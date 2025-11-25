BlackRock's Martin S. Small to Present at the 2025 Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on December 9th

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) today announced that Martin S. Small, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to speak at the 2025 Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on December 9 th , 2025, beginning at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible via the "Investor Relations" section of BlackRock's website, www.blackrock.com . A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and will remain accessible through the Company's website for three months.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate .

Investor Relations
Caroline Rodda
212-810-3442
caroline.rodda@blackrock.com

Media Relations
Patrick Scanlan
212-810-3622
patrick.scanlan@blackrock.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

BLK
