BlackBerry to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2027 Results on June 25, 2026

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) announced today it will report its fiscal first quarter 2027 results, for the period ended May 31, 2026, on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. BlackBerry will host a conference call and live webcast, accessible via the webcast link here or on the Company's website at BlackBerry.com/Investors. The call is also accessible by dialing toll free +1 (877) 883-0383 and entering Elite Entry number 1747488.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the event using the same webcast link here or by dialing +1 (855) 669-9658 and entering Replay access code 4857611.

Upcoming Fiscal 2027 Quarterly Earnings Announcement Dates

The table below provides the targeted quarterly earnings announcements for the remainder of the year.

Q2 2027

Q3 2027

Q4 2027

Quarter Start Date

June 1, 2026

September 1, 2026

December 1, 2026

Quarter End Date

August 31, 2026

November 30, 2026

February 28, 2027

Planned Earnings Date (1)

September 24, 2026

December 17, 2026

April 8, 2027

(1) The dates provided are for planning purposes only, and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately two weeks prior.

###

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relation
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@BlackBerry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: BlackBerry



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