BDO Canada and Intuit QuickBooks Partner to Redefine How BDO Serves Small and Mid-sized Businesses with New Integrated Service

New integrated service, BDO Powered by Intuit QuickBooks, pairs BDO's human expertise with Intuit's AI-driven platform, giving business owners real-time clarity and on-demand advice.

 BDO Canada LLP and Intuit.com%252F%26data%3D05%257C02%257Cbryley%2540bdo.ca%257C045a00327a1146f432ce08de4f868b36%257Cee7a07de47784cfe8e918d9038ba72ec%257C0%257C0%257C639035636496334314%257CUnknown%257CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%253D%253D%257C0%257C%257C%257C%26sdata%3DfDM9VRbg9Y8oT4FJm2IDq4GvRsdUgiCIbqsp9h6FQKk%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=Intuit+Inc." target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit.ca%252F%26data%3D05%257C02%257Cbryley%2540bdo.ca%257C045a00327a1146f432ce08de4f868b36%257Cee7a07de47784cfe8e918d9038ba72ec%257C0%257C0%257C639035636496385087%257CUnknown%257CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%253D%253D%257C0%257C%257C%257C%26sdata%3DH59SwLbkVUsXtpDpYb%252FviaIgeEUy7M0yoRd0q6fkpNQ%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=Intuit+TurboTax" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, Intuit.ca%252F%26data%3D05%257C02%257Cbryley%2540bdo.ca%257C045a00327a1146f432ce08de4f868b36%257Cee7a07de47784cfe8e918d9038ba72ec%257C0%257C0%257C639035636496492866%257CUnknown%257CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%253D%253D%257C0%257C%257C%257C%26sdata%3Dd5FfMTyRyGShMbDszDacdhOsPmyPmDToMAiQihxTBMQ%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=QuickBooks" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">QuickBooks, and Mailchimp" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Mailchimp, today announced a strategic partnership that combines the innovative technology of Intuit's platform with BDO advisors' human insight, to redefine BDO's service offering by providing forward-looking and actionable insights for small and mid-sized businesses across Canada.

This partnership will help enable business owners to shift from spending time on traditional and manual administration tasks to making data-driven business decisions with financial insights. It also means advisors can focus on the work that drives value - problem-solving, financial management, and strategic advice.

The new integrated service blends BDO's national team of business advisors with enhanced functionality on QuickBooks Online Accountant. This offering is packed with enterprise-grade capabilities including advanced automation and AI-driven insights currently only available through BDO's unique offering.

"This partnership is about making it easier for Canadian businesses to succeed," said Jim Krahn, Partner and Leader of Corporate Growth & Operational Excellence, BDO Canada. "By bringing together BDO's trusted advisory capabilities with Intuit's AI-powered platform, we're giving our clients a smarter, more seamless experience - one that simplifies complex decisions, delivers real-time insights, and helps them move forward with confidence."

With direct access to BDO's national team of accounting and advisory professionals, clients can experience the connection between their advisors and Intuit's business platform daily while they run their business.

BDO Powered by Intuit QuickBooks offers an evolved experience for small and mid-sized Canadian business owners, including:

  • Proactive advice from BDO professionals who understand your business and who are ready to translate numbers into business strategy in real-time
  • Real-time access to financial data and performance metrics securely shared between the business and their BDO advisors
  • AI-driven automation that removes friction from day-to-day accounting tasks
  • A scalable model designed to support business growth
  • Benchmarking tools to compare performance against peers and help drive smarter growth decisions
  • Tailored financial insights delivered continuously leveraging business financial data and human expertise

"This collaboration with BDO Canada truly embodies the spirit of our mission at Intuit, to power prosperity for consumers and businesses around the world. By combining the technology, insights and unparalleled data of QuickBooks with BDO's deep financial acumen and advisory expertise, we're providing a transformative experience for Canadian businesses. This collaboration will give them the foresight and capabilities to navigate their business finances with confidence, and we look forward to seeing how this collaboration will help Canadian businesses thrive," said Gary Drysdale, Director of Sales, Intuit QuickBooks, Canada/LATAM.

For more information about BDO Powered by Intuit QuickBooks visit  BDO Powered by Intuit QuickBooks | BDO Canada

About BDO Canada
BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional services to clients across a variety of sectors and segments. For over 100 years, our team has served communities across Canada through an integrated service offering including accounting, assurance, tax, and consulting services. This is complemented by deep industry knowledge and positions BDO to advise clients with both domestic and global needs.

BDO Canada LLP, a Canadian limited liability partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms.

BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms.

About Intuit
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

