, NetZero Metals, is planning to develop a nickel-processing facility and stainless steel and alloy production facility in the Timmins Nickel District. Canada Nickel’s share price had slid to C$1.35 on February 5 before rising up to C$1.46 on February 9 following the news.
Later in the month, Canada Nickel shared successful results from initial infill drilling at its 100 percent owned Bannockburn property, and announced a new discovery at the Mann property. Mann is a joint venture with Noble Mineral Exploration (TSXV:NOB,OTCQB:NLPXF) in which Canada Nickel can earn an 80 percent interest.
FAQs for nickel investing
How to invest in nickel?
There are a variety of ways to invest in nickel, but stocks and exchange-traded products are the most common. Nickel-focused companies can be found globally on various exchanges, and through the use of a broker or a service such as an app, investors can purchase companies and products that match their investing outlook.
Before buying a nickel stock, potential investors should take time to research the companies they’re considering; they should also decide how many shares will be purchased, and what price they are willing to pay. With many options on the market, it's critical to complete due diligence before making any investment decisions.
Nickel stocks like those mentioned above could be a good option for investors interested in the space. Experienced investors can also look at nickel futures.
What is nickel used for?
Nickel has a variety of applications. Its main use is an alloy material for products such as stainless steel, and it is also used for plating metals to reduce corrosion. It is used in coins as well, such as the 5 cent nickel in the US and Canada; the US nickel is made up of 25 percent nickel and 75 percent copper, while Canada's nickel has nickel plating that makes up 2 percent of its composition.
Nickel's up-and-coming use is in electric vehicles as a component of certain lithium-ion battery compositions, and it has gotten extra attention because of that purpose.
Where is nickel mined?
The world's top nickel-producing countries are primarily in Asia: Indonesia, the Philippines and New Caledonia make up the top three. Rounding out the top five are Russia and Canada. Indonesia's production stands far ahead of the rest of the pack, with 2023 output of 1.8 million MT compared to the Philippines' 400,000 MT and New Caledonia's 230,000 MT.
Significant nickel miners include Norilsk Nickel (OTC Pink:NILSY,MCX:GMKN), Nickel Asia, BHP Group (NYSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP) and Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF).
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Canada Nickel, FPX Nickel and Noble Mineral Exploration are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Top 5 Canadian Nickel Stocks of 2024
Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/
Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to raise capital by way of a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $0.7 million (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement will consist of the sale of common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at a price of $0.015 per Common Share.
The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general corporate purposes.
In connection with the Private Placement, the Company's largest shareholder, Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund L.P. ("Electrum"), has indicated its intention to invest approximately $0.6 million in the Private Placement.
The closing of the Private Placement is expected to occur on or around March 8, 2024 and remains subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and other customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature. The Common Shares will be issued on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws and will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Common Shares.
Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), the Private Placement would constitute a "related party transaction" as Electrum (and certain other insiders of the Company) will subscribe for Common Shares. These transactions will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of any Common Shares subscribed for by insiders pursuant to the Private Placement will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements is available.
About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.
Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project in one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world, with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.
The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Private Placement, the timing of closing of the Private Placement, insider participation in the Private Placement, and general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.
For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Click here to connect with Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP), to receive an Investor Presentation
Canada Nickel
Overview
Canada Nickel Company (TSXV:CNC) is a potential leader in next-generation, large-scale nickel supply and one of the few suppliers outside of Indonesia and China.
Nickel demand has very sound growth prospects led by its applications in batteries for EVs and stainless steel, and other uses. Global nickel demand has grown at an annual pace of 9 to 10 percent in the first three years of this decade and is expected to continue to maintain that pace going forward, according to the International Nickel Study Group. Canada Nickel has its forecast and expects demand to double by 2030 to more than 5 Mt and potentially upwards of 6 Mt. The bulk of this growth is expected to come from the EV sector.
The nickel supply dynamics contain significant political risks. Just three countries – Indonesia, Philippines and Russia – control over 67 percent of the overall supply, with Indonesia alone accounting for nearly 50 percent. This concentration of supply is risky and any resource outside these three countries will be regarded as highly valuable.
The other issue with the current supply is its high carbon footprint, and the nickel produced is typically termed as “dirty nickel.” Indonesian supply carries a massive carbon footprint, generating 60 to 90 tons of CO2 per ton of nickel produced. Furthermore, integrated Chinese supply chains are unfavorable given the geopolitical tensions between China and many countries.
