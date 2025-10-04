Blackhawk Announces Appointment of Brian Shin to Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire October 3, 2025 Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR; Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Company" or "Blackhawk") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Shin, CPA as a Director of the Company, effective immediately.
Mr. Shin brings over 15 years of experience in strategy consulting, corporate restructuring, corporate finance deals through multiple IPO, RTO and M&A deals. In recent years, he has served as CFO for multiple Canadian public companies, where he strengthened financial reporting practices and gained a deep understanding of market trends and regulations within the Canadian capital markets. He is now leveraging his combined expertise in strategy, risk management, audit, and CFO leadership, together with corporate deal-side execution, to further enhance shareholder value.
"It is an honour to be appointed as Director of the Company. I have joined this Company with a clear mandate to strengthen its fundamentals, and to establish strategies that enhance long-term shareholder value. Beyond rebuilding the intrinsic value of the Company, I envision the Company evolving into an investment company where capital is allocated based on fundamentals rather than market speculation or short-term trends." Shin states.
About Blackhawk Growth
Blackhawk is an investment holding company looking to create substantial value for its shareholders through the acquisition and development of high growth companies.
For further information please contact:
Justin Hanka, Chief Executive Officer
+61.433140886
justin@blackhawkgrowthcorp.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement
All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.