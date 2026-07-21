Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Announces Strategic Board Appointments and Retains New Innovation Strategic Consultant

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NYSE: BWMX) ("BeFra" or the "Company") announces today some changes to its Board of Directors and retains strategic consultant related to product innovation.
Changes in the Board of Directors
The Company announced the appointment of two accomplished executives to its Board of Directors as approved in its shareholder meeting:
- Mr. Juan Pajón brings extensive experience in digital transformation and technology leadership. He currently serves as Head of Customer Success and Global Innovation at Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) and previously served as Global Chief Technology Officer of Grupo Bimbo (BMV: BIMBO) and Chief Information Officer for LATAM GSS at General Electric. Mr. Pajón is expected to contribute meaningfully to the Company's ongoing technological transformation.
- Mr. Arquímedes Celis brings deep expertise in consumer goods and commercial strategy. He currently serves on the boards of Grupo Lala and Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (Nasdaq: PPC). His prior executive roles include 18 years as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Lala, as well as Chief Executive Officer roles at Industrias Bachoco and Barcel, the snack division of Grupo Bimbo. Mr. Celis is expected to strengthen the Company's value proposition across its customer, associate, and distributor network.
These new members will replace Mr. Martín Werner and Ms. Silvia Davila who are retiring from the Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Werner and Ms. Davila for their service and valuable contributions to the company during their respective tenures.
Innovation Leadership
Following the Company's recent acquisition of Tupperware LATAM, BeFra has retained Mr. David Kusuma as R&D Strategic Consultant, effective July 6, 2026. Mr. Kusuma is the Head of Product R&D for AG Automotive Group. He brings more than 20 years of product research and development experience, including leadership of Tupperware's global R&D function. He previously held roles at General Electric and Oregon Tool and served as President of the World Design Organization from 2022 to 2024. Mr. Kusuma will accompany the internal innovation team to spearhead a new era of innovation in Tupperware Latam and Betterware portfolios.
About BeFra
BeFra (NYSE: BWMX) is one of the leading branded consumer products platforms in Mexico and Latin America, bringing together three iconic brands: Betterware, a leader in innovative home solutions; Jafra, a leading beauty and personal care company with operations in Mexico and the United States; and Tupperware, a leading brand in food storage and drinkware. Through these brands, BeFra operates across Mexico, Brazil, the United States, and an expanding footprint throughout Latin America, leveraging proprietary direct-selling platforms, world-class manufacturing capabilities, and a longstanding culture of operational excellence.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "potential," "may," "should," "expect" "pending" and similar expressions identify forward- looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations.
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BeFra IR
iroffice@better.com.mx
+52 33 4274 5904
InspIR:
Barbara Cano / Ivan Peill
barbara@inspirgroup.com
ivan@inspirgroup.com