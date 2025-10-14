Benton Purchases Strategic Ground Directly Along Strike of the South Pond Gold Deposit from Noble Minerals

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX,OTC:BNTRF) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (Noble) Island Pond Property. Subject to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) approval, the Company will pay a one-time cash payment of $30,000 CAD and issue 1,000,000 common shares to Noble.

The Island Pond Property is strategically located north of Benton's South Pond Gold Zone within the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project area. Geological and geophysical similarities between the Island Pond and South Pond areas suggest a potential continuation of significant gold-copper mineralization along the same structural trend.

By securing 100% ownership of Island Pond, Benton has effectively expanded its land position and consolidated control over the northern extension of the South Pond trend. This could potentially add greater than 1000m to the current 2.7km's of mineralized trend. The company will plan immediate prospecting and geophysics to evaluate its potential. A map of this important strategic project is shown below in
Figure 1.

The shares will have a standard four-month hold period from the TSXV approval date and the project is subject to an underlying 2% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) to an original underlying vendor and a 1% NSR to Noble. Benton will assume all rights of the original 2%, including the right to buy the NSR back for $1.5M, and a Right of First Refusal (ROFR) for Nobles 1% NSR.

Figure 1: Noble Mineral Exploration Option

To date, Benton has drilled 23,300 m from late 2023 to present at Great Burnt and South Pond with some highlights listed below:

South Pond Highlights

  • SP-24-01: 18.80 m of 1.13g/t, and 5.96 m of 2.06g/t Au
  • SP-24-03: 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au, incl 4.00 m of 3.99g/t Au
  • SP-24-07: 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au, incl 8.00 m of 2.94g/t Au
  • SP-24-08: 14.00 m of 1.23g/t Au incl, 4.00 m of 2.33g/t Au
  • SP-24-09: 24.00 m of 1.48g/t Au, incl 7.00 m of 2.03g/t Au
  • SP-24-10: 20.00 m of 1.04g/t Au, and 25.00 m of 1.54g/t Au
  • SP-24-12: 27.07 m of 1.08g/t Au, incl 5.00 m of 2.11g/t Au
  • SP-24-13: 19.75 m of 1.42g/t Au, incl 4.00 m of 3.08g/t Au
  • SP-24-15: 22.50 m of 1.24g/t Au, incl 4.00 m of 2.08g/t Au
  • SP-24-23: 6.75 m of 2.90g/t Au
  • SP-24-28: 27.40 m of 1.00g/t Au, incl 3.00 m of 2.92g/t Au
  • SP-24-30: 8.00 m of 2.07g/t Au, incl 2.00 m of 4.83g/t Au

Note: Widths quoted are true core length, true widths are estimated at approximately 70% of core lengths

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website). Grab samples are selective in nature and may not represent the average mineralization of a bedrock exposure.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.7 km with results of 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Stares, President & CEO
Phone: 807-474-9020
Email: sstares@bentonresources.ca

Nick Konkin, Investor Relations
Phone: 647-249-9298 ext. 322
Email: nick@grovecorp.ca

Website: www.bentonresources.ca
Twitter: @BentonResources
Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

