Bell Copper Announces Results of 2026 Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders

Bell Copper Corporation (TSXV: BCU,OTC:BCUFF) (OTCQB: BCUFF) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") announces that, at the Company's Annual and Special General Meeting of shareholders held by teleconference on Thursday, August 27, 2026 (the "ASGM"), a total of 46,407,872 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 32.058% of the Company's issued share capital.
At the ASGM, all incumbent directors, being Dr. Timothy Marsh, Ms. Annie Storey and Messrs. Jonathan Godbe, Mario Stifano and William Hart were reappointed to the Board. The Company's Auditors, MNP, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were reappointed as the independent Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.
Special Business at the ASGM included seeking disinterested shareholder approval of an update to the Company's current Fixed Stock Option Plan (the "2026 Plan") which provides for minor changes including permitting the net exercise of options, adding language to address certain tax matters for U.S. optionees, certain other housekeeping amendments, as well as increasing the number of shares reserved for issuance under the 2026 Plan from 23,809,847 to 28,952,072 shares. A majority of disinterested shareholders voted in favor of the updated 2026 Plan.
A majority of disinterested shareholder votes also ratified and approved the previously announced grant of an aggregate of 4,992,225 incentive stock options on July 14, 2026 to insiders of the Company, allowing insiders as a group holding in aggregate, inclusive of their prior options, a total number of options at the time of grant, which exceeded 10% of the total number of then issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis.
As previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated July 14, 2026, disinterested shareholders were also asked to approve by ordinary resolution, the creation of a new "control person" of the Company, if Crescat Portfolio Management and certain of its related parties (collectively, "Crescat") elects to convert any of the Convertible Debentures or exercises any of the Warrants (issued to Crescat in the Company's non brokered private placement financing which closed May 14, 2026), which results in their shareholdings being over 20% of the Company's issued share capital. A majority of disinterested shareholders voted in favor of the creation of a new Control Person.
All of the items approved at the ASGM are detailed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated July 15, 2026, which can be found either on the Company's website at www.bellcopper.net or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Subsequent to the ASGM, directors re-appointed the following officers of the Company: Dr. Timothy Marsh as President and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Annie Storey as Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Pamela White as Corporate Secretary.
Perseverance Drilling Update
The Company reports that drilling of hole K-24 is still ongoing at its Perseverance porphyry copper exploration project in Arizona. The Perseverance project is a Joint Venture between Cordoba Minerals Corporation (51%) and Bell Copper (49%), with Cordoba Minerals acting as manager. Bell Copper is drilling hole K-24, at its discretion and cost, to test two distinct, stacked targets with a single drillhole. An upper target comprises the large magnetotelluric (MT) anomaly ("Eastern MT Anomaly" https://cordobaminerals.com/news/cordoba-minerals-commences-diamond-drilling-at-perseverance-porphyry-copper-project-in-arizona-usa/) first identified in 2020. The lower target tests the same fault slip vector that yielded the chalcocite blanket intersection in BS-3 at Bell's Big Sandy project, 30 kilometers to the south.
Qualified Person
The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Marsh, PhD, PEng., the Company's CEO and President. No mineral resource has yet been identified on the Perseverance project. There is no certainty that the present exploration effort will result in the identification of a mineral resource or that any mineral resource that might be discovered will prove to be economically recoverable.
For further information, please contact the Company:
Tel: 1 800 418 8250
Email: info@bellcopper.net
About Bell Copper
Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in Arizona. Bell Copper is exploring its 100% owned Big Sandy Porphyry Copper Project and the Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project which is under a Joint Venture.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Bell Copper Corporation
"Timothy Marsh"
Timothy Marsh, President, CEO & Director
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, the ability of Bell to identify a mineral resource at the Perseverance or Big Sandy Projects. There is no certainty that the present exploration effort will result in the identification of a mineral resource or that any mineral resource that might be discovered will prove to be economically recoverable. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.
Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which Bell Copper operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include actual exploration results, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312330