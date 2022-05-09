BiotechInvesting News

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. announces that it has granted a total of 395,000 stock options to consultants and employees.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") (CSE: BHSC) announces that it has granted a total of 395,000 stock options to consultants and employees. The stock options granted will vest quarterly over a 3-year period and are exercisable to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.34 per share for a term of 10 years.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.
Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director
Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186
Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of being a leading supplier of Cannabis. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the company to obtain production and / or export licensing which cannot be assured.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces a Private Placement of up to USD $5 Million of Convertible Notes to Finance Production Facilities and Scaling of Core Business

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces a Private Placement of up to USD $5 Million of Convertible Notes to Finance Production Facilities and Scaling of Core Business

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC:CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") announced today a financing plan based on a private placement of up to USD $5 Million (approximately $6.3 Million CAD). The funds raised will allow the Company to accelerate the growth plan for its polyphenolsantioxidants and Cannabis verticals.

On March 23, 2021, BHSC announced the completion of the Company's Cannabis R&D program, marking the start of the proposed transition to commercial scale manufacturing. BioHarvest plans to bring its first Cannabis products to market in 2022 and will be converting the current VINIA® 2 tons/year facility in Rehovot, Israel to produce Cannabis. This is happening in conjunction with the transition of all VINIA ® manufacturing to the new 20 tons/year facility in Yavneh, Israel, which will provide the required VINIA ® production capacity to scale VINIA® sales in the US. The transition to Cannabis manufacturing in Israel, combined with the planned incremental marketing spend for VINIA® in the USA, requires additional financing which the Company will seek to raise by issuing up to $5 Million USD of Convertible Notes (the "Notes").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bioharvest Sciences Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2022 Results on All of the Company's Activities

Bioharvest Sciences Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2022 Results on All of the Company's Activities

  • VINIA® sales orders grew 112% compared to Q1 2021 to reach USD 787k
  • Reiterating guidance for year-on-year sales orders growth of 2.5-3.5X to reach USD 5M - 7M
  • Started the transition of VINIA® production at new 20 tons/year facility enabling the scaling of VINIA® sales and conversion of current 2 tons/year facility to Cannabis
  • Produced a unique Cannabis composition in large industrial scale Bioreactors enabling the commercialization and sales of Cannabis products in H2 2022

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) (FSE:8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") today announced Q1 2022 sales of its flagship VINIA® product reached USD 787k, representing 112% growth compared to the same quarter of last year.

BioHarvest also had a strong quarter in R&D execution, highlighted by a March 23 declaration of successful completion of its Cannabis R&D program with production of Cannabis biomass in large-scale industrial bioreactors - signaling the start of commercialization of the Cannabis product. BioHarvest is in the process of transitioning the current R&D license to a production license ahead of launching a unique Cannabis composition into the market in H2 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bioharvest Sciences Inc. Successfully Completes Cannabis R&D Program

Bioharvest Sciences Inc. Successfully Completes Cannabis R&D Program

  • Now producing Cannabis biomass in large scale industrial bioreactors under the current R&D license.
  • Commencing the process of transitioning the current Israeli Cannabis R&D license to a production license.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") today announced that it has produced Cannabis Biomass in large scale industrial bioreactors, which represents the completion of the Company's Cannabis R&D program.

On December 8th, 2021, BHSC became the first company ever to announce that it could produce Cannabis biomass without growing the plant itself. Building on that breakthrough, the Company has made significant progress, and has now produced Cannabis in large scale industrial bioreactors, marking the start of the transition to commercial scale manufacturing. To that end, the Company has commenced the process to obtain a production license in Israel for its Cannabis products to complement the R&D license it has used to date for the Cannabis development program.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Quarterly Shareholder Update Live Event April 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM E.T.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Quarterly Shareholder Update Live Event April 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM E.T.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") invites its shareholders and the general public to join a Live Video Conference ("Webinar") on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (11:00 AM Pacific Standard Time).

BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel will host the event, which will include an unveiling of the 2022 Growth Priorities, including a detailed performance update on the commercialization of the Company's two primary product verticals, Polyphenol Antioxidants and Cannabis/Hemp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Trademarks Its Breakthrough Non-GMO Proven Platform Technology: "BIO-PLANT CELLicitation"

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Trademarks Its Breakthrough Non-GMO Proven Platform Technology: "BIO-PLANT CELLicitation"

New name to reflect the Biotech power of combining plant cell growth with elicitation of specific molecules to produce unique compounds of high human utility value

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") has announced the new trademark for its proprietary non-GMO Biotech platform technology. The new name, "Bio-Plant CELLicitation™," replaces "BioFarming" and underscores the potential for the technology to be used in the botanical drugs space.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

