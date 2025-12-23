Bio-Techne to Present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Bio-Techne to Present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. PST. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the IR Calendar page of Bio-Techne's Investor Relations website at https:investors.bio-techne.comir-calendar.

About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: LinkedIn, X or YouTube.

Contact: 

David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations

david.clair@bio-techne.com

 

BT Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bio-Techne Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-to-present-at-the-2026-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302648108.html

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

