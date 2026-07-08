BlackRock Aladdin Expands Preqin Benchmarks and Indices, Advancing Transparency in Private Markets With Common Performance Measurement Standard

BlackRock Aladdin today announced the expansion of its Preqin Benchmarks and Indices solutions to give investors access to both reporting-grade indices and customizable, transparent peer benchmarks in one place, helping to create a common performance measurement standard for private markets. Available across the Aladdin ecosystem to clients of Preqin ® Pro, Aladdin ® , eFront ® , and Aladdin Wealth™, the enhanced solution supports a broad range of private markets benchmarking needs, from peer comparison and manager evaluation to policy benchmarking and investment reporting, bringing greater transparency, consistency and standardization to private markets performance and risk analysis.

Private markets benchmarking has historically been fragmented and difficult to compare, with investors relying on disconnected tools across the investment lifecycle and often navigating multiple providers for different types of performance measurement.

By combining these within a single integrated solution and making the data available across the broader Aladdin ecosystem, investors gain a more accurate and comprehensive view of performance across the investment lifecycle.

Covering closed-end fund-level indices powered by comprehensive LP-sourced daily cash flow data, asset-level indices and more than 140,000 peer benchmarks, the solution enables investors to compare performance across private markets with greater consistency, transparency, and granularity. The newly enhanced closed-end indices cover more than 10,000 funds, representing more than $13 trillion. Preqin's benchmarks and indices suite combine broad market coverage, high-quality data, and comprehensive features within a single integrated solution, bringing together capabilities that have traditionally been accessed through multiple tools.

As private markets become a larger part of institutional and wealth portfolios, the enhanced solution helps investors benchmark, analyze and report on performance and risk with greater consistency and confidence, while extending institutional-quality benchmarking into advisory and model portfolio workflows.

"Expanding the breadth and quality of Preqin's private markets data is central to bringing greater transparency and standardization to private markets, a core tenet of why we brought Preqin into BlackRock," said Kunal Khara, Global Head of Aladdin Product at BlackRock. "Combining Preqin's extensive private markets data with BlackRock's technology ecosystem enables us to embed high-quality benchmarks and indices directly into investment workflows. Clients can access transparent, customizable peer benchmarks and robust, methodology-driven indices, connect analysis and reporting within a single solution, and incorporate private markets into a whole-portfolio view, helping them make more informed and consistent investment decisions."

Clients can access Preqin Benchmarks and Indices across the full BlackRock technology ecosystem, including Preqin Pro, Aladdin, eFront, and Aladdin Wealth, embedding benchmarking into portfolio construction, performance measurement, governance, and reporting workflows. The offering is also available through API-based integrations and redistribution arrangements, enabling wealth managers and third-party platforms to deliver Preqin benchmark data directly within their own client experiences.

About Aladdin ® by BlackRock
BlackRock Aladdin ® —inclusive of the Aladdin platform, eFront ® , Aladdin Wealth™, and Preqin ® —empowers institutional investors to make more informed decisions by providing a common data language across the whole portfolio.

Used by asset managers and owners including banks, financial institutions, pensions, corporations, insurers, and wealth managers, our technology enables clients to manage the entire process from building portfolios and managing performance to operations and accounting. With Preqin, our integrated tech and data solutions support clients across the pre- and post-investment cycles. Complemented by our interconnected ecosystem of partners, BlackRock Aladdin helps firms stay agile as market dynamics and client demands evolve.

Mimi Celeste Taylor
mimiceleste.taylor@blackrock.com
Mobile: +44 (0) 7879 708649

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