Belgravia Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. (CSE: BLGV,OTC:BLGVF) (OTC: BLGVF) (FRA: ECA) (the "Corporation" or "Belgravia") announces that it intends to complete a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of one new Share (a "Post-consolidated Share") for every ten currently outstanding Shares (the "Consolidation"). The Shares will continue to be listed on the CSE under the symbol "BLGV" and the OTCQB under the symbol "BLGVF".

Completion of the Consolidation is subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The effective date of the Consolidation will be announced in a subsequent news release.

It is anticipated that the Consolidation will reduce the number of outstanding Shares from 137,720,837 Shares to approximately 13,772,083 Post-consolidated Shares, subject to adjustment for rounding. The Board of Directors of the Company believes that the consolidation of the Shares will both enhance the marketability of the Company as an investment and better position the Company to raise funds necessary to execute the Company's business plan.

No fractional Post-consolidated Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. As required under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), any fractional Shares remaining after the Consolidation that are less than one half of a Share will be cancelled and any fractional Shares that are at least one half of a Share will be rounded up to one whole Share.

The exercise price and number of Shares of the Company, issuable upon the exercise of outstanding warrants, will be proportionally adjusted upon the implementation of the proposed Consolidation in accordance with the terms thereof.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange and OTCQB, focused on the technology and finance sectors of the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company's focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, includes cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media, and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. Belgravia and its investments are considered high-risk holdings and may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses. For more legal disclaimer and information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Belgravia and the Consolidation. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, regulatory requirements, technical dependencies, product validation, market conditions, commercial execution risk, digital asset market volatility, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially.

For further information: Please Contact: Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO, Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc., (416) 779- 3268, mazodi@blgv.ca CO: Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. 


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

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