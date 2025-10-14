BlackRock Reports Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today released its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. The company's earnings release and supplemental materials are available via ir.blackrock.com/quarterlyresults .

Teleconference and Webcast Details

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Martin S. Small, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts at 7:30 a.m. ET. Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (786) 460-7166, or from outside the United States, (877) 502-9276, shortly before 7:30 a.m. ET and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 9613205). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com .

The webcast will be available for replay by 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. To access the replay of the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com .

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate .

Investor Relations
Caroline Rodda
212-810-3442
caroline.rodda@blackrock.com

Media Relations
Patrick Scanlan
212-810-3622
patrick.scanlan@blackrock.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

