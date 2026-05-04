Bedford announces result of Phase 3 Field Program at its Sheppard Lake Uranium Project and Commencement of 2026 Drilling Program

(TheNewswire)

Bedford Metals Corp.

May 4, 2026 TheNewswire —Bedford Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BFM, FWB: 08D, ISIN: CA0762301012) (the "Company" or "Bedford") is pleased to announce the results of the third phase of its 2025 field program, completed in December 2025, at its wholly owned Sheppard Lake Uranium Project, located on the southern edge of Saskatchewan's prolific Athabasca Basin. Highlights include:

  • TZ-1: Up to 4,114 CPS, 0.032% U and 11ppm Boron 

  • TZ-2: Up to 2,350 CPS, 0.016% U and 18ppm Boron 

  • Warr Lake: Up to 10,609 CPS and 16ppm Boron in the Silica Cap Zone 

  • SHP-25-02: 50.6ppm Boron over 25.27m, including 972ppm Boron from 207-207.77m 

The phase 3 field program consisted of 3 radiometric surveys, prospecting, and 298.5m of diamond drilling. In total, 92 rock samples (grab samples and drill core) were delivered to the SRC Geoanalytical Laboratory in Saskatoon and were analysed for multi-element, U3O8, and boron assay analyses.

Radiometric Surveys

Radiometric surveys covered 36.4 line-km across three targeted locations: the area west of and adjacent to TZ-2, TZ-1, and an area west of Warr Lake. Data was collected using high-resolution grids, with readings taken every 10 metres along 500-metre lines and a line spacing of 25 metres. The 3,648 total readings resulted in the identification of nine anomalous areas, with the most notable being at the TZ-2 west and TZ-1 zones.

At TZ-1, 1,468 readings were collected, revealing four anomalous areas with peak CPS values ranging from 420 to 1,134 CPS. At TZ-2 west, 952 readings were collected, identifying three anomalous areas with peak CPS values between 704 and 1,231 CPS. At Warr Lake, 1,228 readings were collected, delineating two broad anomalous areas with CPS values ranging from 153 to 395 CPS.

Prospecting

A total of 18 grab samples were collected during prospecting of outcrops at TZ-1, TZ-2 West, and at Warr Lake. Notable results from TZ-1 include CPS readings of up to 4,114 CPS, 0.032% U₃O₈, and 11 ppm Boron, while TZ-2 West highlights include CPS readings of up to 2,350 CPS, 0.016% U₃O₈, and 18 ppm Boron.

By early December, sufficient ice coverage allowed the team to access two islands in the centre of Warr Lake. The larger eastern island consists of pink I-type granite exhibiting pronounced banding and metamorphism, with elevated radiometric readings and hotspots of 1,400, 7,145, and 10,609 CPS, along with up to 16 ppm Boron at the "Silica Cap Zone." Although uraninite values in these samples are low, the strong radiometric signature suggests the area remains highly prospective. The Warr Lake islands sit adjacent to a north-south trending fault and a northwest-southeast trending EM conductor, and lie within 500 metres of the Athabasca Basin boundary.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Map showing Phase 3 work – CPS results, Grab sample locations and DDH locations. Inset map shows a larger-scale TZ-1 and TZ-2 areas.

Sample ID

Location

UTM E

UTM N

Max CPS sample location

RS-125 U ppm

RS-125 Th ppm

RS-125 U/Th ratio

U3O8 %

U ppm

Th ppm

U/Th Ratio

B (ppm)

