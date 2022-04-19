Agriculture Investing News

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Evanesce Inc. has created a free webinar featuring Doug Horne, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Evanesce, to explain how it is focused on revolutionizing the sustainable packaging ...
  • Free Webinar is Available to Anyone Interested in Learning from Evanesce's CEO, Doug Horne, About Sustainable Packaging and the Evolution of the Packaging Industry
  • Americans Consume Approximately 500 Million Drinking Straws Per Day 1
  • Evanesce's Straws are 100% Compostable and Fully Decompose Within 90 Days; 20 Million Sustainable Straws were Produced by GOAT's Investee in the First Quarter of 2022

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Evanesce Inc. (" Evanesce " or the " Portfolio Company ") has created a free webinar featuring Doug Horne, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (" CEO ") of Evanesce, to explain how it is focused on revolutionizing the sustainable packaging industry. The webinar features Mr. Horne addressing the many environmental setbacks from the production and use of plastics, specifically for consumer packaged goods, and suggests options for more sustainable solutions that Evanesce plans to offer. The webinar, which includes a formal presentation as well as a recorded question and answer period at its end, can be accessed on: https:info.urban-expo.coml3381512021-10-2744s7xn

Throughout the webinar, Mr. Horne addresses the concerns of using plastic packaging. He mentions that less than 10% of plastic gets recycled in the United States. Even though plastic is durable, this also means plastic waste can be trapped in our environment for centuries and require high temperatures to be broken down properly. 1 After addressing the problem of plastic and Styrofoam packaging, Mr. Horne highlights the production and use of plant-based packaging in a cost-effective manner. Evanesce offers products that are compostable and biodegradable, which Mr. Horne explains in some detail.

The two products include Evanesce PLA (" PLA ") and Evanesce Molded Starch (" Molded Starch "). PLA is a plant-based, lightweight, versatile, heat-resistant material that is made of corn and citric acid. It provides an alternative to plastic that is sustainable and reasonably priced. Molded Starch looks and feels like Styrofoam and is made of starch and fibers. It is cost-competitive, manufactured in the USA, and offers superior strength and performance similar to actual Styrofoam products.

More information about Evanesce can be found on its website: https://evanesce.com

Management Commentary

"Evanesce has made it a goal to have its products be part of the circular economy and create a new cycle that involves reusing, reinventing and reforming. The cycle begins in the dirt, with the growth of plants, and ends in the dirt with biodegradable products. We plan to do this by producing a plant-based product that is sustainable, low in cost, and accessible to everyone. We want to change the world and make the world a better place for future generations," said Doug Horne, Founder and CEO of Evanesce. "We continue to increase our production capacity of facilities in the South Carolina and Nevada, which have produced tens of millions of sustainable straws to date. Evanesce also expects to complete the listing of its common shares on a North American stock exchange in 2022," added Mr. Horne.

"We are honoured and excited to be part of the corporate and environmental journeys with Mr. Horne and his team at Evanesce," said Tony Harris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GOAT. "We truly believe in Evanesce and its products and we support Doug and his initiatives moving forward. We expect nothing less that Evanesce making a positive and significant impact on the way that the world views plant-based products and packaging, as well as a positive return on GOAT's investment. That's all that we can ask from our portfolio companies as they do their part to make the world a better place," added Mr. Harris.

ABOUT BILLY GOAT BRANDS

Billy Goat Brands is a venture capital platform focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the ocean economy. It intends to accomplish these goals through the identification of and investment in the securities of private businesses that are involved in the food and beverage industry, with a focus on: (i) plant-based protein, (ii) functional foods, (iii) food technology, and (iv) fermented foods. The Company plans to generate returns on its investments through various outcomes, including but not limited to go-public transactions, mergers or acquisitions, and the other liquidity events of its investee companies or projects. The paramount goal of Billy Goat Brands will be to generate maximum returns from its investments in a manner consistent with its environmental, social and governance values.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://billygoatbrands.com/ . Its final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of:

Billy Goat Brands Ltd.

"Tony Harris"

Tony Harris, CEO & Chairman
Tel: (778) 222-8221

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Email: info@billygoatbrands.com
Tel: 1-833-4-GOAT-IR (1-833-446-2847)

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING "FORWARD-LOOKING" INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The Company has provided the forward-looking statements in reliance on assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties (including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated September 8, 2021), certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approval. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Endnotes

  1. "The Be Straw Free Campaign", National Park Service, accessed April 7, 2022, https://www.nps.gov/articles/straw-free.htm
  2. "The plastic waste problem explained", The Alliance to End Plastic Waste, March 22, 2021, https://endplasticwaste.org/en/our-stories/the-plastic-waste-problem-explained

SOURCE: Billy Goat Brands Ltd.


