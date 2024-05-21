Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

BioSig Technologies Chief Executive Officer Mr. Anthony Amato Issues the Following Letter to Shareholders

BioSig Technologies Chief Executive Officer Mr. Anthony Amato Issues the Following Letter to Shareholders

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) ("BioSig" or "Company"), a medical technology company delivering unprecedented accuracy and precision to intra-cardiac signal visualization, has today issued the following Letter to Shareholders:

Dear Shareholders,

As the new CEO of BioSig, I am committed to keeping our shareholders updated to the best of my ability on the progress of our Company. Our new management team is firmly committed to both restoring and creating lasting shareholder value and we believe our recent progress is the beginning of a successful foundation for growth.

Over the past two months, BioSig has realized important and material progress with respect to several corporate initiatives.

The Company is pleased to introduce its newly assembled Board of Directors, comprised of five highly qualified and talented individuals with decades of experience in their respective fields, including three independent directors, and the Company has fully constituted each committee of the Board of Directors (Audit, Compensation, and Nominating and Corporate Governance). The Company is also in the process of assembling a revamped Business Advisory Board, which will evaluate specific business opportunities as well as possible mergers & acquisitions. It is the Company's strong belief that by attracting quality people, the best results will be achieved.

While the Company's operations were impacted for a brief period by the changes in both the CEO position and the Board, the Company continues to focus on its core business, the ongoing operations of its PURE EP™ Biomedical Signal Processing Technology. The Company still maintains active partnerships with some of the largest well-known institutions in the electrophysiology space.  The Company is working with great urgency to demonstrate the value proposition of its internal PURE EP platform, to both its stakeholders and shareholders.

In addition, the Company believes that it has compelling opportunities with other owned assets including, but not limited to, the Artificial Intelligence ("AI") space, specifically relating to generative data compilation and potential commercialization through proprietary algorithms specific to the interventional cardiology sector. The Company, during the summer of 2023, issued a number of press releases relating to AI initiatives and potential partnerships. The Company owns multiple assets that management is currently working towards potential monetization.

Additionally, the Company presented to the Nasdaq Hearings Panel on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 as was previously disclosed to shareholders.  Representing the Company was a top advisory firm well known for working on Nasdaq compliance matters.  Prior to the hearing, the Company was informed by Nasdaq Listing Qualifications staff that it had regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement as set forth in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).  The Company addressed, at the hearing, the remaining compliance issues and will update shareholders once the Company receives further communication from the Nasdaq Panel.

I want to reiterate my commitment to restoring shareholder value and will work tirelessly to achieve specific goals I set prior to accepting the CEO position. I want to thank our supportive shareholders for their patience and understanding as we move forward.

Sincerely,

Anthony Amato
Chief Executive Officer

About BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM)

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company focused on deciphering the body's electrical signals, starting with heart rhythms. By leveraging a first of its kind combination of hardware and software, we deliver unprecedented cardiac signal clarity, ending the reliance on ‘mixed signals' and ‘reading between the lines.' Our platform technology is addressing some of healthcare's biggest challenges—saving time, saving costs, and saving lives.

The Company's product, the PURE EP™ Platform, an FDA 510(k) cleared non-invasive class II device, provides superior, real-time signal visualization allowing physicians to perform highly targeted cardiac ablation procedures with increased procedural efficiency and efficacy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) BioSig's ability to regain compliance with and meet the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market to maintain listing of its common stock; (ii) our cost reduction plan and associated workforce reduction or other cost-saving measures not reaching the targeted reduction of cash burn by 50%; (iii) the geographic, social, and economic impact of pandemics or worldwide health issues on BioSig's ability to conduct its business and raise capital in the future when needed; (iv) BioSig's inability to manufacture its products and product candidates on a commercial scale on its own, or in collaboration with third parties; (v) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (vi) changes in the size and nature of BioSig's competition; (vii) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (viii) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market BioSig's products and product candidates. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause BioSig's actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see Biosig's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the section titled "Risk Factors" in BioSig's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on May 20, 2024. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. 


Todd Adler Investor Relations BioSig Technologies, Inc. 55 Greens Farms Rd Westport, CT 06880 tadler@biosigtech.com    203-409-5444 ext. 104 Anthony Amato Chief Executive Officer aamato@biosigtech.com 203-409-5444 ext. 102

BioSig TechnologiesBSGMOTCQB:BSGM
BSGM
