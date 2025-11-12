BlackRock® Canada Announces November Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the November 2025 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada, which pay on a monthly basis, as well as iShares S&PTSX 60 Index ETF (XIU) and iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB). Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF, with exception of XRB, on November 19, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on November 28, 2025 . Unitholders of record of XRB on December 1, 2025 will receive cash distributions on December 4, 2025 .

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH $0.051
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO $0.054
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ $0.114
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW $0.064
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF $0.033
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG $0.037
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD $0.058
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD $0.084
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD $0.075
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH $0.073
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE $0.040
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG $0.121
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF ( 1) XAGG.U $0.086
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH $0.096
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB $0.080
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB $0.070
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG $0.123
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU $0.127
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ( 1) XCBU.U $0.090
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG $0.072
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF ( 1) XDG.U $0.051
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH $0.064
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV $0.121
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU $0.063
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF ( 1) XDU.U $0.045
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH $0.057
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV $0.109
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB $0.059
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI $0.114
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB $0.115
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI $0.182
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF ( 1) XFLI.U $0.129
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX $0.172
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN $0.148
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR $0.048
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB $0.050
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB $0.041
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB $0.076
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD $0.075
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU $0.078
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY $0.083
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG $0.070
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS $0.128
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU $0.300
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB $0.062
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF $0.064
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB $0.054
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB $0.290
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE $0.068
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB $0.049
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB $0.070
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC $0.053
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE $0.053
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH $0.062
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG $0.122
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU $0.164
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ( 1) XSHU.U $0.117
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI $0.057
iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF XSMB $0.101
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB $0.048
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH $0.139
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP $0.161
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF ( 1) XSTP.U $0.114
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH $0.109
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT $0.133
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF ( 1) XTLT.U $0.094
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR $0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT $0.101


(1 ) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U.

Estimated November Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The November cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR $0.075


BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about November 18, 2025 , which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

November Reinvested Distributions for the iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF

Fund Name Fund Ticker Reinvested Distribution Per Unit
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB $0.19302


The distributions are for the reinvested distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds, and do not include ongoing semi-annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.BlackRock.com/ca .

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.BlackRock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of approximately 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately US$5.2 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors ("BFA"),  which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as "S&P Dow Jones Indices") or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. ("MSCI"). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:
Sydney Punchard
Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com


