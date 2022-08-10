BlackBerry Cyber Insurance Study Reveals Businesses Hope for Greater Assistance in Paying Ransomware Demands

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Eighty-one percent of respondents had a coverage limit under $600,000 below last year's median ransomware demand

WATERLOO, ON , Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) and Corvus Insurance today released the BlackBerry Cyber Insurance Coverage study, showing businesses are increasingly concerned about how they will meet ransomware demands. Only 19 percent of those surveyed have ransomware coverage limits above $600,000 , while over half (59 percent) hoped the government would cover damages when future attacks are linked to other nation-states.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

Small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) – who have become a favorite criminal target – are especially feeling the heat. Of businesses with under 1,500 employees, only 14 percent have a coverage limit in excess of $600,000 . A recent Forrester report estimated that a typical data breach would cost the average organization $2.4 million to investigate and recover. Perhaps unsurprisingly, 50 percent of SMB respondents hoped the government would increase financial aid in all ransomware incidents.

"Not only are there more ransomware threats than ever, but the criminals are more ruthless. They will iterate threats and wait patiently in order to extract maximum damage," said Shishir Singh , Executive Vice President and CTO, Cybersecurity at BlackBerry. "For uninsured and underinsured organizations, this potentially puts them in extreme jeopardy. The cyber underground is increasingly sharing learnings and partnering to make threats as efficient as possible. It's vital businesses strengthen their security posture against these threats by supplementing insurance with a prevention-first software approach that lowers their overall risk."

Many businesses reported cybersecurity coverages that are poorly tailored to their current situation. Over one-third (37 percent) of respondents aren't currently covered for any ransomware payment demands, while 43 percent aren't covered for auxiliary costs such as court fees or employee downtime.

At the same time, cyberinsurance has become harder to get, due to increased software requirements placed by insurance brokers. Over one-third (34 percent) of respondents have been denied coverage due to not meeting specific Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software requirements. These increased requirements however may be having a real impact on reducing ransom payouts.

"Though it might sound counterintuitive, continuing to adhere to software requirements is one of the best ways to fight the ransomware industry," said Vincent Weafer , CTO at Corvus. "In our portfolio alone, we've seen a 50 percent reduction in the ratio of ransom demands that end up being paid. Better software adoption is a critical element in better positioning organizations to stand up to attackers."

For additional information on the BlackBerry Cyber Insurance Coverage study, please visit the BlackBerry blog .

Research Methodology

BlackBerry commissioned TEAM LEWIS Research to run an online survey of 450 business decision makers for IT / security solutions in the United States and Canada . The fieldwork took place between July 15 and July 22, 2022 .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About Corvus

Corvus Insurance is building a safer world through insurance products and digital tools that reduce risk, increase transparency, and improve resilience for policyholders and program partners. Our market-leading specialty insurance products are enabled by advanced data science and include Smart Cyber Insurance®, Smart Tech E+O™, and Smart Cargo®. Our digital platforms and tools enable efficient quoting and binding and proactive risk mitigation. Corvus Insurance offers insurance products in the US, Middle East , Europe , Canada , and Australia . Current insurance program partners include AXIS Capital, Crum & Forster, Hudson Insurance Group, certain underwriters at Lloyd's of London , R&Q Accredited, SiriusPoint, and Skyward Specialty Insurance. Corvus Insurance, Corvus London Markets, and Corvus Germany are the marketing names used to refer to Corvus Insurance Agency, LLC; Corvus Agency Limited; and Corvus Underwriting GmbH. All entities are subsidiaries of Corvus Insurance Holdings, Inc. Corvus Insurance was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with offices across the US, in the UK, and Germany . For more information, visit corvusinsurance.com.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-cyber-insurance-study-reveals-businesses-hope-for-greater-assistance-in-paying-ransomware-demands-301602502.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BlackBerryBB:CAMobile Investing
BB:CA