Billy Goat Brands Announces Marketing Campaign Featuring Influential People and Organizations

  • The Company's Engagement of Titans of Industry, Environment, and Social Media Influencers is Being Planned to Create Awareness About Itself, its ESG-Driven Portfolio Companies and the Ocean Economy
  • More Than Three Billion People Rely on the Ocean for Their Livelihoods, Whether it's for Food or for Income
  • With Social Media Becoming Prevalent and its Data Being Harnessed, it is Easier for a Business to be More Specific and Reach its Target Audiences Today Than Ever Before

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ")-driven companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce the launch of an influencer-based marketing campaign (the " Campaign ") to create awareness about the Company, its portfolio of innovative businesses and the overall ocean economy. In the near future, GOAT will begin revealing the engagements of influential people and collaborations with leading organizations in order to heighten the market's understanding of the issues facing the world's oceans and the resulting opportunities that are both environmentally sustainable and economically attractive. The Campaign will be deployed over the course of approximately three months, but is subject to being extended based on its level of effectiveness.

The Company is specifically designing the Campaign to feature itself as a unique public issuer that is a platform for the ocean economy as well as its four portfolio companies. First, Sophie's Kitchen is a rapidly growing plant-based seafood company that is making a positive impact on the overfishing of the world's oceans through its evolving line of products. Second, Evanesce Packaging is curbing the glut of single-use plastics that end up in the sea by manufacturing millions of 100% compostable and biodegradable straws and food containers. Third, FunGuys Beverages is working to reduce the amount of waste from beverage containers by packaging its KOLD line of functional cold brew coffee products in LOOP-compliant bottles. Fourth, The Vegetarian Butcher is helping to reduce the emissions from the traditional protein industry but making plant-based products available to consumers at its retail locations in British Columbia.

Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands Wholly Owned Subsidiary Signs First Regional Distribution Agreement

  • FunGuys Beverages enters arrangement for Drip Coffee Social to distribute its branded Line of "KOLD" premium functional cold brew coffee beverages
  • Drip Coffee Social has hundreds of relationships with retail locations across British Columbia
  • FunGuys is working to disrupt the US$655 million cold-brew coffee market 1 by providing a healthy and sustainable alternative to traditional coffee beverages

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned portfolio business FunGuys Beverages (" FunGuys " or the " Subsidiary ") has entered into a distribution agreement (the " Agreement ") with Drip Coffee Social Ltd. (" Drip ") to distribute the KOLD line of organic mushroom-infused, cold-brew, coffee beverages (" KOLD Beverages "). FunGuys is a rapidly growing manufacturer and distributor of premium functional beverages. The Agreement directly bolsters FunGuys' retail footprint for KOLD Beverages within Drip's locations as well as via Drip's relationships with hundreds of retail locations across British Columbia. Headquartered in British Columbia, FunGuys is working to disrupt the USD 655 million cold-brew coffee market 1 by providing a healthy and sustainable alternative to traditional coffee beverages.

The Agreement provides FunGuys with an opportunity to expand its presence within its home market and strengthen its brand equity through Drip's established retail footprint. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Drip shall distribute the KOLD Beverages at both of its locations in Nanaimo, British Columbia. Nanaimo is the fifth largest city in British Columbia, located along the Vancouver Island coastline, and was one of the top five fastest growing in Canada over the past five years. 2 More broadly, with millennials providing the strongest source of demand for cold-brew coffee, the province's population of those aged 25-44 is significant at approximately 1,205,000 or 26% of the total population. 3

"australian diamond portfolio"

Billy Goat Brands' Investee Sophie's Kitchen Exhibits at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim from March 8-12, 2022

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Sophie's Kitchen Inc. (" Sophie's Kitchen " or the "Portfolio Company" ), is exhibiting at the Natural Products Expo West ( "Expo West") at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, March 8-12, 2022. Sophie's Kitchen is exhibiting alongside brands like Daiya, General Mills and Oatly. GOAT's Portfolio Company is showcasing its new packaging as well as new additions to its growing line of plant-based seafood products in Booth #319.

Expo West is the largest sustainable and eco-friendly exhibition in North America, which features a range of products from the natural and organic industry. There are various keynote speakers and educational days with a focus on the environment and a more sustainable approach to combatting climate change. Expo West attracts more than 86,000 professionals from the plant-based and sustainable products industry, comprised of 3,600 companies amidst 580,000 square feet of display space. For more information on Expo West, please visit: https://www.expowest.com/en/home.html .

billy goat

Billy Goat Brands Bolsters Senior Management Team of FunGuys Beverages

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that it has appointed six individuals into senior management roles within its wholly owned portfolio business, FunGuys Beverages (" FunGuys " or " Portfolio Business "). The appointments are expected to accelerate bringing FunGuys' KOLD line of cold-brew coffee beverages to market as the Portfolio Business is planning for production to begin in the first half of 2022. Headquartered in British Columbia, FunGuys is a sustainable cold-brew coffee manufacturer and distributor that infuses its products with organic mushroom varieties including Chaga and Lion's Mane.

