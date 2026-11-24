BMM: TSX-V /BMMX: NASDAQ
Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (TSXV: BMM) (NASDAQ: BMMX) ("Black Mammoth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a pole-dipole induced polarization survey (the "IP Survey") with an interpreted inversion model at the Company's St. Elmo property ("St. Elmo" or the "Property"). The Company has also staked 96 unpatented lode claims on lands managed by the US Forest Service, with the Property's total claims now covering approximately 1388 hectares (3430 acres) which includes the Company's contiguous Diamond Jim property claims. St. Elmo is located in the Island Mountain mining district which is on the NE side of the Midas Trough Fault Zone and situated 2km NE of the Company's Coleman Canyon Gold property, 100km N of Elko, Nevada.
The IP Survey's objective was to investigate whether a potential intrusive related target is present underneath the historic St. Elmo mine and along the related shear zone (the "St. Elmo Workings") as sulfide mineralization can produce characteristic chargeability and resistivity responses. The best historic drill intercept at St. Elmo tested the down-dip extension of the St. Elmo vein, 100m below the historic workings at the 2286m historic mine level (32.6m wide composite vein): 2.0m @ 15.62 g/t Au & 10.93 g/t Ag from 133m and 2.6m @ 5 g/t Au & 2.34g/t Ag from 121m – Core hole GC-01, Mason Exploration 1999.
The IP Survey results indicate the presence of an intrusive related target under the St. Elmo Workings trending north south while an additional target has been identified NW of the historic Diamond Jim mine (the "Martin Creek Target"). Zones of high chargeability with high and low resistivity respectively coincide at depth with either overlapping or nearby historic magnetic high anomalies, which are interpreted as a potential concealed intrusive source.
At the St. Elmo Workings area, the magnetic anomaly is surrounded by zones of moderate to high chargeability with an area of high resistivity located within or above the magnetic anomaly (see Figure 1). At the surface, the gold-silver mineralization at St. Elmo occurs within a shear zone in andesitic rock, possibly within eroded extrusive domes, which may have originated from a deeper-seated intrusive source (see Figure 2). The Company is currently investigating the potential of the St. Elmo Workings, which still contain mineralized quartz vein material, for the presence of potentially economically extractable, near-surface oxide gold and silver mineralization.
At the Martin Creek Target, within the northern block of the IP Survey lines, there is a large zone of high chargeability, which partially overlaps with a low resistivity anomaly and is accompanied by a smaller, magnetic anomaly, interpreted as a potential intrusion in a shale rock unit. The Martin Creek structure, situated along Martin Creek, is integrated into the regional tectonic framework of the Midas Trough Fault Zone. The IP Survey's three IP lines detected a strong, NE trending chargeability anomaly, flanked by a low-resistivity anomaly shifted toward the SE, both of which run parallel to the Martin Creek structure (see Figure 3). The Martin Creek Target is also proximal to the Coffee Pot intrusive located towards the north, outside the Company's claims. The Company has no interest in the Coffee Pot intrusive, and its geology is not necessarily indicative of the geology or mineralization on the Property.
Recent exploration at St. Elmo has also included geologic work and rock sampling in addition to interpretation of historic data. An intrusive origin linked to the gold-silver mineralization identified at St. Elmo appears likely. The Company intends to further explore at St. Elmo with next steps to include a relatively tightly spaced UAV magnetic survey.
Black Mammoth has fulfilled the terms of the St. Elmo option contract and holds a 100% interest in the Property, subject to a 2.5% NSR royalty, in favor of the vendor, on approximately half of the Property covering the eastern claims.
QA/QC:
The IP Survey consisted of nine lines totaling 18.5 line kms, with 100m spacing, n=12, trending E W, with line spacing of approximately 350m at the Martin Creek Target in the north and with 220m to 500m spacing at the St. Elmo Workings target in the south. The IP Survey was conducted by TMC Geophysics Inc., US and the inversion modelling was completed by Wright Geophysics, NV.
During data acquisition, TMC Geophysics Inc. monitors the magnitude of current injection, contact resistance on receiver pots and primary voltage to assure data quality and confirms repeatability of both resistivity and chargeability value and the closely associated errors. Wright Geophysics then confirms data: The text file and section are compared to confirm property data placement relative to the section and section's position relative to the planned survey location. Next the aforementioned parameters are reviewed to confirm magnitudes are consistent with typical survey values. Finally, the resistivity and chargeability parameters are reviewed to assure sufficient averaging to meet specified error bounds. Pseudo section review: The second step consist of a detailed review of the pseudo sections to identify unusual or unrealistic readings. IP sections have consistent patterns for the various parameters, where bad or marginal values often standout. Inversion is the final step in the Qa / Qc process and the first step in interpretation. The data is inverted with the Zonge TS2DIP V4.80i two dimensions smooth body inversion package. In rare cases, bad / marginal data, not detected previously, are revealed in the inverted data as areas where the model cannot fit the observed data. This results because the bad data produces observed values which violate the basic physics behind IP. Such values are generally removed and the inversion repeated.
