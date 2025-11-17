Beauce Gold Fields Samples Apatite-Rich Targets on its Ch-98 Phosphate Property

(TheNewswire)
November 17, 2025 TheNewswire - Montreal, Quebec, Canada - Beauce Gold Fields (Champs d'Or en Beauce) (TSX Venture: BGF) referred to as "BGF" or the "Company," is pleased to report results from a recent field visit and data compilation on its CH-98 Phosphate Property in the Lac-Saint-Jean region of Québec. The property comprises 34 map-designated exploration claims (DEE) and is situated near Arianne Phosphate's flagship Lac à Paul project area. The work program focused on verifying the location of the historical CH-98-61 phosphate showing, collecting samples and field observations, and outlining the next phase of exploration.
Technical Highlights
-
Historic high-grade rock sample at CH-98-61: A Québec MERN (1998) analysis reported 8.59% P₂O₅ from apatite-bearing anorthosite at the outcrop showing. A nearby stream-sediment sample returned 1.5% elemental phosphorus (15,000 ppm P), supporting local phosphate enrichment.
-
Apatite-rich anorthosite at surface: Outcrops along the Lac Froid forest road expose granoblastic anorthosite with ~10–25% coarse greenish-yellow apatite, locally cut by a fine-grained dark unit. A float block of similar apatite-rich anorthosite was found approximately 150 m away, suggesting additional targets beyond the immediate exposure.
-
Conventional Fe-Ti-P host rocks to the east: Mapping in the eastern sector identified gabbro-norite with 5–10% apatite, consistent with more typical Fe-Ti-P horizons recognized in the Lac-Saint-Jean anorthositic suite.
-
Massive Fe-Ti oxide potential to the north: A compiled historical rock analysis north of the property reports 64.42% Fe₂O₃(t), 21.4% TiO₂, and 0.25% V, indicative of massive iron-titanium oxide mineralization in the broader area.
Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO of Beauce Gold Fields, commented: "With apatite-rich anorthosite exposed at surface and conventional Fe-Ti-P anomalies in the district, CH-98 fits squarely within our Québec Phosphate strategy. Our goal is to advance near-surface targets in an established mining camp and position Beauce Gold Fields to contribute to secure North American phosphate supply chains—creating value for shareholders while advancing a mineral that Canada and Québec now recognize as critical for fertilizers and LFP battery cathodes . "
Geological Context and Interpretation
CH-98 is hosted within the Lac-Saint-Jean anorthositic suite, where apatite-bearing anorthosite and mafic cumulates (including gabbro-norite) are common phosphate hosts. At CH-98, the concentration of apatite within deformed (granoblastic) anorthosite, proximal to a NE–SW-oriented fault corridor, supports a structural model for phosphate that complements the region's conventional Fe-Ti-P targets.
Image: CH-98 property, inset sample 2025-0115
Sampling and Next Steps
Grab samples, including an approximately 20 kg bulk sample of apatite-rich granoblastic anorthosite, were collected. The sample will be sent to COREM (Québec City) to perform apatite separation tests to determine recovery rates, and analyze for concentrations of P₂O₅%.
The Company plans to advance a multi-pronged exploration program that will:
-
Conduct mechanical stripping and washing of outcrops to define the lateral extent of apatite-rich zones;
-
Acquire high-resolution ground or UAV magnetics to trace Fe-oxide-rich units and delineate structures (including faults) that may control phosphate enrichment;
-
Undertake detailed prospecting, mapping, and channel sampling directed by geophysics; and
-
Perform follow-up prospecting in the northern sector for massive oxide targets.
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Christian Tremblay, B.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
Advancing Québec Phosphate
CH-98 strengthens Beauce Gold Fields' broader Québec Phosphate initiative, adding a target with both structural apatite concentration and conventional Fe-Ti-P potential in a district anchored by established phosphate-titanium systems. Phosphate is essential for fertilizers and is a key component of LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery cathodes. The Company's strategy is to advance near-surface targets with potential to contribute to North America's critical minerals supply chain. Phosphate was recently added on Canada's and Québec's critical minerals lists
About Beauce Gold Fields
Beauce Gold Fields is focused on exploring and developing the largest placer gold district in eastern North America. The Company's objective is the trace old placer gold workings back to a bedrock source to uncover economic lode gold deposits. The Company's flagship property is the Saint-Simon-les-Mines gold project, site of Canada's first gold rush that pre-dates the Yukon Klondike. The Beauce region hosted some of the largest historical placer gold mines in Eastern North America that were active from 1860s to the 1960s It produced some of the largest gold nuggets in Canadian mining history (50oz+). (Source Sedar: 43-101 Report - Beauce July 4 th 2018, Author B. Violette)
Beauce Gold Fields is currently drilling recently discovered antiform systems that is believed to have contributed to the development of extensive auriferous placer deposits in Beauce. The Company's geological model suggests that placer gold within the Beauce Gold paleochannel, including the renowned large nuggets from the 19th century, formed in stressed quartz pockets within layered domed Axis of Antiforms, exemplified by Saddle Reef formations. Notable global Saddle Reef formations include the Bendigo gold fields in Australia (over 60 million ounces) and the high-grade Dufferin deposit in Nova Scotia.
Beauce Gold Fields website www.beaucegold.com
For further information contact
Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO Tel: (514) 262-9239
www.beaucegold.com