In order to optimize the effectiveness of FunGuys' go-to-market strategy, the following six individuals have been appointed to its senior management team in various capacities:

Billy Goat Brands Announces Up-Listing to the OTCQB Venture Market and Provides Update on Cascadia Seaweed

Billy Goat Brands Announces Up-Listing to the OTCQB Venture Market and Provides Update on Cascadia Seaweed

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been successfully up-listed from the OTC Pink Sheet Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (the " OTCQB ") by the OTC Markets Group Inc. (" OTC Markets "). The Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "BGTTF" as of the opening of market on February 11, 2022. The listing to the OTCQB complements the Company's previous receipt of DTC Eligibility. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "GOAT" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "26B".

The OTCQB is a premier and established marketplace for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies, including ESG focused companies, to trade in the United States (" US "). The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. The OTCQB offers companies the opportunity to build their visibility, expand their liquidity and diversify their shareholder base on an established public market. US investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BGTTF/overview .

CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - Canbud Distribution Corporation

CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - Canbud Distribution Corporation

Canbud Distribution Corporation has announced a name and symbol change to Steep Hill Inc. (STPH). 

Shares will begin trading under the new name, symbol and with a new CUSIP number on February 28, 2022.

Canbud Distribution Corp. Announces Name Change to "Steep Hill Inc."

Canbud Distribution Corp. Announces Name Change to "Steep Hill Inc."

Canbud Distribution Corp. (CSE: CBDX) ("Canbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated February 14, 2022, the Corporation has now filed articles of amendment with an effective date of Monday February 28, 2022 to change its corporate name from Canbud Distribution Corp. to "Steep Hill Inc." The Company's new stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will be "STPH", and the Company expects its shares will commence trading under the new name and ticker symbol on or about market opening on or about Monday February 28, 2022.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

Canbud Distribution Corp. Announces Intention to Change Name and Stock Symbol

Canbud Distribution Corp. Announces Intention to Change Name and Stock Symbol

Canbud Distribution Corp. (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CDO) ("Canbud" or the "Company") announces that it intends to change its name to "Steep Hill Inc." and its stock symbol to "STPH". The proposed Company name and stock symbol changes are subject to approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange and its receipt of new CUSIP and ISIN numbers. Assuming the satisfaction of these requirements, the Company intends to issue a subsequent news release announcing the name change and the expected effective date of trading under the new name and symbol.

Sameet Kanade, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "The "Steep Hill" name is one of the longest standing brands in the North American analytical testing market within the cannabis sector. Following the closing of the Company's acquisition of US-based, Steep Hill Inc., the Company's focus is on continuing growth in the North American market. The proposed corporate name change is aimed to provide the Company with a stronger and more specific brand identity, which is associated with the significant technical and scientific expertise within the Company."

Billy Goat Brands' Investee Evanesce Communicates Refined Long-Term Growth Strategy

Billy Goat Brands' Investee Evanesce Communicates Refined Long-Term Growth Strategy

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTC: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Evanesce Packaging Solutions Inc. (" Evanesce " or the " Portfolio Company "), has refined its long-term growth strategy via an operational update provided to shareholders, including GOAT, that featured numerous highlights regarding its production facilities, sales achievements and marketing efforts. Additionally, the Portfolio Company is working to increase its investor base by potentially listing on a North American stock exchange in the near future. Evanesce is a sustainable technology innovator that is developing standard disposable food containers using a patented molded starch technology comprised of plant-based by-products that is 100% compostable and decomposes in 90 days.

Manufacturing and Production Update

Canbud Announces Appointment of Sameet Kanade as Chief Executive Officer and Director and Retirement of Steve Singh

Canbud Announces Appointment of Sameet Kanade as Chief Executive Officer and Director and Retirement of Steve Singh

Canbud Distribution Corp. (CSE: CBDX) ("Canbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors has appointed Sameet Kanade as a director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Kanade, succeeds Mukesh (Steve) Singh who has stepped down from these positions in order to focus on other ventures. Mr. Singh will serve as a strategic advisor, to the Company to ensure a proper transition and to provide advice the Company on strategic matters.

Steve Singh commented, "I have led Canbud from its inception and I am proud of the progress it has made, including its recent acquisitions in the analytical testing services sector in Canada and the US. It is now the right time for me to transition and hand the reins over to the next leaders to take the Company forward."

Canbud Distribution Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of Steep Hill Inc

Canbud Distribution Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of Steep Hill Inc

Canbud Distribution Corp. (CSE: CBDX) ("Canbud" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of Steep Hill, Inc. ("Steep Hill"), a cannabis science company in the business of providing lab testing, research and development, and consulting services in in the United States and elsewhere in the world. The Transaction was completed in accordance with an agreement and plan of merger and reorganization agreement (the "Merger Agreement") dated December 8, 2021, between the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Canbud Merger Sub, Inc. ("Subco"), and Steep Hill, pursuant to which Canbud acquired all of the outstanding shares of Steep Hill by way of a triangular merger.

Steve Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Canbud stated: "We are pleased to complete the Steep Hill acquisition, which provides Canbud with an enhanced platform to build on its business. Our goal is to accelerate the growth of Steep Hill and the expansion of its brand in new markets, and continue to focus on our expanded analytical testing business operations within the cannabis and hemp market sectors."

