Beam Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. ET in Boston
- Citi's Biopharma Back to School Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET in New York
- Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2026 on Thursday, September 10, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET in New York
The live webcasts will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.beamtx.com and will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BEAM) is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, BEAM has assembled a platform with integrated gene editing, delivery and internal manufacturing capabilities. BEAM's suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that is designed to enable precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This has the potential to enable a wide range of therapeutic editing strategies that BEAM is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. BEAM is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.
Contact:
Holly Manning
Beam Therapeutics
hmanning@beamtx.com