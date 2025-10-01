Bitcoin Well Announces Debt Settlement and Quarterly ATM Program Update

Bitcoin Well Announces Debt Settlement and Quarterly ATM Program Update

(TheNewswire)

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated March 28, 2025, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated March 6, 2025.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - October 1, 2025 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW,OTC:BCNWF; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, announces the settlement of debt and a quarterly update on shares issued under the at-the-market equity Program (the " ATM Program ").

Shares for Debt Settlement

The Company is indebted to certain creditors in the total amount of C$212,599, as of September 30, 2025 (the " Use of Coin and Debenture Interest Debt "), pursuant to certain use of bitcoin agreements and a convertible debenture agreement (collectively, the " Agreements "). The Use of Coin and Debenture Interest Debt represents interest accrued under the Agreements. Bitcoin Well has elected to settle C$98,787 by issuing 681,290 common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Shares ") at a deemed price of C$0.145 per Share, and to settle C$113,812 by issuing 981,137 Shares at a deemed price of C$0.116 per Share.

The settlement of the Use of Coin and Debenture Interest Debt through the issuance of Shares (the " Debt Settlement ") remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") and will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

A director of the Company participated in the Debt Settlement through a wholly owned subsidiary. Such participation will be considered to be a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 ").

The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of the related party participation in the Debt Settlement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it will involve interested parties, is expected to exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

Quarterly ATM Program Update

Bitcoin Well also provides a quarterly update with respect to the Company's previously announced ATM Program, launched on March 28, 2025. The ATM Program allows the Company to issue and sell, from time to time, up to C$5,000,000 of Shares from treasury to the public, at the Company's discretion, pursuant to an equity distribution agreement between the Company and Haywood Securities Inc. (the " Agent ").

During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company issued a total of 262,000 Shares on the TSXV at an average price of C$0.19 per Share under the ATM Program, providing gross proceeds of C$49,411. Commissions and other related costs of C$1,966 were paid to the Agent in connection with these distributions, resulting in net proceeds to the Company of C$47,445. The Company intends to use these funds for general working capital and to buy bitcoin as part of its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy.

On a year-to-date basis, the Company issued a total of 1,962,000 Shares on the TSXV at an average price of C$0.15 per Share under the ATM Program, providing gross proceeds of C$289,249. Commissions and other related costs of C$11,036 were paid to the Agent in connection with these distributions, resulting in net proceeds to the Company of C$278,213.

For further details on the ATM Program, see the Company's news release dated March 28, 2025.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , , and to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

Adam O'Brien

Tel: 1 888 711 3866

ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to: (i) statements regarding the Debt Settlement, including the receipt of TSXV's approval, and the Company's intention to rely on exemptions under MI 61‑101; and (ii) statements regarding the Company's ability to sell Shares from time to time under its ATM program and the Company's intended use of proceeds therefrom.

Forward ‑looking information is based on a number of material assumptions, including, without limitation, that market conditions permit sales under the ATM program at acceptable pr ices; and that the TSXV will approve the Debt Settlement on substantially the terms described.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, but not limited to, volatility in cryptocurrency markets (including bitcoin prices) and its effect on adoption and the Company's treasury strategy; potential dilution and market impacts from securities issuances under the ATM program; and the risk that the TSXV may not approve the Debt Settlement. Additional information about risks is described under "Risk Factors" in Bitcoin Well's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin WellBTCW:CCTSXV:BTCWTech Investing
BTCW:CC
The Conversation (0)
Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW)

Bitcoin Well


Keep reading...Show less

On a mission to enable independence by combining the convenience of modern banking with the benefits of Bitcoin

Bitcoin Well Receives $0.5 Million Judgment Against Rapid Cash

Bitcoin Well Receives $0.5 Million Judgment Against Rapid Cash

(TheNewswire)

Edmonton, Alberta June 18, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), Bitcoin Well Canada Ltd. (" Bitcoin Well Canada "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has received a judgment from the Court of King's Bench of Alberta against Rapid Cash ATM Ltd. (" Rapid Cash " or " Rapid Cash ATM" ) in the amount of $541,988.88, plus costs in the amount of $9,988.15.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Nostr Integration; Including Bitcoin Purchases Via Direct Message

Bitcoin Well Announces Nostr Integration; Including Bitcoin Purchases Via Direct Message

(TheNewswire)

Edmonton, Alberta May 27, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces a first-of-its-kind Nostr integration to allow Bitcoin Well customers in the USA to purchase bitcoin directly from their Nostr profile.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Partners With Solo Satoshi To Bring The Bitaxe To The Bitcoin Well Points Store

