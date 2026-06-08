Belo Sun Announces Management Transition

Belo Sun Announces Management Transition

Belo Sun Mining Corp. (TSX: BSX,OTC:BSXGF) (OTCQX: BSXGF) (the "Company" or "Belo Sun") today announced a change to its in-country executive leadership team as the Volta Grande Gold Project advances toward its next phase of development.

The Company announced that Adriano Espeschit will no longer serve as President, Brazil. Clovis Torres, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, will assume the role of interim President of Brazilian operations effective immediately while the Company conducts a search for a permanent appointment to lead the project through the construction phase.

The Board is confident this transition will ensure continuity of the Company's operations in Brazil and the continued advancement of the Volta Grande Gold Project while the Company looks to strengthen its in-country management team to prepare for the next phase of development as the Project advances toward construction.

About the Company

Belo Sun is a Canadian-based mining company with a portfolio of gold-focused properties in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on the development of the Volta Grande Gold Project. Belo Sun trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BSX" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "BSXGF". For more information, please visit www.belosun.com or contact Investor Relations at info@belosun.com or 1-888-516-4171.

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the planned leadership transition and the appointment of an interim President of Brazilian operations, the Company's intention to strengthen its in-country management team, the search for a permanent appointment to lead the Project through the construction phase, and the continued advancement of the Volta Grande Gold Project. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. These factors include, without limitation, changes in the regulatory environment, risks related to the ability of the Company to attract and retain qualified personnel, the ability of the Company to advance the Volta Grande Gold Project to the construction phase, and other risks described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's most recent Annual Information Form. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws.


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