BlackBerry Cyber Insurance Study Reveals Businesses Hope for Greater Assistance in Paying Ransomware Demands

Eighty-one percent of respondents had a coverage limit under $600,000 below last year's median ransomware demand

WATERLOO, ON , Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) and Corvus Insurance today released the BlackBerry Cyber Insurance Coverage study, showing businesses are increasingly concerned about how they will meet ransomware demands. Only 19 percent of those surveyed have ransomware coverage limits above $600,000 , while over half (59 percent) hoped the government would cover damages when future attacks are linked to other nation-states.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Semtech Corporation to Acquire Sierra Wireless

Creating a comprehensive IoT platform to enable the transformation to a smarter, more sustainable planet

  • Brings together the ultra-low power benefits of LoRa® with higher bandwidth capabilities of cellular for easy to use, interoperable solutions that enable innovation and growth for IoT globally
  • Expected to approximately double Semtech annual revenue and add greater than US$100 million of high margin IoT Cloud services recurring revenues
  • Expected to expand Semtech's IoT SAM by approximately 10x to US$10 billion by 2027
  • Expected to be immediately accretive to Semtech's non-GAAP EPS before synergies and generate US$40 million of run-rate operational synergies within 12-18 months post-close

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, and Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world-renowned Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider, today announced a definitive agreement under which Semtech will acquire all outstanding shares of Sierra Wireless for US$31 per share in an all-cash transaction representing a total enterprise value of approximately US$1.2 billion, subject to customary closing conditions. The acquisition will significantly expand Semtech's addressable market and is expected to approximately double Semtech's annual revenue and create a strong and diverse portfolio of connectivity solutions for the growing IoT market, making it easier for customers to find innovative end to end solutions for any segment. The deal is also expected to be immediately accretive to Semtech's non-GAAP EPS before synergies and generate US$40 million of run-rate operational synergies within 12-18 months post-transaction close.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sierra Wireless Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) today reported preliminary financial results for its second quarter of 2022. All results are reported in U.S. dollars and are prepared in accordance with the United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), except as otherwise indicated below.

For the second quarter of 2022, preliminary revenues are expected to be between $185 million and $189 million. Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be between $21 million and $23 million, as compared to first quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA* of $15.8 million.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sierra Wireless Confirms Discussions Regarding a Potential Transaction with Semtech

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) today confirmed that it has engaged in advanced discussions regarding a potential transaction with Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) at a price of US$31 per share.

No assurance can be given that the Company will determine to continue such discussions or enter into any definitive agreement regarding any transaction or, if executed, whether any such transaction would be consummated. The Company does not intend to make any further press release or announcement regarding these matters unless and until it enters into a binding, definitive agreement with respect thereto.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry Supports Aerospace and Defense Market with new Future Airborne Capability Environment Conformance Certification

New Accreditation Enables BlackBerry QNX to More Rapidly Deploy Safe and Secure Software for Mission-Critical Systems

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its QNX ® Software Development Platform 7.1 has achieved conformance to the latest Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE™) technical standard as a General Purpose Profile Unit of Conformance (UoC), enabling developers to rapidly deploy safe and secure software solutions based on the BlackBerry ® QNX ® platform to deliver competitive and cost effective defense vehicle capabilities.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NETA AUTO selects BlackBerry QNX to Power the NETA S, Next-Generation EV Sedan for the Chinese Market

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and HOZON NEW ENERGY AUTOMOBILE CO., LTD. (HOZON) today announced that NETA AUTO, China's EV brand owned by HOZON, has selected BlackBerry QNX technology to power its soon-to-be-produced futuristic sports sedan, the NETA S . The deployment will ensure the functional safety, cybersecurity and reliability of the vehicle's critical systems while providing users with an engaging, immersive, and digital-first driving experience.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

As part of the agreement, the NETA S will use the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® RTOS and QNX® Hypervisor for the vehicle's new intelligent technology cockpit, the 'NETA SPACE'. In addition, NETA AUTO's full-stack NETA PILOT 3.0 intelligent ADAS technology will also feature the QNX® OS for Safety , helping realize intelligent assisted driving in multiple scenarios.

