BioAtla to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provide Business Highlights on November 13, 2025

BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 and provide business highlights.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Webcast Link: BioAtla Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Dial-in Numbers: (800)-343-4136 (domestic), (203) 518-9843 (international)
Conference ID: BIOATLA

The press release with the financial results will be accessible prior to the conference call through " News Releases " in the News & Events section of the company's website. A replay of the call will also be available through " Events & Presentations " in the Investors section of the company's website.

About BioAtla ® , Inc.
BioAtla is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company with operations in San Diego, California, and in Beijing, China through its contractual relationship with BioDuro-Sundia, a provider of preclinical development services. Utilizing its proprietary CAB platform technology, BioAtla develops novel, reversibly active monoclonal and bispecific antibodies and other protein therapeutic product candidates. CAB product candidates are designed to have more selective targeting, greater efficacy with lower toxicity, and more cost-efficient and predictable manufacturing than traditional antibodies. BioAtla has extensive and worldwide patent coverage for its CAB platform technology and products with greater than 780 active patent matters, more than 500 of which are issued patents. Broad patent coverage in all major markets include methods of making, screening and manufacturing CAB product candidates in a wide range of formats and composition of matter coverage for specific products. To learn more about BioAtla, Inc., visit www.bioatla.com .

Internal Contact:
Richard Waldron
Chief Financial Officer
BioAtla, Inc.
rwaldron@bioatla.com
858.356.8945

External Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com


