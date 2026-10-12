Besra Gold Announces Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Besra Gold Announces Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ,OTC:BESAF) (Besra or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of highly experienced corporate advisor Mr. Roger Walsh as an independent non-executive director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Walsh originally qualified as a Chartered Accountant who, prior to his corporate advisory career, worked with Price Waterhouse in audit and insolvency across Australia, Papua New Guinea and Canada. He subsequently worked in corporate finance with several Australian merchant banks before relocating to Canada, where he was involved in the formation of mining advisory firms Endeavour Capital and Geographe International, providing corporate advisory services to the international mining and exploration sectors.

Between 2005 and 2017, Mr. Walsh held senior management positions in corporate development with Ivanhoe Mines, China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (Jinshan Gold Mines), Aurizon Mines and was the founding President and director of Rapier Gold Inc.

Mr. Walsh has previously served as an independent director of TSX-listed exploration companies Exeter Resource Corporation and Minfocus Exploration Corp. and a private Canadian engineering company. Currently, he is a director of two private companies focused on tourism activities in British Columbia.

Upon his appointment as a director of Besra, Mr. Walsh will immediately join the Audit and Risk Committee, facilitating the replacement of Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Dr Raymond Shaw on the Committee. This change will result in the Committee being constituted entirely by independent non-executive directors, aligning its composition with recognised corporate governance standards. Mr. Walsh will also bring additional financial and governance expertise to the Committee and the Company. Mr. Walsh will stand for election at the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on December 7, 2026 (Toronto, Canada time), corresponding to December 8, 2026 (Perth, Australia time).

Chairman John Blake commented:

"We are very pleased to welcome Roger to the Board," said Dr John Blake, Non-Executive Chairman of Besra. "Roger brings more than three decades of experience across accounting, investment banking and the international mining and exploration sector. He has held a number of director, executive and senior management roles with various publicly traded exploration and mining companies, and has worked on the acquisition, divestment and joint venturing of mineral properties in numerous jurisdictions. Roger also brings strong financial acumen, having previously qualified as a Chartered Accountant in Australia. We believe his public company experience and financial expertise make him a strong addition to the Board, and as an independent director, he will further strengthen the oversight provided by our Audit & Risk Management Committee."

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Besra Gold Inc.

For more information, please contact:

Investors:
Dr Ray Shaw
CEO & Executive Director
info@besra.com 		Media:
Nicholas Read / Kate Bell
Read Corporate
info@readcorporate.com.au

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318611

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