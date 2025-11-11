BioMarin to Participate at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 10:30 AM GMT in London, England

BioMarin to Participate at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 10:30 AM GMT in London, England

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 10:30 AM GMT in London, England in London.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. The webcast can be accessed at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference. 

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company dedicated to translating the promise of genetic discovery into medicines that make a profound impact on the life of each patient. The San Rafael, California-based company, founded in 1997, has a proven track record of innovation with eight commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin pursues treatments that offer new possibilities for patients and families around the world navigating rare or difficult-to-treat genetic conditions. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Contacts:

Investors                           

Media

Traci McCarty                   

Marni Kottle

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.               

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558                                       

(650) 374-2803

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-participate-at-the-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-on-tuesday-november-18-2025-at-1030-am-gmt-in-london-england-302610867.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.BMRNNASDAQ:BMRN
BMRN
The Conversation (0)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Keep Reading...
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...

Morningstar to Acquire Fintech Software Provider PlanPlus Global

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) announced it has reached an agreement to acquire PlanPlus Global, a Canadian financial-planning and risk-profiling software firm. As quoted in the press release: On the heels of Morningstar’s acquisition of AdviserLogic in Australia late last year, this is another step... Keep Reading...

Amarin Provides Update to 2019 Results, Details on 2020 Outlook

Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ:AMRN) provided a business update, including an update of preliminary 2019 results and additional 2020 financial guidance. As quoted in the press release: Preliminary (unaudited) 2019 Financial Results Record Revenue Levels: 2019 net total revenue, subject to audit, are... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold Intersects up to 24.83 g/t Gold over 2.60 m on San Antonio West at the True North Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Receives Initial Investment from U.K. Based Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP.

InMed Pharmaceuticals: Innovating Cannabinoid-inspired Medicines, Backed by Real Revenue and Clear Path to Value

Contract Renewal & Additional Cash Inflows

Related News

Gold Investing

Trump’s Fed Feud: Fears Over Fed Independence Benefit Gold

Copper Investing

Caravel Minerals and Kutch Copper to Fast-Track Caravel Copper Project

Iron Investing

BHP Invests AU$944 Million in Western Australia Communities

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Intersects up to 24.83 g/t Gold over 2.60 m on San Antonio West at the True North Gold Project

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Receives Initial Investment from U.K. Based Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP.

gold investing

Loyalist Exploration Samples 7.36 g/t Au and 31 g/t Ag in Preliminary Bedrock Sampling at Gold Rush Property, Timmins, Ontario

Base Metals Investing

Two Pools Gold Project Update