Bitcoin Well Partners With Solo Satoshi To Bring The Bitaxe To The Bitcoin Well Points Store

(TheNewswire)

Edmonton, Alberta May 15, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces a partnership with Solosatoshi a company dedicated to the advancement of open-sourced Bitcoin mining.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Expands Rewards Program To Include The Bitcoin Well Points Store

Bitcoin Well Expands Rewards Program To Include The Bitcoin Well Points Store

(TheNewswire)

Edmonton, Alberta May 8, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces the Bitcoin Well points store, an expansion to the existing rewards program.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Reports 2025 Q1 Financial Results; Q1 Revenue Increased 97% Year Over Year

Bitcoin Well Reports 2025 Q1 Financial Results; Q1 Revenue Increased 97% Year Over Year

(TheNewswire)

Edmonton, Alberta May 6, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

(TheNewswire)

Brossard (Québec), le 1 er octobre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une compagnie dédiée à la production et à la distribution d'hydrogène vert, pour faire suite à son communiqué de presse daté du 18 septembre 2025, qui annonçait la signature de débentures convertibles de remplacement totalisant 2 050 000 $ (les « Débentures de remplacement » ) en modifiant les modalités spécifiques des débentures convertibles garanties de la Société (chacune, une « Débenture ») initialement émises dans le cadre du placement privé de débentures totalisant 1 746 366 $ de débentures convertibles garanties à 12 %, et incluant un montant supplémentaire de 303 634 $ reçu en espèces par la Société, est maintenant heureuse d'annoncer avoir reçu l'approbation finale de la Bourse de croissance TSX.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

(TheNewswire)

Brossard, Quebec, October 1, 2025 - TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE ") a company dedicated to green hydrogen production and distribution following its news release dated September 18, 2025, which announced the signing of Replacement Debentures amounting to $2,050,000 (the "Replacement Debentures" ) by amending specific terms of the Company's secured convertible debentures (each, a "Debenture" ) originally issued in connection with a private placement of debentures to taling $1,746,366 of 12% secured convertible debentures, and including an additional $303,634 received in cash by the Company, is now pleased to announce receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the status of its previously announced $6,000,000 proposed financing with a single institutional investor (the "Offering").

Since announcing the Offering, the Company and the institutional investor have been engaged in an ongoing financing review process with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") regarding the structure and documentation of the transaction. Over the past several months, the Company has held detailed discussions with the TSXV to address the unique elements of the Offering, as it is the first of its kind on the TSXV. The Company believes that it is nearing the conclusion of this review and expects to receive TSXV approval for the Offering structure in the near term. A further news release will be issued upon receipt of conditional approval from the TSXV and with additional details regarding the closing process.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Revolve Renewable Power (TSXV:REVV)

Revolve Receives Approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Revolve Meadows Solar GP Inc., has received Power Plant Approval (Decision 29985-D01-2025) from the Alberta Utilities Commission (the "AUC") for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project ("Bright Meadows Project").

Located in in the County of Wetaskiwin, Alberta, approximately 80 km south of Edmonton, the Bright Meadows Project is a 15.7 MW solar power project that will generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 3,700 homes once operational. The project incorporates agrivoltaics to optimize solar energy production while preserving the agricultural value of the land. This innovative model minimizes land impact and supports long-term sustainability for rural communities.

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has updated and signed a non-binding offtake agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico Ltda. ("BRFV"). Under the offtake agreement, Homerun will supply BRFV with a minimum annual volume of 180 thousand tonnes of solar glass manufactured by the Company in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. The initial price for the solar glass is set at USD 750 per tonne, Free on Board (FOB) the Homerun facility.

"This updated offtake agreement aligns with the plan to have the full initial capacity of the Homerun solar glass plant covered by offtake agreements with Brazilian operators. Homerun has now announced 300 thousand tonnes of solar glass offtake and based on current ongoing discussions for increased and new offtakes, that number is expected to grow to 450 thousand tonnes which will exceed the modeled 1000 tonne per day plant capacity. This offtake process continues to confirm Homerun's position as the go-to supplier for solar glass in Brazil. Homerun has drawn the attention of both existing and future solar module manufacturers in Brazil and upon the completion of the BFS, the Company will formalize these offtake agreements to remove market risk and to facilitate further CAPEX streams to finance the building of the facility," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of VP, Exploration

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Signs Exploration Agreement with Takla Nation for Klow Property

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Completes Successful Red Mountain Drill Program and Intersects Massive Sulfides in Multiple Holes

Base Metals Investing

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Institutional Investment