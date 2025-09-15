Beedie Investments Ltd. Files Early Warning Report

Beedie Investments Ltd. ("Beedie Capital") announces that it has acquired beneficial ownership of 13,333,360 units of the Company (the "Units") by way of conversion of certain Series E Convertible Debentures (the "Series E Debentures") of the Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (the "Company") in the aggregate principal amount of $1,000,002 at a conversion price of $0.075 per Unit, all in accordance with the terms of the Series E Debentures. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (the "Common Shares") and one (1) common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles Beedie Capital to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.075 per Common Share, and is exercisable, for the period commencing on September 12, 2025 and ending on September 24, 2029. In addition, Beedie Capital has acquired an aggregate of 74,500 Common Shares through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at an average price of $0.8526 per Common Share.

Before giving effect to the transaction described above, Beedie Capital had ownership of (i) 8,437,344 Common Shares, (ii) Series A Debentures in the principal amount of $200,000 (the "Purchased Series A Debentures"), (iii) Series B Debentures in the principal amount of $837,500 (the "Purchased Series B Debentures"), (iv) Series C Debentures in the principal amount of $200,640 (the "Purchased Series C Debentures"), (v) Series D Convertible Debentures of the Company in the principal amount of $304,000 (the "Purchased Series D Debentures"); and (vi) Series E Debentures in the principal amount of $1,000,002. (the "Purchased Series E Debentures", and together with the Purchased Series A Debentures, the Purchased Series B Debentures, the Purchased Series C Debentures, and the Purchased Series D Debentures, the "Previously Purchased Debentures"), which assuming the conversion in full of the Previously Purchased Debentures, and the exercise in full of the warrants issuable upon such conversions, represented approximately 36.90% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares after giving effect to such conversions and exercises.

After giving effect to the transactions described above, Beedie Capital is deemed to beneficially own a total of 64,120,564 Common Shares, comprised of (i) 8,511,844 Common Shares, (ii) the Purchased Series A Debentures, which are convertible into 4,000,000 Common Shares, assuming both their conversion in full and the exercise in full of the warrants issuable upon such conversion, (iii) the Purchased Series B Debentures, which are convertible into 16,750,000 Common Shares, assuming both their conversion in full and the exercise in full of the warrants issuable upon such conversion, (iv) the Purchased Series C Debentures, which are convertible into 2,112,000 Common Shares, assuming both their conversion in full and the exercise in full of the warrants issuable upon such conversion, and (v) the Purchased Series D Debentures, which are convertible into 6,080,000 Common Shares, assuming both their conversion in full and the exercise in full of the warrants issuable upon such conversion.

After giving effect to the transactions described above and assuming the conversion in full of the Previously Purchased Debentures, and the exercise in full of the warrants issuable upon such conversions, Beedie Capital is deemed to beneficially own approximately 36.15% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares after giving effect to such conversions and exercises.

Ryan Beedie is the sole shareholder of Beedie Capital.

All of the securities held by Beedie Capital in the Company are being held for investment purposes. Beedie Capital may in the future take such actions in respect of its Company securityholdings as it deems appropriate in light of the market circumstances then existing, including the potential purchase of additional shares of the Company through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, a corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving the Company, or the sale of all or a portion of such holdings in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions to one or more purchasers, or Beedie Capital may continue to hold its current positions.

A copy of the early warning report relating to the transactions described above will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and may also be obtained by contacting Beedie Investments Ltd. at 604-435-3321. Beedie Capital's head office is located at Suite 900 - 1111 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 4M3.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266435

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp.FEO:CATSXV:FEOBase Metals Investing
FEO:CA
The Conversation (0)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp is an exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company focuses on the operations of the Ungava Bay iron property in Nunavik, Quebec which consists of three project areas: Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake and Roberts Lake.

Prismo Metals Identifies Porphyry Style Mineralization at Silver King

Prismo Metals Identifies Porphyry Style Mineralization at Silver King

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 15th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company " ) (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that its exploration team has identified porphyry style mineralization at its Silver King project located outside the town of Superior in Arizona. Given the proximity of the nearby Resolution Copper deposit (a joint venture between Rio Tinto and BHP), the team is excited about the potential of this same style of mineralization identified at surface within the eastern portion of our claim.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results of a prospecting and sampling program on its Burchell Gold and Copper Property (the "Property"), located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. 209 grab samples and 42 channel samples were collected in total. The goal of this phase of work was preparation for a mechanical stripping, sampling and geological mapping program at the 111 Zone gold showing and surroundings. A crew has been mobilized for the mechanical stripping program which will commence immediately.

Highlights from the program include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Plans Aggressive Program at Zone 3 Extension Mega-Quartz Vein System at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

Heritage Mining Plans Aggressive Program at Zone 3 Extension Mega-Quartz Vein System at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

/ NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

Quetzal Copper Ltd. (TSXV: Q,OTC:QTZCF) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") announces that it has refiled its interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 (the "Q2 2025 Financial Statements"). The original filings were made on August 28, 2025.

The amendment was made to correct and clarify disclosure relating to the Company's share-based compensation. The Q2 2025 financials originally filed on August 28, 2025 did not reflect the correct number of options and warrants outstanding, and the share-based compensation related to the January 15, 2025 option grant was not accounted for. In this refiling, the correct number of outstanding options and warrants and the share-based compensation related to the January 15, 2025 option grant have now been properly reflected and accounted.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Download the PDF here.

Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Cotec Holdings Corp. Notes Hypromag USA Project Update

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors with Eye to Drive Corporate Growth

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Mining Permit for Its Magnesium/Silica Project

Locksley Resources Announces Significant Expansion of its Exploration Program for both Rare Earths and Antimony After Increasing its Landholding to More than 40 Square Kilometers in California's Mojave Region

Related News

Cleantech Investing

Cotec Holdings Corp. Notes Hypromag USA Project Update

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors with Eye to Drive Corporate Growth

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Mining Permit for Its Magnesium/Silica Project

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Announces Significant Expansion of its Exploration Program for both Rare Earths and Antimony After Increasing its Landholding to More than 40 Square Kilometers in California's Mojave Region

Precious Metals Investing

Blue Lagoon Announces Commissioning of MBBR Water Treatment System and Start of Underground Operations at Dome Mountain

Oil and Gas Investing

Insider Loan to Corporation

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Capital Event Muskoka Conference and Munich Mining Conference

×