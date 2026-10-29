Beyond Meat® Announces Beyond Steak® Filet Available at Sprouts Farmers Market Stores

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™, today announced the launch of Beyond Steak Filet at Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide. The chainwide debut builds on the recent launch of Beyond Steak Filet at Erewhon, Wegmans, H-E-B, and Meijer, bringing the tender, juicy plant-based whole-cut filet to more consumers.
One of the best-selling new plant-based steak products,1 Beyond Steak Filet is made with mycelium and heart-healthy2 avocado oil, and delivers 28g of plant protein, 3g of fiber, and just 1g of saturated fat per serving. It is also Clean Label Project Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified, aligning with Sprouts' focus on better-for-you products.
"We're pleased to bring Beyond Steak Filet to Sprouts Farmers Market," said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO of Beyond Meat. "This special product has the potential to be a gamechanger for center-of-the-plate protein. It is designed to deliver the delicious taste of steak, a truly satisfying texture, and great nutrition at 28g of protein, 3g of fiber, and only 1g of saturated fat—made with clean and simple ingredients including faba bean protein, avocado oil, and mycelium. By bringing Beyond Steak Filet to Sprouts nationwide, we're expanding access to a new kind of steak experience that delivers on taste, texture and nutrition."
For more information, visit www.BeyondPlantProtein.com.
About Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™, is a plant protein company offering a portfolio of plant-based products made with non-GMO ingredients, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat's core products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. The company's brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based protein to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.
Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements." Th statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 9, 2026, Beyond Meat's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 28, 2026 filed with the SEC on May 7, 2026, and Beyond Meat's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 27, 2026 filed with the SEC on August 6, 2026, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat's filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.
About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.
Sprouts Farmers Market is one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. Sprouts helps people live and eat better with fresh produce at the heart of the store and delicious discoveries for every dietary lifestyle. Always foraging for what's fresh and innovative, Sprouts offers a carefully curated assortment of products that inspire wellness naturally, including organic, gluten-free, plant-based and non-GMO favorites. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Sprouts employs approximately 36,000 team members and operates more than 500 stores in 25 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts and the role it plays in its communities, visit Sprouts.com/about.
Media Contact
Melanie Daifotis
Melanie.daifotis@beyondmeat.com
1 Source: SPINS Total US Food Channel, L12W thru 10/4/26
2 Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol, and as low as possible in trans fat, may reduce the risk of heart disease.
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