Bio-Rad to Participate in Fireside Chat During Bernstein Insights Healthcare Leaders and Disruptors 3rd Annual Forum

Bio-Rad to Participate in Fireside Chat During Bernstein Insights Healthcare Leaders and Disruptors 3rd Annual Forum

BIO-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Roop K. Lakkaraju, will participate in a fireside chat event during Bernstein Insights Healthcare Leaders and Disruptors 3rd Annual Forum on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at 8:50 AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast and subsequent replay of the event will be available in the Investor Relations section of Bio-Rad's website at investors.bio-rad.com .

About Bio-Rad

BIO-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B) is a leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. Based in Hercules, California, BIO-Rad operates a global network of research, development, manufacturing, and sales operations with approximately 7,400 employees, and $2.6 billion in revenues in 2025. Our customers include universities, research institutions, hospitals, and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as clinical, food safety, and environmental quality laboratories. Together, we develop innovative, high-quality products that advance science and save lives. To learn more, visit bio-rad.com .

Investor Contact:
Ruben Argueta, Investor Relations
510-741-6577
ir@bio-rad.com

Media Contact:
Anna Gralinska, Corporate Communications
510-741-6643
cc@bio-rad.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class ABIOnyse:bio:us
BIO
The Conversation (0)
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A

Keep Reading...
Cespira, the Joint Venture between Westport and Volvo Group, reveals how HPDI 3.0 advances fuel economy and expands OEM options

Cespira, the Joint Venture between Westport and Volvo Group, reveals how HPDI 3.0 advances fuel economy and expands OEM options

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced Cespira, its joint venture with Volvo Group, released new technical details of HPDI™ 3.0, the next generation of its proven High Pressure Direct Injection fuel system. HPDI 3.0 retains proven HPDI combustion... Keep Reading...
Lexaria Announces Closing of Exercise of Warrants for Approximately $5.9 Million in Gross Proceeds

Lexaria Announces Closing of Exercise of Warrants for Approximately $5.9 Million in Gross Proceeds

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, today closed its previously announced exercise of certain outstanding warrants to purchase an aggregate of 453,969 shares of the... Keep Reading...
Lexaria Announces Exercise of Warrants for Approximately $5.9 Million in Gross Proceeds

Lexaria Announces Exercise of Warrants for Approximately $5.9 Million in Gross Proceeds

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, today announced the entry into definitive agreements for the immediate exercise of certain outstanding warrants to... Keep Reading...
Lexaria to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Lexaria to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) ("Lexaria" or the "Company"), a global innovator in oral drug delivery platforms, announces that it will participate in the 28th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, taking place September... Keep Reading...
Lexaria Receives USD$2.6 Million Tax Rebate Payment

Lexaria Receives USD$2.6 Million Tax Rebate Payment

Lexaria's 2025 Australian human study results in a USD$2.6 million cash rebate KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) ("Lexaria" or the "Company"), a global innovator in oral drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce that it has received... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Equity Metals Announces a Significant Increase to the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Silver Queen Project, BC

Lahontan Consolidates Ownership of West Santa Fe, Eliminates Royalties, and Adds Strategic New York Canyon Project Through Acquisition of Emergent Metals

West High Yield Resources Receives Occupant Licence to Cut and Remove, Marking Another Major Regulatory Milestone at Record Ridge Magnesium Project

Metalsource Mining Extends High Grade Mineralization at Depth as Silver Hill Exploration Enters Major Expansion Phase

Related News

lithium investing

Lithium Argentina Closes US$180 Million Ganfeng Expansion Deal

precious metals investing

Equity Metals Announces a Significant Increase to the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Silver Queen Project, BC

precious metals investing

Lahontan Consolidates Ownership of West Santa Fe, Eliminates Royalties, and Adds Strategic New York Canyon Project Through Acquisition of Emergent Metals

critical minerals investing

West High Yield Resources Receives Occupant Licence to Cut and Remove, Marking Another Major Regulatory Milestone at Record Ridge Magnesium Project

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Extends High Grade Mineralization at Depth as Silver Hill Exploration Enters Major Expansion Phase

base metals investing

Fathom Announces New Zones of Mineralization Highlighting Exploration Potential of Recently Announced Gochager Lake Ni-Cu-Co Deposit Maiden MRE

precious metals investing

Freegold Intersects 3.10 g/t Au over 102.8 m including 5.18 g/t Au over 55.9 m as it advances Golden Summit PFS