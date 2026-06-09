Beauce Gold Fields Increases Exploration Target for the Saint-Simon-les-Mines Paleoplacer Channel

(TheNewswire)
June 9, 2025 TheNewswire - Montreal, Quebec, Canada - Beauce Gold Fields (Champs D'Or en Beauce) (TSX Venture: "BGF"), referred to as "BGF" or the "Company," is pleased to announce the results of an updated technical assessment of the Saint-Simon-les-Mines Paleoplacer Channel located in the Beauce region of southern Québec.
Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO stated "The June 2026 technical review significantly enhances our understanding of the Saint-Simon-les-Mines paleoplacer system. The increase in both volume and grade potential supports our view that the Gilbert River paleovalley remains one of the most compelling placer gold exploration opportunities in eastern North America. The new interpretation also strengthens the connection between the paleoplacer deposits and the Company's Saddle Reef-style bedrock gold discoveries located immediately north of the channel."
Image: Polygonal - Longitudinal Map of the Paleoplacer Channel
The revised Exploration Target is estimated to range between:
-
4,004,674 to 5,991,229 cubic metres
-
Grading 2.02 g Au/m³ to 12.0 g Au/m³
The Exploration Target is based on the interpretation of historical drilling, geological modelling of the Gilbert River paleovalley, polygonal volumetric calculations, and the evaluation of auriferous saprolite and basal sedimentary units completed by Jean Bernard, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.
The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource.
The assessment, prepared by independent Qualified Person Jean Bernard, P.Geo., incorporates additional geological interpretation, reconstruction of the Gilbert River paleovalley, analysis of historical drilling data, and evaluation of gold-bearing saprolite and basal sedimentary units. The updated work has resulted in a substantial increase in the Company's Exploration Target for the Saint-Simon-les-Mines paleoplacer system.
The Exploration Target represents a significant increase over the Company's previously announced September 2025 Exploration Target of 3.86 million cubic metres grading between 0.81 g Au/m³ and 4.9 g Au/m³.
|
Exploration Target
|
September 2025
|
June 2026
|
Volume
|
3.86 million m³
|
4.00–5.99 million m³
|
Grade
|
0.81–4.9 g Au/m³
|
2.02–12.0 g Au/m³
The updated target reflects:
-
Expansion of the interpreted paleochannel and associated deltaic deposits;
-
Inclusion of additional saprolite-hosted gold-bearing material;
-
Recognition of natural gold traps developed within the Beauceville Formation;
-
Improved understanding of the geometry of the Gilbert River paleovalley through reconstruction of historical sections and longitudinal profiles;
-
Integration of historical drilling databases and geological information collected over more than six decades.
The report concludes that gold mineralization is concentrated within basal gravel horizons, saprolitic bedrock and fractured bedrock traps developed along the paleovalley floor. Historical drilling and mining records consistently indicate the presence of coarse gold and nuggets throughout the system.
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jean Bernard, géo, an independent Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.
About Beauce Gold Fields
Beauce Gold Fields is focused on exploring and developing the largest placer gold district in eastern North America. The Company's objective is the trace old placer gold workings back to a bedrock source to uncover economic lode gold deposits. The Company's flagship property is the Saint-Simon-les-Mines gold project, site of Canada's first gold rush that pre-dates the Yukon Klondike. The Beauce region hosted some of the largest historical placer gold mines in Eastern North America that were active from 1860s to the 1960s It produced some of the largest gold nuggets in Canadian mining history (50oz+). (Source Sedar: 43-101 Report - Beauce July 4th 2018, Author B. Violette)
Beauce Gold Fields is currently drilling recently discovered antiform systems that is believed to have contributed to the development of extensive auriferous placer deposits in Beauce. The Company's geological model suggests that placer gold within the Beauce Gold paleochannel, including the renowned large nuggets from the 19th century, formed in stressed quartz pockets within layered domed Axis of Antiforms, exemplified by Saddle Reef formations. Notable global Saddle Reef formations include the Bendigo gold fields in Australia (over 60 million ounces) and the high-grade Dufferin deposit in Nova Scotia.
Beauce Gold Fields website www.beaucegold.com
Disclaimers:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding mineral exploration. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information contact
Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO Tel: (514) 262-9239
www.beaucegold.com
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.