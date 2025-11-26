Beyond the Buzzword: HP Uncovers What Really Drives Productivity in Canadian Businesses

  • Productive but not fulfilled: 94% of Canadian business leaders say their companies are productive, yet only 54% describe them as very productive
  • Talk vs. action: 49% of business leaders say productivity feels like just a buzzword with more than half (52%) of leaders admitting it is often discussed but not backed by meaningful change
  • AI advantage: 72% of leaders believe productivity would rise with more role-relevant AI tools

HP Canada Co., a subsidiary of HP Inc., conducted a survey of 501 Canadian business leaders to examine measures of productivity. The findings, which come just as many Canadians are relocating back to the office, indicate a shift from measuring desk time to focusing on outcomes, with an increased interest in secure AI‑enabled technology to help Canadians work smarter, faster and more creatively, wherever work happens.

Rebuilding productivity for the hybrid era

As Canadian organizations increase in-office days, business leaders are rethinking what successful productivity should look like in a hybrid world. The survey found that while 94% consider their organizations productive, only 54% say they are very productive. This gap prompts many to redefine how success is measured, as just 38% of executives measure productivity by traditional activity‑based metrics such as hours logged. A growing majority now prioritize metrics about customer satisfaction (52%), efficiency (47%) and employee satisfaction (45%) as the new tier of indicators of performance and impact.

Yet the findings suggest that hybrid work models still face friction. While 9 in 10 (94%) of Canadian business leaders consider their companies to be productive, 49% of business leaders say productivity feels like just a buzzword. More than half (52%) say that productivity is often discussed but seldom supported by real change and 46% feel burned out by the constant pressure to be more productive - signaling a significant opportunity for solutions that helps employees refocus their time and energy on higher-value, creative work as they readjust to new routines.

"With more Canadian workplaces transitioning back to the office, they are at a turning point to ensure the shift translates into measurable progress," said Michelle Biase, President and Managing Director of HP Canada. "There's a big difference between being busy and being productive and having access to appropriate technology empowers teams to achieve more with increased efficiency. Our research shows 72% of leaders believe that productivity would improve with the adoption of more role-relevant AI tools underscoring the untapped opportunity for organizations to enable meaningful work and outcomes critical to employee and business success."

AI and the future of work

While most companies see technology as a productivity enabler, not all are using it to its full potential with 55% saying their company is behind when it comes to adopting modern technology and innovation. Although 89% of leaders say their company provides the tools employees need to be productive, over half (54%) remain uncertain about its impact revealing an opportunity to build both confidence and capability. Among organizations already leveraging AI, 92% say it helps save time – time that when redirected effectively, can fuel collaboration, innovation and growth across hybrid teams.

Equipping teams to be future ready

As hybrid work stabilizes and office attendance increases, Canadian business leaders face a crucial choice: rebuild productivity through policy alone, or pair it with the technology that helps people thrive. For leaders, that starts with small practical steps including:

  • Elevate performance and optimize workflow: Power productivity by leveraging AI to streamline daily tasks and operations. HP's Next Gen AI PCs are designed to help teams automate routine work, discover new information, summarize data and analyze insights whether on the cloud or locally on device transforming everyday work into impactful results.
  • Personalize technology to roles: Equip teams with devices and solutions that align to their day-to-day needs in order to maximize time and output.
  • Enhance connection and collaboration from anywhere: Integrate AI-enhanced visual and audio to improve hybrid meetings, ensuring employees can participate effectively with fewer distractions including in a full and amplified office environment.
  • Strengthen security and trust: Partner with trusted brands to securely integrate technology or streamline IT management in the workplace, prioritizing tools and solutions with built-in protection to safeguard data and maintain confidence among teams and clients.

To learn more about how HP's Next‑Gen AI PCs and its ecosystem of powerful hybrid solutions can help transform your team's productivity, visit hp.ca.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.com.