Against this backdrop, Canada Nickel offers the potential for large-scale nickel supply outside of Indonesia and China, with the potential for zero carbon production. The company operates in a substantial new nickel district in the established Timmins mining camp in Ontario, led by its flagship Crawford nickel sulfide project.
The Crawford project has the world’s second-largest nickel reserve. With a mine life of 41 years, the project offers an after-tax NPV of US$2.5 billion and an IRR of 17.1 percent. Factoring in carbon capture and store credits will increase the after-tax NPV to US$2.6 billion and IRR to 18.3 percent. Based on the bankable feasibility study, Crawford is expected to be a low-cost producer with first quartile net C1 cash cost of US$0.39/lb, and net all-in-sustaining costs of US$1.54/lb. The economics suggest a highly profitable mine with an annual EBITDA of US$667 million and annual free cash flow (FCF) of US$431 million over the life of the mine.
The project is expected to be environmentally friendly with a net negative contribution to the global CO2 footprint. Further, Canada Nickel has developed a novel method for accelerated carbon capture and storage called, in-process tailings (IPT) carbonation. The ability to capture and store carbon will make Canada Nickel eligible for carbon credits (current rate at C$25/t) which will provide significant additional revenue on top of the nickel revenue.
Canada Nickel expects to receive the final permits for the Crawford project by mid-2025, after which the decision for construction will be taken. The project is anticipated to start production by the end of 2027.
Besides the Crawford project, Canada Nickel also owns or holds the option to own 25 additional targets in the Timmins region, all within proximity of the Crawford project. Eleven of these targets have similar mineralization to Crawford and have a larger footprint. Thus, Canada Nickel aims to unlock a district-scale nickel camp in the Timmins region.
The potential of the region is further endorsed by several investments from mining majors and other global companies. Samsung SDI announced an investment of US$18.5 million by buying 15.6 million shares at C$1.57/share. Following this, Samsung SDI now owns approximately 8.7 percent of Canada Nickel shares on a non-diluted basis.
Samsung SDI’s investment follows Agnico Eagle’s investment in early January 2024, whereby it purchased a 12 percent stake in Canada Nickel. Anglo American, a major global miner, also invested C$24 million in Canada Nickel for a 9.9 percent interest. We believe these investments underscore confidence in the potential of Crawford.
Canada Nickel also recently announced that it intends to develop Downstream Nickel and Stainless Steel Facilities in Timmins Region under a wholly owned subsidiary, NetZero Metals. This is expected to be the largest nickel processing facility in North America and largest stainless-steel and alloy production facility in Canada to fill a key gap in the North American electric vehicle supply chain – utilizing proven, low environmental footprint technology.
Each production facility is expected to use Canada Nickel’s carbon storage capacity at its Crawford Nickel project to deliver zero carbon nickel and stainless steel and alloy production. The Company is currently at the site-selection stage, considering several sites in the region. The Company is also in the process of choosing engineering firms to complete the design of both facilities and expects to announce the selected firms shortly. Feasibility studies are underway and expected to be completed by year-end, with the nickel processing plant expected to begin production by 2027.
Mike Cox, will lead NetZero metals and has assembled a global experienced team. Mike has 35 years of nickel processing experience and senior leadership positions with Inco Ltd. and Vale SA overseeing a global portfolio of nickel refineries.
The funding for each project expected to come from various government programs (Federal/provincial/DOD) and potential partners (multiple discussions underway).
Company Highlights
- Canada Nickel Company is focused on delivering large-scale nickel supply via its flagship property, the 100 percent owned Crawford Nickel Sulphide project in Timmins, Ontario.
- The presence in the prolific Timmins mining camp with access to excellent infrastructure and proximity to other producing mines is a positive.
- Crawford’s bankable feasibility study demonstrates strong financial returns based on a large resource with significant upside potential. The project boasts of the world’s second-largest nickel reserves, with approximately 3.8 million tons (Mt) with a mine life of 41 years, after-tax NPV of US$2.5 billion, and IRR of 17.1 percent (excluding projected carbon capture and store credits).
- Nickel demand prospects are very bright, driven by the increasing demand for batteries needed for electric vehicles. The nickel market is expected to remain in a shortfall in the medium to long term with little supply outside of Indonesia and China.
- The Crawford project has the potential to produce net-zero carbon nickel. A large and zero carbon production source of supply away from Indonesia and China makes it very attractive.