"We are pleased to partner with NETA AUTO to create a next-generation digital cockpit system and intelligent driver assistance system for the NETA S. Since its inception, NETA AUTO has always pursued the development of high-quality vehicles featuring both innovation and technology," said Dhiraj Handa , VP, Asia-Pacific , BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "BlackBerry is pleased to empower China's new energy automotive brands with our latest technologies, helping NETA AUTO to expand its footprint for the future of safe & secure mobility."

"The NETA S is a representative of NETA AUTO's level of technical strength and is dedicated to bringing the sedan to millions of homes with new levels of safety, security, comfort & connectivity. BlackBerry is the industry leader in automotive embedded systems, providing us with a safety-certified software foundation, " said Zhang Qi, Executive Vice President of Intelligent Institution, Neta Auto. "In the future, NETA AUTO will continue to collaborate with BlackBerry to bring more convenient, enriched and intelligent automotive life experiences to our customers."

The NETA S has a digital design style that fully demonstrates the power and athleticism expected of a sports sedan. The interior of the model features a stunning advanced intelligent cockpit with a large 17.6-inch central touchscreen, allowing the driver to receive important information via the minimalist display located behind the steering wheel or from the AR head-up display. Additionally, the front passenger also has an exclusive 12.3-inch passenger infotainment screen. Additional highlights of the NETA S include heated and ventilated massage seats, as well as headrest speakers, with a further 21 speakers installed throughout the car to provide an enjoyable acoustics experience for all passengers.

The NETA S is armed with the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform and the highly reliable BlackBerry QNX Neutrino RTOS and QNX Hypervisor, which allows for scalability and flexibility in its intelligent NETA SPACE . The QNX Hypervisor can consolidate multiple systems with mixed-criticality and different operating environments onto a single hardware platform, effectively reducing both the model's initial development and long-term costs of ownership, while still ensuring industry-leading safety and security.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About HOZON New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd.

HOZON is an innovation-drive tech company that integrates the hardware products and software services based on the R&D innovation, intelligent manufacturing and multi-channel sales service. NETA AUTO, a car brand affiliated to HOZON. NETA AUTO's vision is to "make high-quality intelligent NEVs available for all". It shoulders the responsibility of breaking the norm to make travel more comfortable with innovative technologies and operates with the aim to be a popularizer of intelligent vehicles. Focusing on products and advanced technologies, NETA AUTO is dedicated to promoting continuous evolvement of electric vehicles and playing a leading role in future technology development trends.

NETA AUTO's core technologies are derived from Yangtze Delta Region Institute of Tsinghua University, Zhejiang . Currently, the company has cultivated competitive advantages in auto intelligent cockpit, which is called NETA SPACE , autonomous driving, technologies of electrical machine, battery, and electrical control system, etc. and accumulatively applied for over 1,000 patents.

In June 2022 , NETA AUTO delivered 13,157 vehicles, with an increase of approximately 156% YOY, an increase of approximately 20% from May 2022 , achieving a sales volume increase for 24 consecutive months since July 2020 . Specifically, the sales volumes in June 2022 of NETA V and NETA U PRO were 9,147 units and 4,010 units respectively. Moreover, the total sales volume of NETA AUTO in the first half of 2022 was 63,131 units, an increase of approximately 199% from the same period last year.

As a leading force among Chinese NEV manufacturers, NETA AUTO has further increased market share of "Made in China " products in the intelligent manufacturing and new energy field, and strengthened Chinese brand value around the globe.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

NETA Auto Media Relations
+86-18501002778
huxiaoqian@hozonauto.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neta-auto-selects-blackberry-qnx-to-power-the-neta-s-next-generation-ev-sedan-for-the-chinese-market-301596193.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×