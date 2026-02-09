Beauce Gold Fields Advances Saddle-Reef Discovery with March Drilling

(TheNewswire)
February 9, 2026 TheNewswire - Montreal, Quebec, Canada - Beauce Gold Fields (Champs d'Or en Beauce) (TSX Venture: BGF), referred to as "BGF" or the "Company," is pleased to announce that it plans to commence a follow-up diamond drilling program at the Grondin Zone in March 2026.
The planned program will consist of up to 1,500 metres of diamond drilling designed to test selected targets along strike and at depth within the gold-bearing Saddle-Reef antiform structure identified at the Grondin Zone.
Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO of Beauce Gold Fields, commented: "Our follow-up drilling at Grondin is a logical next step based on the strength of our geological model and the consistency of gold mineralization encountered to date. This program is designed to better define the Saddle Reef structure at depth and along strike and to advance our understanding of the system's scale and continuity."
Image: 3-D geological model of the Grondin Zone's antiform–Saddle Reef mineralized system
The drill targets have been refined using the Company's recently completed 3-D geological model, which integrates data from the 2023 and 2025 drill campaigns. Previous drilling confirmed a continuous mineralized corridor at Grondin that remains open both laterally and at depth, supporting the rationale for step-out and deeper drilling.
The upcoming program will focus on:
Testing down-dip extensions of known mineralized zones
Evaluating strike continuity beyond previously drilled sections
Further assessing structural controls associated with the Saddle-Reef antiform geometry
Grondin Zone – Exploration Background
The Grondin Zone has been the focus of systematic exploration by Beauce Gold Fields since 2023, including multiple diamond drill campaigns, geophysical surveys, geological mapping, and limited bulk sampling.
Drilling completed in 2023 and 2025 confirmed structurally controlled gold mineralization associated with a Saddle Reef antiform geometry, with mineralization traced over several hundred metres and remaining open both along strike and at depth.
The Grondin Zone forms part of the Company's broader exploration strategy aimed at identifying the bedrock sources of the historic Beauce placer gold deposits. Drilling to date has confirmed gold-bearing mineralization along the Saddle Reef structure over a strike length of approximately 4 kilometres from the Grondin Zone. Subsequent induced polarization (IP) surveys and integrated geological interpretation have outlined an approximately 8-kilometre antiform Saddle Reef structural corridor, providing a large-scale framework for ongoing exploration.
Based on geological, structural, and geochemical observations, the Company interprets this antiform-hosted structure as one of the likely bedrock sources contributing to the historical placer gold deposits within the Saint-Simon-les-Mines paleoplacer channel. Results from the upcoming drill program will be reported as they become available.
Jean Bernard, BSc, Geo, a qualified independent person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.
About Beauce Gold Fields
Beauce Gold Fields is focused on exploring and developing the largest placer gold district in eastern North America. The Company's objective is the trace old placer gold workings back to a bedrock source to uncover economic lode gold deposits. The Company's flagship property is the Saint-Simon-les-Mines gold project, site of Canada's first gold rush that pre-dates the Yukon Klondike. The Beauce region hosted some of the largest historical placer gold mines in Eastern North America that were active from 1860s to the 1960s It produced some of the largest gold nuggets in Canadian mining history (50oz+). (Source Sedar: 43-101 Report - Beauce July 4th 2018, Author B. Violette)
Beauce Gold Fields is currently drilling recently discovered antiform systems that is believed to have contributed to the development of extensive auriferous placer deposits in Beauce. The Company's geological model suggests that placer gold within the Beauce Gold paleochannel, including the renowned large nuggets from the 19th century, formed in stressed quartz pockets within layered domed axis of antiforms, exemplified by Saddle Reef formations. Notable global Saddle Reef formations include the Bendigo gold fields in Australia (over 60 million ounces) and the high-grade Dufferin deposit in Nova Scotia.
Beauce Gold Fields website www.beaucegold.com
