Bio-Techne Introduces Streamlined Brand Architecture to Help Customers Navigate Solutions Faster and With Greater Clarity

Bio-Techne Introduces Streamlined Brand Architecture to Help Customers Navigate Solutions Faster and With Greater Clarity

  • Bio-Techne introduces a streamlined brand architecture that organizes its technologies into three focused portfolio brands:
    R&D Systems™, Bio-Techne Spatial™, and Bio-Techne Diagnostics™.
  • The new brand structure reflects the scientific journey, connecting early discoveries to translational insight to clinical decision-making.
  • The portfolio brands will debut at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026 and AAI's IMMUNOLOGY 2026™.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), a global provider of life science research tools, analytical instruments, and diagnostics, today announced a streamlined brand architecture designed to enable scientists and clinicians to more easily find the answers they need based on their application and stage of research.

The company has organized its products and technologies under three focused portfolio brands — R&D Systems™, Bio-Techne Spatial™, and Bio-Techne Diagnostics™ — aligning its solutions with the way modern science progresses from early discovery through translational insights to clinical diagnostics.

For 50 years, Bio-Techne has driven scientific discovery and clinical innovation through a diversified portfolio of industry-leading solutions—from high-quality proteins, antibodies, and small molecules to advanced technologies, including protein analytical instruments and spatial biology platforms, that enable breakthrough research.

"At Bio-Techne, our focus is empowering scientists and clinicians to achieve better answers that lead to more breakthroughs," said Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "By aligning our portfolio with the fast-paced progression of scientific research, we make it easier for customers to access the solutions they need to advance their work and accelerate scientific progress.

Kelderman adds, "Our updated brand structure strengthens our position as a trusted scientific partner, bringing greater alignment across our expanding portfolio and reinforcing our mission to improve the quality of life by catalyzing advances in science and medicine."

R&D Systems: Empowering Better Answers in Scientific Discovery

The R&D Systems1 portfolio brings together Bio-Techne's trusted proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, small molecules and innovative instruments used by scientists worldwide. R&D Systems solutions help researchers generate reproducible results, validate discoveries, and advance early-stage research towards clinical application with confidence. As the starting point of the scientific journey, R&D Systems provides dependable tools needed to explore, experiment, and uncover new biological insights. R&D Systems also provides key GMP-grade reagents and tools essential for advancing cell and gene therapy workflows.

Bio-Techne Spatial: Empowering Better Answers in Translational Research

The Bio-Techne Spatial1 portfolio leverages technologies that help researchers and clinicians translate biology and disease context across both the gold-standard RNAscope™ in situ hybridization technology and the automated COMET™ spatial hyperplex platform. Bio-Techne Spatial solutions enable scalable, high-resolution visualization of RNA and protein with multiomic analysis, delivering exceptional sensitivity and precision to reveal differences in cell structure, identify clinically relevant biomarkers, inform pathology-driven research questions and accelerate therapeutic discovery.

Bio-Techne Diagnostics: Empowering Better Answers in Diagnostics

The Bio-Techne Diagnostics1 portfolio provides clinical laboratories and IVD manufacturers with assay kits, IVD‑grade reagents, antibodies, molecular controls, calibrators, and proficiency‑testing materials needed to design, develop, and validate reliable diagnostic assays. The portfolio supports the full lifecycle of assay development from early design through deployment at scale. By delivering high-quality raw materials and comprehensive assay solutions, Bio-Techne Diagnostics helps ensure accuracy, strengthens clinical decision‑making, and ultimately contributes to improved patient outcomes.

Together, these three portfolios create a clearer, more connected path for customers by providing a streamlined, end‑to‑end view of Bio‑Techne's solutions, aligning tools and technologies from discovery through translation to clinical diagnostics and accelerating scientific and clinical progress.

Bio-Techne will highlight its newly aligned portfolio at several upcoming scientific meetings, including the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in San Diego and IMMUNOLOGY2026™ in Boston, USA.

Visit R&D Systems and Bio-Techne Spatial at AACR
Visit R&D Systems and Bio-Techne Spatial at AAI

ABOUT Bio-Techne

Bio‑Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company headquartered in Minnesota, celebrating 50 years of empowering scientific and diagnostic communities to reach better answers. The company provides high‑quality reagents, analytical instruments, and precision diagnostics.

Its portfolio is organized into three customer‑focused brands: R&D Systems™, Bio‑Techne Spatial™, and Bio‑Techne Diagnostics™, reflecting the scientific journey from discovery to translational research to clinical decision‑making.

Bio‑Techne operates in 34 locations worldwide and employs approximately 3,100 people. In fiscal year 2025, the company generated over $1.2 billion in net sales. Its more than 500,000 products are used globally by academic researchers, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and clinical diagnostic laboratories.

For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at LinkedInX, or YouTube.

1 R&D Systems™ now includes the legacy brands Novus Biologicals™, Tocris Bioscience™, and ProteinSimple™; Bio-Techne Spatial now includes the legacy brands Lunaphore™, and Advanced Cell Diagnostics™; Bio-Techne Diagnostics now includes Asuragen®, Bionostics, Cliniqa, RNA Medical®, and R&D Systems™ Clinical Controls.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Corporate Communications
media.relations@bio-techne.com

David Clair, Vice President Investor Relations
ir@bio-techne.com

BT Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bio-Techne Corporation)

 

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SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

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