726901

TZ-1

360868

6353821

2350

68.5

177.8

0.39

0.0005

10

21

0.48

8

726902

TZ-1

360987

6353765

2000

116.1

52.2

2.22

0.032

297

65

4.57

3

726903

TZ-1

360878

6353755

1050

12.4

107.2

0.12

0.0005

11

45

0.24

3

726904

TZ-1

360990

6353680

1400

42.4

117.5

0.36

0.002

47

187

0.25

4

726957

TZ-1

360405

6353777

4114

152.4

314.9

0.10

0.016

121

264

0.46

11

71977

TZ-2

361957

6354060

480

28.5

16.7

1.71

0.016

150

81

1.85

11

71978

TZ-2

361954

6354060

1840

80.2

30.6

2.62

0.008

86

32

2.69

6

71979

TZ-2

361952

6354058

2350

39.1

187.5

0.21

0.004

63

254

0.25

6

71980

TZ-2

361952

6354055

1450

70.9

78.7

0.90

0.01

101

108

0.94

2

726951

TZ-2

361952

6354055

1700

79

92.6

0.85

0.003

49

60

0.82

13

726952

TZ-2

361677

6354082

2100

72.1

146.6

0.49

0.013

136

262

0.52

5

726953

TZ-2

361519

6353942

1800

29.2

148.8

0.20

0.001

24

64

0.38

9

726954

TZ-2

361966

6354058

1809

95.8

42.1

2.28

0.016

141

47

3.00

18

726955

TZ-2

361947

6354020

1260

12.5

123.9

0.10

0.0005

6

25

0.24

2

726956

TZ-2

361538

6353953

2039

50.9

202

0.25

0.003

39

116

0.34

5

726905

Warr Lake

362358

6356982

10609

8.7

1818

0.00

0.003

1

827

0.00

16

726906

Warr Lake

362293

6356987

1400

54

110

0.49

0.0005

1

82

0.01

9

726958

Warr Lake

362035

6356929

7145

34

1193

0.03

0.0005

1

241

0.00

7

Table 1: Sample results from Phase 3 prospecting. RS-125 values represent Scintillometer readings taken in the field at the time of sampling.

Diamond Drilling

Extremely cold weather and associated equipment issues limited total drilling to 298.5 metres. The first hole (SHP-25-01) was abandoned at 32 metres due to rod binding, while the second hole (SHP-25-02) followed the same azimuth with a slightly steeper dip, reaching a final depth of 266.5 metres. Both holes were designed to test the area immediately south of the TZ-2 showing. A total of 74 samples were collected, with a maximum CPS reading of 152. Boron values in SHP-25-02 are notably elevated, averaging 50.6 ppm over 25.27 metres from 11 to 212 metres depth, including a peak of 972 ppm Boron between 207 and 207.77 metres. While uraninite values remain low, the radiometric anomalies identified immediately west of the drill area indicate that the zone continues to hold strong exploration potential.

In addition, the Company is commencing immediately with its 2026 drilling program, where up to 2000m of drilling is expected to be completed on the highest priority targets.

Peter Born, President of Bedford Metals, commented: "The results from our winter program at Sheppard Lake are highly encouraging and reinforce our confidence in the property's exploration potential. Despite challenging weather conditions, we successfully completed radiometric surveys, prospecting, and initial drilling that have identified multiple anomalous zones with compelling signatures. The elevated Boron values, strong CPS readings, and proximity to key structural features near the Athabasca Basin boundary all point to a highly prospective system. We are eager to build on these findings as we advance exploration at Sheppard Lake."

Bedford remains steadfast in its commitment to conducting all exploration activities in an environmentally responsible manner and in close collaboration with local Indigenous communities and other stakeholders. The Company places the highest priority on minimizing its environmental footprint while fostering positive and mutually respectful relationships within the region.

Technical Disclosure

All samples from exploration programs are shipped to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories (SRC) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan in secure containment for preparation, processing, and multi-element analysis by ICP-MS and ICP-OES using total (HF:NHO3:HClO4) and partial digestion (HNO3:HCl), boron by fusion, and U3O8 wt% assay by ICP-OES using higher grade standards. The SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. The SRC is independent of the Company. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals by the SRC in accordance with Bedford's quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures.

Francis R. Newton, PGeo, (OGQ No. 2129), a consultant to Bedford and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

For further information, please contact the Company at info@bedfordmetals.com or 604-622-1199 or visit the Company's website at www.bedfordmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board,
Bedford Metals Corp. 
"Peter Born"
President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.  When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information including, but not limited to, the Company's interpretations of exploration and drilling results; and the Company's forthcoming drilling program.   Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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