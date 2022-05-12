Life Science NewsInvesting News

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. the (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "company") today unveiled the composition profile of its full-spectrum Cannabis produced in large-scale industrial bioreactors based on its proprietary Bio-Plant CELLicitation™ platform technology.

On December 8th, 2021, BHSC became the first company ever to announce that it could produce Cannabis biomass without growing the plant itself. The revealing of the unique composition profile of its first product comes as BioHarvest gears up for potential Cannabis commercialization - optimizing the manufacturing process, perfecting measurement techniques, transitioning the 2-ton/year facility to Cannabis and applying for the necessary regulatory approvals.

Reliable testing and measurements demonstrate that the composition profile includes the Cannabinoids THC, CBD, CBG, THCV, CBDV and CBC, as well as the Terpenes Beta-caryophyllene, Beta-panasinsene and Selina. While other minor Cannabinoids are present, their identity determination requires further work on the measurement techniques as the current conventional ones are not advanced enough to deal with such a distinctive Cannabinoids profile. The profile and ratio between the various Cannabinoids found in BioHarvest's product is unique and sets a path for both potential patentability and applicability to address medical indications such as ADHD, pain management and anxiety. For further protection of BioHarvest's IP and to secure patentability, more quantitative information about the profile will be revealed before September 15th, 2022. In the interim, the company confirms with certainty the significance of THC, CBD and CBG quantities inside the unique Cannabis composition.

"These achievements are remarkable and demonstrate the ability to produce unique and consistent Cannabis compositions that would have been impossible using conventional agriculture," said Prof. Zohar Kerem, Head of the Food Chemistry Labs of the Robert H. Smith Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. "I have been closely watching the application of BioHarvest's Bio-Plant CELLicitation™ technology to Cannabis, and I am confident that advanced analysis techniques will become available soon to further unveil the Cannabinoids richness of the unique BioHarvest's compositions."

One of the special characteristics of this Cannabis product is that it is made of trichomes representing 93% of the biomass. Trichomes are the plant's natural "mini-factories" that produce the active Cannabis ingredients (Cannabinoids, terpenes and other phytochemicals). Unlike conventional Cannabis products where a significant part of the biomass includes other parts of the flower which have a bitter taste, BioHarvest's product is primarily composed of trichomes. This significant reduction of bitterness renders the product easier to integrate in food and beverage applications.

Moreover, the unique conformation of our trichomes (amalgamated in a coral shape structure) may provide for enhanced solubility and bio-availability of the product. This would allow administration of lower doses to achieve the same desired effects, which would otherwise require a higher quantity in the case of conventionally cultivated Cannabis products.

"Our consistent, clean and efficacious Cannabis, produced with the highest ESG credentials and capital efficiency, has received a significant boost with the latest conclusive composition profile information," said CEO Ilan Sobel. "This rich full-spectrum combination of Cannabinoids and Terpenes with unique ratios is very promising for addressing medical conditions otherwise treated by synthetic drugs with significant negative side effects. The reduced bitterness taste and the potential improved solubility of our products amount to a game-changer for integration of full-spectrum Cannabis into the food & beverage industry."

BioHarvest plans to bring its first Cannabis products to market in 2022 and will be converting the current VINIA® 2-tons/year facility in Rehovot, Israel to produce Cannabis. This is happening as a result of the transition of all VINIA ® manufacturing to the new 20-ton/year facility in Yavneh, Israel.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