Hole GC-01: See location on Figure 1, 613567E 4621550N NAD27. True widths are unknown. Hole GC-01 was drilled at azimuth and dip: 270°/-45°, HQ/NQ, with gold reportedly occurring in quartz veins with pyrite, chalcopyrite and tetrahedrite. The Company has not verified the historic results, including the sampling, analytical methods and QA/QC applied, and they should not be relied upon. They are presented for context only.
The historic airborne magnetics survey was completed in 2006 by Edcon-PRJ, which included the use of an ultralight with line spacing of 200m oriented E W and was interpreted in, "St. Elmo Property Airborne Magnetic and IP Survey Review" Wright Geophysics 2009.
Black Mammoth continues to acquire non-core exploration interests in the western US, by purchase or staking.
About Black Mammoth Metals Corporation:
Since January 2024, Black Mammoth Metals has acquired a 100% interest in 28 core properties:
- Mineral Mountain, Washington County, UT.
- Antelope Gold property, White Pine County, NV.
- 305 property, Lander County, NV.
- Cupz Gold property, Esmeralda County, NV.
- West Reveille Silver property, Nye County, NV.
- Tom's Pediment Gold-Silver property, Lander County, NV.
- Mustang Gold-Silver property, Nye County, NV.
- Ramsey Silver property, La Paz County, AZ.
- Gallinas Rare Earth property, Lincoln County, NM.
- Amador Silver property, Lander County, NV.
- Big Bear Copper property, Gila County, AZ.
- Zulu Gold property, Gila County, AZ.
- Northern Star property, La Paz County, AZ.
- Coal Canyon Gold property, Pershing County, NV.
- Island Mountain Gold District (including Coleman Canyon, St. Elmo and Diamond Jim (Ag, Pb, Zn, Sb)), Elko County, NV.
- Clover High-Grade Gold property, Elko County, NV.
- Leadore Silver-Lead-Rare Earth Elements property, Lemhi County, ID.
- East Reveille Gold property, Nye County, NV.
- America Mine Gold property, San Bernardino, CA.
- Quito Gold property, Lander County, NV.
- South Ravenswood Gold District (including the Raven, and Happy Cat properties) Lander County, NV. (Happy Cat was purchased prior to January 2024).
- Callaghan Gold District (including North Callaghan, Charlie, Cottonwood and Rast properties), Lander County, NV.
Black Mammoth also has a 100% interest in the Blanco Creek Gold property in the Elk Creek Mining District, central Idaho, which hosts three historic underground mines along 3,550 meters (11,644 feet) of strike on the north-east trending regional Blanco Shear Zone.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark J. Abrams, CPG #11451, a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, who is a director of Black Mammoth and is therefore not independent of the Company. Mr. Abrams has verified the IP Survey data by reviewing the raw data, inversion models and contractor reports. Mr. Abrams has not verified the historic drill results referred to in this news release, which are derived from, "Report on 1999 Diamond Drill Program and Project Summary" Marc Ellemers 2000. and for which the original sampling, assay and QA/QC records are not available. Mr. Abrams is not aware of any other material limitations on the verification of the data disclosed in this news release.
On behalf of the board,
"Dustin Henderson"
Dustin Henderson, BBA
President & CEO
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
This news release may contain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the interpretation of exploration results and the IP Survey, the identification and advancement of exploration targets, including at the St. Elmo Workings and the Martin Creek Target, the significance of geophysical and geochemical anomalies, the potential for intrusive-related and near-surface oxide gold and silver mineralization at St. Elmo, planned exploration activities, including the proposed UAV magnetic survey, future drilling programs, the receipt and maintenance of permits, and the Company's ability to continue acquiring and advancing mineral properties.
Forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and statements. These assumptions include, without limitation, that exploration activities will proceed as planned, exploration expenditures will remain available as required, permitting and regulatory approvals will be obtained and maintained on acceptable terms, geological interpretations prove to be accurate, and general market, industry and economic conditions remain reasonably favourable.
Key risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, that exploration activities may not proceed as anticipated; exploration results may not support the Company's geological interpretations; geophysical anomalies may not be caused by mineralization; drill targets may not result in the discovery of economically significant mineralization; permits may be delayed, amended or withdrawn; commodity prices may decline; financing may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; costs may increase; and general market, economic, regulatory and industry conditions may adversely affect the Company's business, operations and exploration plans. Additional risks are described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov).
There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Neither Nasdaq, the TSXV, nor any securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.
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SOURCE Black Mammoth Metals Corp
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