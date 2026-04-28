Beauce Gold Fields Receives ATI Authorization to Drill the Saint-Simon-Les-Mines Placer Gold Channel

(TheNewswire)
April 28, 2026 TheNewswire - Montreal, Quebec, Canada - Beauce Gold Fields (Champs d'Or en Beauce) (TSX Venture: BGF), referred to as "BGF" or the "Company," is pleased to announce that it has received Authorization for Impact Exploration Work ("ATI Authorization") from Québec's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests ("MRNF") for its planned 2026 exploration program at the Saint-Simon-les-Mines placer gold project.
The ATI authorizations (ATI-703 and ATI-704) allow the Company to conduct sonic drilling and seismic refraction geophysical surveys within defined exploration polygons of the paleoplacer channel. The authorizations are valid for a period of two years, until April 21, 2028
Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO of Beauce Gold Fields, commented: "The receipt of the ATI authorizations marks an important step forward for our 2026 exploration program. With these approvals in place, we can now proceed with sonic drilling and geophysical surveys designed to validate and refine our Exploration Target and improve our understanding of the paleoplacer channel geometry and gold distribution. This program represents the next step in systematically advancing one of the most significant historical placer gold systems in Eastern North America."
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Image: 3D view of the placer gold channel, inset, cross-section at Rang Chaussegros
Exploration Target Context
The authorized work is designed as a follow-up to the Company's updated Exploration Target for the Saint-Simon-les-Mines paleoplacer channel defined in the September 3, 2025 technical report, which outlines a range of:
3.86 million m³ @ 0.81 g Au/m³ to 4.9 g Au/m³ (including nugget effect).
The Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and there can be no assurance that further exploration will result in the definition of such a resource.
The authorized work supports the Company's strategy to further evaluate the Saint-Simon-les-Mines paleoplacer channel, including:
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Sonic drilling of high-priority deltaic polygons identified in the updated polygonal model;
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Additional delineation drilling to validate historical data integrated into the 2025 reinterpretation;
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Geophysical seismic refraction surveys to better define the bedrock topography beneath the overburden;
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Continued geological and sedimentological characterization of auriferous horizons within the paleochannel system.
The objective of this work is to further test and refine the conceptual Exploration Target and improve geological understanding of the Saint-Simon-les-Mines paleoplacer channel.
The Saint-Simon-les-Mines paleoplacer channel represents the core of Canada's first gold rush district. Historical mining from the 1860s through the 1960s recovered significant coarse gold, including multi-ounce nuggets.
Jean Bernard, BSc, Geo, a qualified independent person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.
About Beauce Gold Fields
Beauce Gold Fields is focused on exploring and developing the largest placer gold district in eastern North America. The Company's objective is to trace historical placer gold workings back to their bedrock source in order to uncover economic lode gold deposits.
The Company's flagship property is the Saint-Simon-les-Mines gold project, site of Canada's first gold rush, which pre-dates the Yukon Klondike. The Beauce region hosted some of the largest historical placer gold operations in Eastern North America from the 1860s to the 1960s and produced some of the largest gold nuggets in Canadian mining history (50 oz+).
(Source: NI 43-101 Report – Beauce, July 4, 2018, B. Violette)
In parallel, Beauce Gold Fields continues drilling the recently discovered antiform systems that are believed to have contributed to the development of extensive auriferous placer deposits in Beauce. The Company's geological model suggests that placer gold within the Beauce Gold paleochannel, including the renowned large nuggets from the 19th century, formed in stressed quartz pockets within layered domed axis of antiforms, exemplified by Saddle Reef formations. Notable global Saddle Reef formations include the Bendigo gold fields in Australia (over 60 million ounces) and the high-grade Dufferin deposit in Nova Scotia.
For more information, please visit Beauce Gold Fields website www.beaucegold.com
Disclaimers:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding mineral exploration. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedarplus.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information contact
Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO Tel: (514) 262-9239
www.beaucegold.com
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