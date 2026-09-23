Biomea Fusion Announces Termination of Proposed Public Offering of Securities

Biomea Fusion Announces Termination of Proposed Public Offering of Securities

Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity company, today announced that it has terminated its proposed public offering of securities, previously announced on September 22, 2026. The termination results from an assessment by the Company's management that current market conditions are not conducive for an offering on terms that would be in the best interests of the Company's stockholders. No securities were sold in connection with the proposed offering.

The offering was made by Biomea pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-289262) that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 5, 2025 and declared effective by the SEC on August 15, 2025, and a preliminary prospectus supplement that was filed with the SEC on September 22, 2026.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company focused on the development of its oral small molecule therapies, icovamenib and BMF-650, for diabetes and obesity. These programs target metabolic disorders, a global health challenge affecting nearly half of Americans and one-fifth of the world's population. Biomea's mission is to deliver transformative treatments that restore health for patients living with diabetes, obesity, and related conditions. We aim to cure.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding Biomea's beliefs and expectations regarding the termination of its previously-announced public offering, and uncertainties related to market conditions. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Biomea's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 24, 2026 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Biomea's other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Biomea's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Biomea explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Meichiel Jennifer Weiss
Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
IR@biomeafusion.com


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