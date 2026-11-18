Singapore-based Emergence Technology to support institutional integration and commercialization of Gravitio's GRV-2.2 prediction engine.
Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. (CSE: BLGV) (OTCQB: BLGVD) (FRA: ECA) ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Gravitio.ai ("Gravitio"), is advancing its enterprise AI commercialization strategy through a strategic partnership with Singapore-based Emergence Technology ("Emergence"), an AI architecture firm specializing in multi-agent systems and enterprise integration.
The partnership combines Gravitio's AI-powered forecasting infrastructure with Emergence's enterprise engineering and regional commercialization capabilities to pursue institutional opportunities in Singapore and the broader Asia-Pacific ("APAC") region, including financial technology platforms, quantitative investment firms, family offices and digital asset managers.
GRV-2.2: Advancing from Consumer Distribution to Enterprise AI Infrastructure
Building on the GRV-2.1 architecture reported in August 2026, Gravitio is advancing the enterprise application of its GRV-2.2 prediction engine. Its existing platform, available on the web, Apple App Store and Google Play, integrates specialized AI agents, multi-source data ingestion, structured AI inference, historical intelligence and automated outcome verification.
The architecture separates data acquisition, AI reasoning, prediction recording and outcome verification into modular components. It combines market data, technical indicators, prediction-market probabilities, news and sentiment intelligence to generate structured forecasts with confidence assessments and supporting reasoning. Verified outcomes are recorded and fed back into subsequent AI reasoning as historical performance context, supporting ongoing evaluation of forecasting behaviour across domains and market conditions.
Gravitio is developing an enterprise offering designed to integrate these capabilities directly into business workflows. The planned offering encompasses three core product areas:
- Forecast and signal APIs – Structured prediction outputs, confidence assessments and supporting reasoning for integration into third-party data platforms and business applications.
- White-label forecast intelligence – Embedded forecasting and analytics capabilities for fintech, media, sports and other data-driven organizations.
- Governed enterprise workspaces – Private forecasting workflows designed to support controlled access, human review, audit trails and organization-specific data integration.
Enterprise Hardening and APAC Institutional Integration
Emergence will support the enterprise hardening and localization of Gravitio's technology, with a focus on API integration, customized data pipelines, agentic AI integration layers, security architecture, deployment controls and operational reliability. Its leadership brings experience in enterprise technology delivery and commercialization, including experience with IBM, Accenture and SoftServe.
"We see a meaningful opportunity for white-label forecast intelligence and private prediction signals among the family offices and digital asset managers in our network. By combining Gravitio's prediction engine with our enterprise strategy and engineering experience, we aim to align the offering with the operational and governance requirements of institutional clients across Asia-Pacific," said YY Chan, Managing Director of Emergence Technology.
Canadian AI Commercialization and Financing Initiatives
Belgravia is evaluating federal financing opportunities under the Government of Canada's Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative ("RAII"), administered in southern Ontario by the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario ("FedDev Ontario"). The expanded AI Commercialization and Scale-Up stream supports eligible projects involving the validation, commercialization, deployment and scaling of Canadian-developed AI solutions through repayable, interest-free contributions.
Gravitio's existing production platform and international technology partnership provide a foundation for the Company's evaluation of this program. Proposed project activities include advancing the forecasting engine, enterprise security and integration controls, scalable infrastructure, customer pilot validation and Canadian technical and commercialization capabilities. FedDev Ontario's stream considers projects at Technology Readiness Level 6 or higher; eligibility and funding remain subject to the agency's assessment, including its determination of project readiness and matching funding requirements.
Separately, Belgravia is seeking a debt facility of up to C$5 million to support Gravitio's operations and commercialization and the expansion of Belgravia's Bitcoin Treasury strategy. This facility is distinct from the project-based federal AI funding opportunities under evaluation. The debt facility is subject to negotiations, due diligence, definitive agreements and applicable approvals.
Bitcoin Strategy and Corporate Update
Tim Kotzman will continue serving as a strategic advisor to Belgravia on its Bitcoin strategy. Having contributed to the development and strategic direction of Gravitio, Kotzman will conclude his operational involvement with the Gravitio platform to focus his professional activities on Bitcoin and Bitcoin-related capital markets. Belgravia has initiated an expanded Bitcoin-focused investment strategy developed with Kotzman, including the acquisition of common shares of Strive, Inc. The Company currently holds 10,000 common shares of Strive.
About Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.
Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment holding company focused on technology, finance, artificial intelligence, digital assets and related investment opportunities. Listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange and OTCQB, the Company is focused on the technology and finance sectors of the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company's 2018 Investment Policy specifies cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. Belgravia and its investments are considered very high-risk holdings and may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.
Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Belgravia, Gravitio, the Company's technology-development strategy, GRV-2.2 architecture, AI-agent infrastructure, data and prediction-market integrations, prediction-verification systems, user growth, planned marketing and user-acquisition activities, commercialization initiatives, future product-development opportunities, and the potential for any future strategic transaction, spinout or distribution involving Gravitio Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including regulatory requirements, technical dependencies, product validation, market conditions, commercial execution risk, digital-asset market volatility, user adoption and retention, marketing effectiveness, data availability, third-party service dependencies, app-store requirements and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Gravitio's prediction outputs are probabilistic and are not guaranteed. References to registered users, users with recorded active platform usage, AI-agent predictions, cloned agents, prediction performance, verification, agent performance or other internal tracking results are based on Company records and internal methodology and may change as additional information becomes available. The Company's active-platform-usage measure is an internal engagement metric and is not necessarily comparable with active-user metrics reported by other companies. User, prediction and agent counts should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future engagement, retention, revenue, prediction accuracy or commercial success. Gravitio's prediction outputs and related platform information should not be interpreted as financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, betting or gambling advice, or a guarantee of profit, income, prediction accuracy or future monetary return.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For More Information, Please Contact:
Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO
Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.
(416) 779-3268
mazodi@blgv.ca
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