- Several established companies have large ownership in the company. Agnico Eagle holds a 11 percent stake, Samsung SDI holds 8.7 percent and Anglo American maintains 7.6 percent ownership. Such significant investment by major global companies increases confidence in the potential of the company’s assets.
Key Project
Crawford Nickel-Sulphide Project
The Crawford project is the company’s flagship nickel project. The project is 100 percent owned by the company and located in the Timmins Nickel District, adjacent to major infrastructure.
The project benefits from excellent infrastructure that includes roads and railways, electricity, and the availability of water. The region has a rich mining history, and the project is adjacent to producing mines and benefits from a significantly skilled workforce.
The bankable feasibility study (BFS) for the project was completed in October 2023. At 3.8 Mt of contained nickel (nickel grade at 0.22 percent), the project ranks second globally in terms of reserves. Based on the study results, the project is expected to be the third largest nickel sulfide operation worldwide. Moreover, the project has potential to be a low-cost producer and falls in the first quartile of the cost curve. The project is also expected to have a significantly low carbon footprint, potentially generating 2.3 tons of CO2 per ton of nickel equivalent production, which is 89 percent lower than the industry average.
The Crawford BFS highlights robust economics for the project. The after-tax NPV stands at US$2.5 billion, implying an after-tax IRR of 17.1 percent. The project has a long mine life of 41 years with an initial capex pegged at US$1.9 billion. The resource is estimated at 1.6 Mt of nickel, 58 Mt of iron, and 2.8 Mt of chrome over the project life, and peak nickel production is estimated at 48,000 tons per annum. The cost of production is significantly low, with a life-of-mine average net C1 cash cost of US$0.39/lb. The project is expected to be highly profitable with an average annual EBITDA of US$667 million and a free cash flow of US$431 million over the life of mine.
Crawford contains the world’s 2nd largest nickel reserves
The project has completed the first phase of federal permitting and is less than 18 months away from receipt of final permits and the construction decision.
The key planned milestones are:
- 2024: Filing of environmental impact statement by mid-2024 and financing arrangement (debt/equity packages) by year-end 2024.
- 2025: Receipt of final permits and construction decision by mid-2025
- 2026: Construction of the project
- 2027: First production by year-end
2024 Catalysts are:
- Offtake Agreement
- Texmont Resource & PEA
- Continued Systematic District Exploration & Resource Definition
- Environmental Impact Statement
- First Nations Definitive Agreements
- Crawford Funding Package (Offtake, Equity, Debt)
Once in production, Crawford is expected to host one of Canada’s largest carbon storage facilities and will be a net negative contributor of CO2. The carbon storage facility has significant potential to generate additional carbon credit revenues on top of the nickel production revenues.
Management Team
Mark Selby - CEO
Mark Selby holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) from Queen's University. Previously, he was the CEO of RNC Minerals, which successfully raised over $100 million. He has held senior leadership roles at Quadra Mining, Inco, Purolator Courier, and Mercer Management Consulting. He has also served on the boards of several junior mining companies.
Wendy Kaufman – CFO
Wendy Kaufman holds a BBA from Wilfrid Laurier University and is a chartered professional accountant (CPA, CA). She has over 25 years of rich experience with several junior and mid-tier mining companies in various domains. She has served as CFO and held other senior roles at Khiron Life Sciences, Pasinex Resources, Primero Mining, and Inmet Mining.
Steve Balch – VP Exploration
Steve Balch is an Ontario-registered geoscientist. He has over three decades of experience in geophysics and large exploration compilations. Earlier, he worked with Inco in the Sudbury Basin and at Voisey’s Bay and Aeroquest. He is also the founder of Triumph Instruments and was instrumental in developing the AirTEM system. He has also been active in borehole geophysics and developed several novel technologies.
Pierre-Philippe Dupont – VP Sustainability
Pierre-Philippe Dupont holds an MSc from Laval University and has over 15 years of experience in acquiring environmental, community stakeholder, and First Nation approvals for mining projects. Previously, he worked with RNC Minerals and Glencore, and was involved in the permitting process for major resource projects such as the Canadian Malartic Gold Mine and the Canadian Royalties Nickel Mine.
Desmond Tranquilla – VP Projects
Desmond Tranquilla has over three decades of experience supporting major capital projects in mining and major greenfield and brownfield infrastructure projects. He has held several management and leadership roles on behalf of asset managers, mining companies and major engineering firms. Before joining the company, he served as director of construction at SNC-Lavalin North America and delivered several projects.
