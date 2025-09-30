Beauce Gold Fields Assays Fault Line and Pyrite-Bearing Drill Cores

(TheNewswire)
September 30, 2025 TheNewswire - Montreal, Quebec, Canada - Beauce Gold Fields (Champs d'Or en Beauce) (TSX Venture: "BGF") (the "Company") is pleased to report that, following the unexpected discovery of a gold-mineralized fault line in step-out drill hole GR-25-08 announced on September 11, 2025, the Company has re-examined drill cores from previous programs that display similar black argillite and sulfide lithologies. Selected cores from the 2025 and 2023 campaigns have now been sent for assay.
Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO of Beauce Gold Fields, commented: "This fault-hosted discovery confirms the presence of a new gold-bearing environment on the property. The strong association of gold with coarse, euhedral pyrite in black shale, particularly along fractures, fold hinges, and faults, significantly expands the exploration potential beyond the Saddle Reef structures. Assaying cores with similar lithologies could quickly add new targets and advance our understanding of this system."
The summer diamond drill program in Beauceville, Quebec, intersected gold-bearing structures within the antiform Saddle Reef. One step-out drill hole testing an IP anomaly revealed a major fault zone hosting gold bearing mineralization. Drill hole GR-25-08 intersected strongly folded graphitic black argillite enriched in sulfides and cut by a major fault zone. Assays returned 0.8 g/t Au over 9.5 m , including 2.3 g/t Au over 1.0 m . This unexpected result highlighted the potential for gold enrichment in similar drill cores cutting black shale horizons. The Company interprets that certain faults cutting graphitic argillite horizons may host gold enrichment. To further evaluate this potential, sections of cores from twelve 2025 holes and five 2023 holes with similar lithologies will be re-examined and assayed.
Core Sampling and Assays
2025 Program (Giroux & Grondin): 12 holes, 712 samples
2023 Program (Grondin): 5 holes, 208 samples
Total: 920 core samples re-evaluated and/or submitted for analysis
2021 Program (Saint-Simon-les-Mines) 14 holes will be re-examined and assayed
A reinterpretation of geophysical surveys conducted by INRS in 2018 identified a major fault line running parallel to the Saddle Reef and the paleoplacer channel. A 2021 report by Dr. Marc Richer Laflèche (INRS) recommended several follow-up holes along this fault, some of which remain untested. Fourteen drill holes from 2021, with lithologies similar to hole GR-25-08, will be re-examined and re-assayed.
Image: Drill Hole GR-25-08 and Fault Line
QA/QC: The drill program followed strict QA/QC protocols. All drilling recovered HQ cores. The selected 2025 and 2023 drill cores were split in half using a diamond saw. Half of the core was sampled and sealed in clean plastic bags before being shipped for assay. Standards and blanks were inserted on site. The remaining half of the core was replaced in core boxes and is stored at the Company's core shack in Saint-Simon-les-Mines, Quebec. Samples were sent to MSALABS, Val-d'Or, Quebec. The entire samples were dried and crushed up to 1 kg to 70% -2mm and split into 500g samples. Each sample underwent gamma ray analysis for gold by photon assay instrument.
Jean Bernard, BSc, Geo, a qualified independent person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.
About Beauce Gold Fields
Beauce Gold Fields is focused on exploring and developing the largest placer gold district in eastern North America. The Company's objective is to trace old placer gold workings back to a bedrock source to uncover economic lode gold deposits. The Company's flagship property is the Saint-Simon-les-Mines gold project, site of Canada's first gold rush that pre-dates the Yukon Klondike. The Beauce region hosted some of the largest historical placer gold mines in Eastern North America that were active from 1860s to the 1960s It produced some of the largest gold nuggets in Canadian mining history (50oz+). (Source Sedar: 43-101 Report - Beauce July 4 th 2018, Author B. Violette)
Beauce Gold Fields is currently drilling recently discovered antiform systems believed to have contributed to the development of extensive auriferous placer deposits in Beauce. The Company's geological model suggests that placer gold within the Beauce Gold paleochannel, including the renowned large nuggets from the 19th century, formed in stressed quartz pockets within layered domed axis of antiforms, exemplified by Saddle Reef formations. Notable global Saddle Reef formations include the Bendigo gold fields in Australia and the high-grade Dufferin deposit in Nova Scotia.
Beauce Gold Fields website www.beaucegold.com