Chris Chang – VP of Corporate Development
Chris Chang holds a BBA from Schulich School of Business at York University. He has over 17 years of experience in capital markets and investment banking. He previously worked with Macquarie Capital Markets, Raymond James and Laurentian Bank Securities.
John Leddy – Senior Advisor Legal & Strategic Matters
John Leddy has over two decades of experience as a business lawyer and in private equity. Previously, he also worked as a partner at Osler and is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada.
Adam Schatzker – VP Corporate Development
Adam Schatzkar is focused on unlocking the value of the IPT Carbonation process and the potential for a zero carbon industrial cluster in the Timmins-Cochrane region. He has three decades of experience focused on mining. He has worked in equity research and investment banking roles at RBC Capital Markets. He was also associated with Uranium One, the fourth-largest uranium producer.
David Smith – Chairman
David Smith holds a B.Sc. from Queen’s University and an M.Sc. in mining engineering from Arizona University. Previously, he served as the CFO at Agnico Eagle Mines. He has held a variety of mining engineering positions in Canada and abroad and is a former director of Three Valley Copper and eCobalt Solutions.
Francisca Quinn – Director
Francisca Quinn holds an M.Sc. in economics and an MBA from the Stockholm School of Economics. She is the co-founder and president of Quinn & Partners, an advisory firm focused on sustainability in business and capital markets. She has over 25 years of corporate strategy experience, having worked with Oliver Wyman. She has also been associated with Carbon Trust and WSP.
Jennifer Morais – Director
Jennifer Morais holds a BCom and MBA from the University of Toronto and is a chartered financial advisor (CFA) charter holder and a member of the Toronto CFA Society. She has over two decades of experience as a senior executive in the global private equity, alternatives industry, global mining finance, and management consulting fields. She is currently co-founder and managing partner of Acuity Partners and has previously worked with TPG Capital, CPPIB, OMERS, Hatch and CIBC.
Mike Cox – Director
Mike Cox holds a BSc (Hons) in chemistry and an MBA, both from the University of Glamorgan. He has over three decades of experience and has held several senior roles at Inco and Vale. He is now a partner at CoDa Associates, which provides advisory services to the corporate and public sectors.
Kulvir Singh Gill – Director
Kulvir Gill holds a B.Sc. and a B. Comm. from the University of Calgary and the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. He has over two decades of experience working on innovation and sustainability within the global mining industry. He works with the strategy firm Clareo for international Fortune 500 clients across multiple sectors and was the founding executive director of the Development Partner Institute.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
Australia Adds Nickel to Critical Minerals List
Nickel’s plunging price has prompted the Australian government to add the metal to its critical minerals list.
Nickel is considered a key material for the electric vehicle (EV) battery and energy storage sectors, but demand for the metal is still primarily linked to the stainless steel industry.
Right now, global economic pressures are weighing on demand across the board. At the same time, the nickel market is experiencing a significant supply overhang from Indonesia, the Philippines and China. The prevailing supply/demand imbalance has been clearly reflected in nickel prices, which hit their lowest level in three years in mid-February.
Australia is the world's sixth largest nickel producer, and this low-price environment is wreaking havoc on nickel mining in the country — it's led to reduced or sidelined operations at six different nickel facilities in the country since December 2023, including First Quantum’s (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) Ravensthorpe nickel operation in Western Australia.
AU$4 billion Critical Minerals Facility
Friday's (February 16) news that Australia’s government has decided to add nickel to its critical minerals list has come as a welcomed relief to the country’s nickel-mining space.
Nickel’s critical mineral status effectively opens the door to funding for nickel companies through the government’s A$4 billion Critical Minerals Facility, as well as grants such as the International Partnerships Program.
Speaking about the announcement over the radio, Western Australia Premier Roger Cook said, “We have some levers around royalty relief and royalty rebates, and we’re looking at all options in terms of how we can support the industry.”
Nickel market participants have also responded positively to the government's move.
“Adding nickel to the critical minerals list makes sense and signals the Commonwealth Government intentions to deliver financial support to an industry that is hurting badly,” commented Warren Pearce, CEO of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies, which represents over 500 member companies from all around Australia.
“It is pleasing to see both State and Federal Governments coming together to find bespoke measures that support projects still in operation, and those already in care and maintenance.”
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
